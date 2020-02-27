Jhene Aiko Jhene Aiko
Getty Images

Jhene Aiko Taps Big Sean,Ty Dolla $ign, Ab-Soul And More For ‘Chilombo’ Album

February 27, 2020 - 12:03 am by VIBE Staff

The album drops on March 6.

After announcing the release date for Chilombo, Jhené Aiko unveiled the album's track list on Wednesday (Feb. 26). The project features appearances from Big Sean, Ty Dolla $ign, Nas, John Legend, Ab-Soul and Aiko’s father, Dr. Chill.

Last month, Aiko released the track “P*$$ Fairy (OTW),” which will be featured on the LP. The album's other interesting song titles include, “Happiness Over Everything (H.O.E),” “Tryna Smoke,” “Born Tired,” “LOVE,” “Mourning Doves,” and the Sean-assisted, “None of Your Concern.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

March 6th ✨ #CHILOMBO 🌋

A post shared by Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo 🌋 (@jheneaiko) on

In a new interview with Essence, Aiko spoke on the “healing” properties of her music and discussed how she maintains privacy in the age of social media -- especially with all the chatter surrounding her relationship with Sean after the two seemingly broke up and got back together.

“The internet has made everyone aware of their opinion,” she said. “As many people as there are in the world, that’s how many opinions there are. If you let that many opinions affect your own opinion, and your own way of looking at things, you’re going to be so confused. I just love the feeling of taking that away from people; their need to have to say something or have to give their opinion because I personally have never been that way—well maybe when I was younger, or high or drunk.

“Whether it be something with me and Sean, or me and my daughter,” continued Aiko. “I share about one percent of my whole being with the internet. Even in my songs, that’s literally one moment that I’m talking about or when I felt that way. There’s so much more to my relationship with my [late] brother [Miyagi], or with my daughter, or with Sean. People hear a song like ‘Triggered’ and they’re like, ‘Oh, do we hate him now?’ In the grand scheme of things that was like a moment.”

In This Story:

Popular

Disney+ Greenlights 'The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder'

From the Web

More on Vibe

Doja Cat Delivers Vibrant Music Video For Single 'Say So'

Doja Cat is back with another stunning visual, this time for her current single "Say So." Having since performed the melody on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the rapper/songwriter debuted the music video with multiple 70s looks, vibrant colors, and translated the feel-good energy of the song into a mini-motion picture.

"Say So" is featured on Doja Cat's second studio album, Hot Pink. The soundscape, which was released in November 2019, features other standout tracks like "Rules," "Talk Dirty," and "Juicy" featuring Tyga.

The California native also plans to hit the road next month for her "Hot Pink Tour." The trek begins March 25 in Chicago, Ill., and ends on April 15 in San Francisco, California.

View the full video above.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

going on tour 💕 tickets on sale Friday at 10am 💋 dojacat.com/tour

A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat) on Feb 24, 2020 at 11:51am PST

Continue Reading
The Celebration of Life for Kobe &amp; Gianna Bryant
Alicia Keys performs during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevork Djansezian

Alicia Keys Honors Kobe Bryant With Performance of "Moonlight Sonata"

After helping honor Kobe Bryant's life during the Grammy Awards, musician Alicia Keys paid tribute to the future Hall of Fame basketball player again during Bryant's memorial service at the Staples Center.

On Monday, Feb. 24, Keys sat at a piano and joined an orchestra of violinists to play her version of Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata." As Los Angeles Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka said of his friend, Bryant learned to play Beethoven's masterpiece by ear as a gift to his wife. But he didn't take lessons from a professional; in pure Kobe fashion, he learned to play the iconic composition by ear.

"Sitting down and taking lessons would be too easy. So I taught myself by ear," Bryant said, according to a story by Bleacher Report. "...If you just sit down and say, 'I'm going to learn this thing until I do,' there's not really much out there that you can't figure out eventually."

Keys, wearing a purple outfit, played the song as the jumbotron in Staples Center showed images of Bryant with his teenaged daughter Gianna. As the performance ended, she appeared to be fighting tears as she showed gratitude toward the audience and to her fellow musicians.

Kobe and Giana were among nine people who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26, 2020.

Alicia Keys performing Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata” at the Kobe & Gianna Celebration of Life.

One of Kobe’s favorite pieces of music. One he learned to play on the piano as a surprise for Vanessa. pic.twitter.com/4t2UnoBnhK

— Steve Mason (@VeniceMase) February 24, 2020

Continue Reading
Whitney Houston
Scott Gries

Whitney Houston’s Hologram Gears Up For European Tour

Whitney Houston’s hologram is hitting the road for a European tour, eight years after the music legend's death. Earlier in the week, Houston's hologram popped up on the British TV show This Morning to perform “The Greatest Love Of All” and fans are already shuttering at the teaser of what the show will look like.

Video of the performance has been circulating the internet and appears to show a grainy ghost-like holographic droid belting out one of Houston’s best known hits.

Whitney Houston’s Hologram video pic.twitter.com/Lfwh00U7ue

— WHITNEY HOUSTON daily (@AllAboutWhitney) February 19, 2020

The production is a collaboration with BASE Hologram and features dance routines from choreographer Fatima Robinson.

Houston’s sister-in-law and former manager, Pat Houston, asserts that the tour will be exactly as the late music legend would have envisioned. “Now is just the right time,” Pat told the Associated Press. “In the spirt of Whitney, I know we’re doing all the right things right now. This is something that she wanted to do. I get very emotional watching this because it is so, so close to what she wanted. The only thing missing is her, physically.”

Fans are less than excited about the jaunt.

I'm not saying the Whitney Houston hologram tour will be a hot mess, but they are suggesting she had as much grace as a malfunctioning The Sims character wafting away a fart on #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/9uJJCnCfTZ

— Mr Adam Remain 🇪🇺 (@MrAdamR) February 19, 2020

Whitney Houston hologram on This Morning. Looks nothing like her, and doesn’t look at all real. Just looks like a big TV screen playing a slightly laggy video of a lookalike.

— Charles Thomson (@CEThomson) February 19, 2020

I wish I WOULD see on somebodies snapchat story of them being at a Whitney Houston hologram concert . https://t.co/JxQVVm71BK

— Trevor Norris (@trevor_norris0) February 19, 2020

Houston's digital doppelgänger joins holograms of Tupac Shakur, Eazy-E and Ol' Dirty Bastard. An Amy Winehouse hologram tour was expected to launch last year but never got off the ground.

“An Evening With Whitney Houston: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour” will include hits like “Saving All My Love For You,” “How Will I Know,” and “I Will Always Love You.”

The tour launches in England on Feb. 25 and runs through April. U.S. dates are expected to be announced at a later date.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Movies & TV

13h ago

Disney+ Greenlights 'The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder'

Movies & TV

13h ago

New 'Candyman' Trailer Features Haunting Version Of Destiny's Child's "Say My Name"

Music

2d ago

"Poison" Turns 30: How Bell Biv DeVoe’s Hit Reinvented New Jack Swing