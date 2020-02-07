The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
You're damned if you do and damned if you don't. It's something Jay Z and Beyoncè felt with vigor during the Super Bowl in Miami when they decided not to stand for the National Anthem, prompting backlash from conservative audiences.
On Sunday (Feb. 2), TMZ shared a video of the couple with their eldest daughter Blue Ivy sitting during Demi Lovato's performance of the song. While a strong batch of other people were also sitting and enjoying Demi's powerhouse vocals, eyes seemed to be locked in on the couple by a lot of clear folks on Twitter, including political pundit Tomi Lahren.
"Beyoncé & Jay- Z (former crack dealer) sit for the national anthem because apparently the United States of America has oppressed them with millions upon millions of dollars & fans,” Lahren said. “Sounds rough. Maybe they should try another country that allows them a little more freedom & success? You hate police, Donald Trump, and the spirit of this nation so much you can’t pick your privileged asses off the chair for 2 mins to pay some respect? Despicable,” she continued.
Beyoncé & Jay-Z (former crack dealer)sit for the national anthem because apparently the United States of America has oppressed them with millions upon millions of dollars & fans. Sounds rough. Maybe they should try another country that allows them a little more freedom & success?
— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) February 3, 2020
The backlash continued for the music legends with fans coming to their defense.
Every little thing Beyoncé does is magnified and analyzed in the worst possible way, whenever she *merely attends* an event.
And you wonder why she rejects all interviews and public appearances for nearly a decade. pic.twitter.com/Et55vVpO2J
— B’Day stan 🐝 (@sean_karter) February 3, 2020
This is during the Anthem, if you have shared your "outrage" for Jay-Z and Beyonce and didn't notice the 3 other people sitting you legit have deep seeded issues. @roybelly my apologies for my comment, things like this are why #Kaep should have been mentioned pic.twitter.com/Bag2Do4evY
— Travis Bottles (@TravisBottles) February 3, 2020
my (yt) mom angry abt beyonce & jayz sitting during the national anthem pic.twitter.com/QlvidSHJ6I
— gabby (@ilomirio) February 3, 2020
At the end of the day they were sitting and being peaceful and respectful. I have more of an issue with you TMZ calling their child “their kid” . It seems quite derogatory. blue Ivy has been within the media for years know. Let’s be mindful of the way we use words. @Beyonce @TMZ https://t.co/e12BNTrPqe
— Jersey Photo events (@Parker1000Scott) February 3, 2020
I believe Jay-Z said something like “Rich Nigga , Poor Nigga , Still Nigga” it don’t matter if they rich or poor Jay & Beyoncé are Black till the day they die and every day before that. So yes they chose to stay sitting. #SuperBowl
— Angelica M. George (@AngelicaMGeorg1) February 3, 2020
same people complaining about how Beyoncé and Jay Z were sitting during the national anthem are the same people that were SITTING on their damn couch during that same national anthem
— youtube/Alonzo (@alonzolerone) February 3, 2020
So y'all noticed Jay Z and his family sitting but its clearly a white man and white woman sitting during the national anthem. Leave them black people alone and worry about your own damn race. #JayZ #Beyonce https://t.co/Zfr07JXKVm
— Bank Head (@Bankhead57) February 3, 2020
Sitting here waiting for trump to tweet some foolishness about #Beyonce and #JayZ so I can watch the #Beyhive deconstruct his entire regime. pic.twitter.com/Spf9XgTqkU
— ✨KJ✨ (@Kar2dance) February 3, 2020
the way that ***** people are being blatantly racist about beyonce and her husband sitting during the natl anthem is so disgusting
— dummy (@natoomba) February 3, 2020
People are more upset at Beyoncé and Jay-Z sitting during the national anthem than at Trump bribing another country to win another election. pic.twitter.com/X5DIJqqQ1t
— Johnnie the Aquarius (@jnewsworthy) February 3, 2020
It wasn't just conservatives who shared their thoughts on Jay and Bey sitting. Colin Kaepernick and Nessa reposted a comment about the topic on their Instagram Stories that included the caption, "I thought we were past kneeling tho?"
The comment is in relation to Jay's business relationship with the NFL and his past comments about how the league treated Kaepernick during his protest for equal rights; which included him famously kneeling during the National Anthem.
In a recent feature with the New York Times, the mogul opened up about the backlash towards Roc Nation's deal with the NFL and their future together. Jay's deal with the NFL not only includes influence over the league's music events (like the Super Bowl) but the “Inspire Change,” an initiative concerning “education and economic advancement, police and community relations, and criminal justice reform.” The league will reportedly spend $100 million over the next 10 years to help with social justice outreach and other related programs.
When it comes to the negative press Jay-Z has faced, the businessman isn't bothered. “As long as real people are being hurt and marginalized and losing family members, then yes, I can take a couple rounds of negative press,” he said. He also explained his prior comments about Kapernick. “No one is saying he hasn’t been done wrong. He was done wrong. I would understand if it was three months ago. But it was three years ago and someone needs to say, ‘What do we do now — because people are still dying?’”
You can read the full feature here.
Joaquin Phoenix commanded moviegoers with his mesmerizing take on the Joker but the actor took things to the next level when he called out himself and his peers for the systemic racism in the entertainment industry.
During the BAFTA award ceremony Sunday (Feb. 2), the actor used his acceptance speech for Best Actor (Joker) to address the elephant in the room. Just one month before, the BAFTAs found themselves in controversy after female filmmakers weren't included in the Best Director slot nor actors of color in the rest. Harriet actress Cynthia Ervio (who is nominated for an Oscar) was shut out of the nominations but was asked to perform. The subject was hard to ignore which only made it right for Phoenix to address it during the biggest moment of the show.
“I feel conflicted because so many of my fellow actors that are deserving don’t have that same privilege. I think we send a very clear message to people of color that you’re not welcome here,” Phoenix said. “I don’t think anybody wants a handout or preferential treatment, people just want to be acknowledged, appreciated and respected for their work. This is not a self-righteous condemnation. I’m part of the problem."
As the show went on, actresses like Kerry Washington and Viola Davis (who took home a BAFTA for her role in Fences) applauded the actor for using his platform in a thoughtful way. He also received praise from D.L. Hughley, Yvette Nicole Brown and The Farewell director Lulu Wang.
An uncomfortable silence filled the hall for a long noticeable moment. Thank you Joaquin.
— Lulu Wang (@thumbelulu) February 2, 2020
https://twitter.com/violadavis/status/1224184489171025920
Meanwhile Joaquin out here spewing FACTS in his #BAFTA speech https://t.co/brCMubKTp8
— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) February 3, 2020
The Hollywood Reporter noted that prior to the awards, director Steve McQueen (12 Years A Slave, Widows) called out the BAFTA voting system, warning that eventually, they would have "no credibility at all" if things remain the same.
You can watch his speech below.
In Full:
"I feel very honored and privileged to be here tonight. The Baftas have already been very supportive of my career and I'm deeply appreciative.
But I have to say that I also feel conflicted, because so many of my fellow actors that are deserving don't have that same privilege. I think that we send a very clear message to people of color that you're not welcome here. I think that's the message that we're sending to people that have contributed so much to our medium and our industry and in ways that we benefit from.
I don't think anybody wants a handout or preferential treatment - although that's what we give ourselves every year. People just want to be acknowledged, appreciated and respected for their work.
This is not a self-righteous condemnation because I'm ashamed to say that I'm part of the problem. I have not done everything in my power to ensure that the sets I was on are inclusive. But I think it's more than just having sets that are multi-cultural. We have to do really the hard work to truly understand systemic racism.
I think it is the obligation of the people that have created and perpetuate and benefit from a system of oppression to be the ones that dismantle it. So that's on us.
Oscar-Nominated Director Matthew A. Cherry On 'Hair Love' And Our Dazzling Relationship With Afro-Textured Curls
Long before Black people knew about the differences between 4C and 3B hair textures, we knew our kinks and coils were to be brushed down, pressed, straightened, and tamed. Thankfully, times have changed. With the natural hair movement revving up in the past decade, Black people across the globe have become more in-tuned to the beauty of their tresses. In 2017, filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry, a former NFL wide receiver, became increasingly aware of this desire to connect with our roots. However, a lack of representation of natural hair continued to fester in popular culture and Hollywood.
Teaming up with masterful artist Vashti Harrison and Sony Pictures Animation executive, Karen Toliver, Cherry hit the ground running and launched his Kickstarter campaign for Hair Love. The warm and delightful Oscar-nominated film follows Zuri, a bright-eyed young girl who wants her gloriously voluminous afro to be styled perfectly for a special occasion. Zuri's father, Stephen, doesn't typically take on the task of doing his daughter's hair. Yet, with the help of a natural hair vlogger named Angela (voiced by Issa Rae), Stephen dives into Zuri's curls showcasing the love and patience it takes to care for Black hair.
Hair Love continues to be a vital part of our cultural conversation. Shortly after the Christmas holiday, Barbers Hill High School senior DeAndre Arnold was told he would not be allowed to return to school or walk at graduation unless he cuts his dreadlocks. Arnold is an A-student who has worn locks for years. Yet, despite the national outrage, Barbers Hill High School refuses to budge on their discriminatory policy, saying only, “the district would not be commenting further on the matter.” The teen would film himself in Hair Love's orbit as Cherry, along with producers Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade, invited Arnold and his mother to the Oscars as their special guests.
Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Toliver chatted with VIBE about the magic of Hair Love and their journey to the Academy Awards.
VIBE: Let's start at the very beginning. When did you first become aware of your hair?
Matthew Cherry: That's a good question. I'll probably say more in high school. I went to this private high school up in the suburbs of Chicago, and it wasn't very diverse. I was having to go to different barbers and have different conversations as it related to my hair. I think that was the first time I was like, "Oh wow, this is a totally different situation." I was aware of my mother and sister's hair much earlier. My mom worked a corporate job, so she always had her hair a certain way. My sister was an athlete like me, and I witnessed her hair journey as it related to sports.
Karen Toliver: For me, it was very early, elementary school. I grew up in Dallas. I went to a private school where I was the only Black kid. I recently saw the episode "Hair Day" from Black-ish, we all have that experience. It's going to the salon, spending the whole day, or having your mom press and burn the back of your neck—all those things that we do. I started wearing my hair natural when I went to New York in college. That was really a liberating experience. Coming from Texas and going to Brooklyn for the first time, it was so eye-opening and empowering. I never turned back.
Matthew, why were you so adamant about bringing Hair Love to life and starting the viral Kickstarter campaign?
Matthew: In 2016, I had come across this cool computer-generated image of a Black dad working at his computer, with his daughter sitting right in his lap. It was so cute. The daughter had these two puffs. I was like, "Wow, I've never really seen this in animation before." I made a half-hearted effort to try to get the movie made. I reached out to artists, but for whatever reason, nobody responded, I forgot about it.
Two years later, when I kept seeing these videos of dads doing their daughter's hair, I thought, "Okay, there's clearly something here. I'm seeing this again for a reason. The time is now." Vashti [Harrison] had done a drawing of a friend of mine for her birthday. I hadn't really seen Black hair being drawn in that way. Luckily, this was right before she blew up, so it worked out timing-wise. When we got the book deal with Penguin Random House, they'd already been tracking her for her first book, Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History, so she actually ended up illustrating the Hair Love book too.
Karen, I know that you were involved with Hair Love on a personal level before Sony got involved. What bolstered your decision to attach yourself to this project?
Karen: I knew our producing partner, Monica [Young] socially. When Monica and Matthew were starting the Kickstarter, they were reaching out to people they knew in animation, and they'd already gotten Peter Ramsey and Frank Abney involved. They asked me about helping out. I was an executive at Fox at the time. I said, "Listen, I've got a day job, but I love what this is about." I've been in animation for two decades but had never seen anything about a Black family in the way that Matthew was talking about it. I wanted to support them, but I didn't think I was going to be able to be the producer.
Luckily, it was at a time where I was leaving Fox and going to Sony, so I was able to put it as a producer project. I was able to come into Sony knowing that this was going to be a little hobby, a nights and weekends thing. Luckily, Sony really believed in it and understood. Working on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, they knew how important diversity and representation is, so they just supported it as almost a super sponsor.
Now that the film has debuted and the book is out, we've all seen these gorgeous images of little Black girls across the globe watching the movie and reading the book. What have these images meant to the both of you?
View this post on Instagram
Karen: It's so emotional and so wonderful. I could have never imagined this response. Somebody even recreated the whole short in live-action, shot for shot. There's something about animation that you can place yourself in it. It's really a gift.
Matthew: It goes back to what we wrote in the Kickstarter campaign. We wanted to create something that people would see themselves in while changing the conversation around natural hair. It's just crazy how much more has happened, like that news with Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley coming out and announcing that she is dealing with alopecia.
Then there's the whole conversation around The CROWN Act that prohibits discrimination based on hairstyle and hair texture. For us, being able to help to normalize that conversation and do something that shows a young girl who is proud of her hair, and her young millennial dad who has tattoos and is wearing long locks—it's been really cool.
There is so much collaboration in Hair Love. One of your main partners was Dove; how did they come on board for the project?
Matthew: They were involved very early on. I think they reached out the first week of the Kickstarter before we even knew we were going to hit our goal. They just basically asked how they could support us, and they gave us a little money to help us get over the hump. Dove has been supportive throughout this process, and they are one of the big backers of The CROWN Act. They were just like, we see what you guys are doing, and we really support the idea.
Have there been discussions about extending the Hair Love universe into television or a feature-length film?
Karen: Right now, we're just enjoying the celebration, but we love those characters. There's been a lot of thought getting to this moment. So yeah, we're talking about it and trying to see what makes sense.
Matthew, back in 2012, you said you wanted to be an Oscar-nominated director, and now that has come to fruition. Hair Love has been nominated for Best Animated Short at the 2020 Academy Awards. How does that feel?
Speak it into existence! @MatthewACherry 🗣🗣🗣 #MoreThanAnAthlete pic.twitter.com/vRVjqBw8iv
— UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) January 13, 2020
Mathew: When I tweeted that in 2012, it was a darker time. I'd done my first feature, and I had hoped that the world would open up for me, and agents would reach out, and job opportunities would come, and I could break into TV. None of that happened. It was just something I wanted to put out there to keep me motivated and keep my eye on the prize, but for it to happen is just unreal. I love that the project is getting that much more shine.
Therefore, The CROWN Act will get much more shine, and young Black girls will be able to have more confidence moving forward. This has been such an amazing project to be a part of. Hopefully, more doors will open up, and it will be a little easier to get projects with diverse characters made. But win or lose, we're good, we've already won.
The 92nd Academy Awards will air on ABC February 9 at 8 pm EST. Learn more about The CROWN Act here.