Doja Cat is back with another stunning visual, this time for her current single "Say So." Having since performed the melody on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the rapper/songwriter debuted the music video with multiple 70s looks, vibrant colors, and translated the feel-good energy of the song into a mini-motion picture.
"Say So" is featured on Doja Cat's second studio album, Hot Pink. The soundscape, which was released in November 2019, features other standout tracks like "Rules," "Talk Dirty," and "Juicy" featuring Tyga.
The California native also plans to hit the road next month for her "Hot Pink Tour." The trek begins March 25 in Chicago, Ill., and ends on April 15 in San Francisco, California.
View the full video above.
going on tour 💕 tickets on sale Friday at 10am 💋 dojacat.com/tour
After helping honor Kobe Bryant's life during the Grammy Awards, musician Alicia Keys paid tribute to the future Hall of Fame basketball player again during Bryant's memorial service at the Staples Center.
On Monday, Feb. 24, Keys sat at a piano and joined an orchestra of violinists to play her version of Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata." As Los Angeles Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka said of his friend, Bryant learned to play Beethoven's masterpiece by ear as a gift to his wife. But he didn't take lessons from a professional; in pure Kobe fashion, he learned to play the iconic composition by ear.
"Sitting down and taking lessons would be too easy. So I taught myself by ear," Bryant said, according to a story by Bleacher Report. "...If you just sit down and say, 'I'm going to learn this thing until I do,' there's not really much out there that you can't figure out eventually."
Keys, wearing a purple outfit, played the song as the jumbotron in Staples Center showed images of Bryant with his teenaged daughter Gianna. As the performance ended, she appeared to be fighting tears as she showed gratitude toward the audience and to her fellow musicians.
Kobe and Giana were among nine people who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26, 2020.
Alicia Keys performing Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata” at the Kobe & Gianna Celebration of Life.
One of Kobe’s favorite pieces of music. One he learned to play on the piano as a surprise for Vanessa. pic.twitter.com/4t2UnoBnhK
— Steve Mason (@VeniceMase) February 24, 2020
Whitney Houston’s hologram is hitting the road for a European tour, eight years after the music legend's death. Earlier in the week, Houston's hologram popped up on the British TV show This Morning to perform “The Greatest Love Of All” and fans are already shuttering at the teaser of what the show will look like.
Video of the performance has been circulating the internet and appears to show a grainy ghost-like holographic droid belting out one of Houston’s best known hits.
Whitney Houston’s Hologram video pic.twitter.com/Lfwh00U7ue
— WHITNEY HOUSTON daily (@AllAboutWhitney) February 19, 2020
The production is a collaboration with BASE Hologram and features dance routines from choreographer Fatima Robinson.
Houston’s sister-in-law and former manager, Pat Houston, asserts that the tour will be exactly as the late music legend would have envisioned. “Now is just the right time,” Pat told the Associated Press. “In the spirt of Whitney, I know we’re doing all the right things right now. This is something that she wanted to do. I get very emotional watching this because it is so, so close to what she wanted. The only thing missing is her, physically.”
Fans are less than excited about the jaunt.
I'm not saying the Whitney Houston hologram tour will be a hot mess, but they are suggesting she had as much grace as a malfunctioning The Sims character wafting away a fart on #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/9uJJCnCfTZ
— Mr Adam Remain 🇪🇺 (@MrAdamR) February 19, 2020
Whitney Houston hologram on This Morning. Looks nothing like her, and doesn’t look at all real. Just looks like a big TV screen playing a slightly laggy video of a lookalike.
— Charles Thomson (@CEThomson) February 19, 2020
I wish I WOULD see on somebodies snapchat story of them being at a Whitney Houston hologram concert . https://t.co/JxQVVm71BK
— Trevor Norris (@trevor_norris0) February 19, 2020
Houston's digital doppelgänger joins holograms of Tupac Shakur, Eazy-E and Ol' Dirty Bastard. An Amy Winehouse hologram tour was expected to launch last year but never got off the ground.
“An Evening With Whitney Houston: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour” will include hits like “Saving All My Love For You,” “How Will I Know,” and “I Will Always Love You.”
The tour launches in England on Feb. 25 and runs through April. U.S. dates are expected to be announced at a later date.