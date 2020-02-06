Jessie Reyez Talks Fueling Her Ambition And Performing At Her First Coachella

Jessie Reyez is gearing up to release her highly-anticipated studio album, but ahead of its debut, the Toronto native is basking in the light of recognition from her peers. During this year's Roc Nation brunch in Los Angeles, the "Far Away" singer expressed her gratitude for being in the same space as current and future legends. She was also nominated for a Best Urban Contemporary Album Grammy Award for Being Human in Public.

On the subject of being nominated, Reyez said to VIBE that she doesn't "believe that it's real." Given her desire to keep pushing herself to new heights of success, the singer/songwriter makes it her daily mission to discover and conquer new challenges.

"Being content is the biggest detriment to ambition. So with no ambition how far are you going to get?" she said. "You're just going to get to wherever you feel comfortable enough so I try to just make sure I'm always making myself uncomfortable and throwing myself into situations where my comfort zone is being challenged so I know I'm growing."

This year, Reyez will take center stage at the annual Coachella Festival. This will be her first appearance, noting that she had the opportunity to attend last year, but opted not to until her name was printed on the bill.

Watch the full interview above.