Simone Johnson plans to continue a legacy that spans generations. Earlier this week, the 18-year-old athlete announced her signing to the WWE, a decision her father Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made in 1996 with the then WWF.
"Congrats to my #1 born, Simone Johnson on officially signing her wrestling contract with @wwe @wwenxt and on her way to becoming the first ever 4th generation WWE athlete," he wrote on Instagram. "Carry our family name proudly, but your road will always be yours to create, earn & own. So proud. Live your dream. Let's work."
The blockbuster actor's father and grandfather were renowned wrestlers. In 2004, Johnson retired and embarked on a path in Hollywood that's spurned a number of franchises and animated films. He later returned to the ring in 2007 before retiring for good in 2019.
“It means the world to me,” Simone Johnson said in a statement. “To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy.” Johnson will head to Orlando, Fla., to begin training at the WWE Performance Center.
Dwyane Wade is in full support of his 12-year-old coming out as transgender. The retired NBA star opened up about the child’s gender identity during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday (Feb. 11).
“Me and my wife, Gabrielle [Union], we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community and proud allies as well,” said Wade. “We take our roles and our responsibility as parents very seriously so when our child comes home with a question, an issue, or anything, it’s our jobs as parents to give them the best information that we can, the best feedback that we can. And that doesn’t change because sexuality is now involved.”
Wade went on to share the story of how Zaya, who was born with the name “Zion,” revealed that she wanted to identify as female. After having a talk with Zaya, Wade and Union reached out to others in the LGBTQ+ community, including the cast of the series Pose.
“We’re just trying to figure out as much information as we can to make sure that we give our child the best opportunity to be her best self,” Wade explained.
Union formally introduced the “compassionate” and “whip smart” tween to the world via a social media video on Tuesday. “What’s the point of being on this earth if you’re going to try to be someone you’re not,” Zaya says in the video while driving a golf cart with Wade in the passenger seat. “You’re not even living as yourself, which is like the dumbest concept to me.”
Meet Zaya. She's compassionate, loving, whip smart and we are so proud of her. It’s Ok to listen to, love & respect your children exactly as they are. Love and light good people. pic.twitter.com/G2lLVdD2VT
Watch Wade’s full interview below.
Black women have contributed greatly to STEM, despite being grossly underrepresented in the field. According to a 2017 report from the National Science Foundation, Black women and men hold less than 5 percent of managerial positions within STEM.
In 2016, Black women made up only 2.9 percent of students earning bachelor degrees in STEM, but thanks to films like Hidden Figures -- which illuminated stories of pioneers like Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson -- and heightened attention on STEM careers, the conversation surrounding women in science continues to grow.
In honor of Black History Month, and the International Day of Women in Science, check out seven trailblazers who paved the way for a new generation of women and girls in science, technology, engineering and math.Dr. Patricia Bath
A noted physician, inventor, and graduate from Howard University College of Medicine, Patricia Bath became the first black doctor to land a medical patent, which she received in 1988, for the laserphaco probe, a devise used to treat cataract patients. Bath also became the first Black person to complete an ophthalmology residency in the U.S., and later became the first woman to chair an ophthalmologist program, and the first female ophthalmologist to be appointed to faculty at UCLA’s Jules Stein Eye Institute.
Dr. May Edward Chinn
Bon in Great Barrington, Mass., in 1896, Dr. May Edward Chinn went on to become the first Black woman to graduate from New York’s Bellevue Hospital Medical College. She was also the first black woman to intern at Harlem Hospital, and the first woman allowed to ride in the hospital’s ambulance during an emergency calls.
At a time when Black doctors were barred from completing hospital residencies and black patients were denied medical treatment, Chinn opened her own private practice in New York.Dr. Marie Maynard Daly
Pioneering biochemist Dr. Marie Maynard Daly became the first Black woman in the U.S. to earn a Ph.D in chemistry. A native of Queens, Daly credited her mother with cultivating her love for science and her fascination with the inner workings of the human body. She graduated with honors from Queens College in 1942, and went on to earn a graduate degree from NYU, along with master’s and doctorate degrees from Columbia University.
A valiant researcher, Daly landed a grant from the American Cancer Society in 1948, which led to a seven-year study on how the body constructs proteins. In the mid-1950s, Daly returned to Columbia where she studied the cause of heart attacks, and subsequently outlined the connection between diet and heart health. Daly also taught biochemistry, encouraged minority students to pursue higher education in STEM fields, and founded her own scholarship at Queens College in 1988.
Dr. Patricia S. Cowings
Aeropace psychophysiologist and inventor, Dr. Patricia S. Cowings, has spent years studying the physiological effects that being in space has on the human body, and intern helped numerous astronauts adapt to space. A native of the Bronx and graduate of UC Davis, Cowings is the first woman to be trained as a NASA scientist astronaut and in 1997, she invented the Autogenic-Feedback Training systems and methods, which can be used to help humans voluntarily control 24 bodily reactions including breathing, heart rate and sweating.
Cowings currently works as a researcher at NASA's Ames Research Center in the Human Systems Integration Division, and is the lead investigator of the Psychophysiological Research Lab.
Dr. Latanya Sweeney
An award-winning computer scientist and Professor of Government and Technology in Residence at Harvard University, Dr. Latanya Sweeney is best known for co-introducing the theory of k-anonymity. According to her website, Sweeny's mission is to “create and use technology to assess and solve societal, political and governance problems.”
In 2001, Sweeney became the first Black woman to earn a PhD in computer science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.Valerie L. Thomas
Retired physicist and inventor, Valeria L. Thomas, began her professional career as a mathematical/data analyst at NASA. The Maryland native worked her way up to NASA’s imaging processing team for Landsat, which is the first satellite to send multispectral images used to examine the Earth’s resources from outer space. Thomas also invented the illusion transmitter, for which she received a patent in 1980. The device, which is still used by NASA to this day, produces three dimensional optical illusions by way of two concave mirrors and light rays.
Donna Auguste, PhD
Donna Auguste discovered an interest in engineering at a young age . Born in Texas, in 1958, Auguste earned a B.S. in electrical engineering and computer science from UC Berkley, a master’s degree from Carnegie-Mellon University, and a PhD in Technology, Media and Society at the ATLAS Institute of the University of Colorado Boulder, College of Engineering and Applied Science. Her research includes sensors and actionable date science.
During the early 1980s, Auguste worked as a software engineer at IntelliCorp, prior to becoming a lead software engineer at Apple Computerss where she held multiple patents for her work on the Newton personal digital assistant (PDA), which is considered an early inclination of Apple’s iPhone and iPad. Auguste went on to found Freshwater Software Inc., a Colorado company that provides software solutions for maintaining and monitoring web applications, which she sold to Mercury Interactive Corp. for $147 million in 2001. She is also the founder of the Auguste Research Group, and has been a champion of diversity in STEM.