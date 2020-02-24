"A Celebration Of Life For Kobe And Gianna Bryant" Takes Place At Staples Center

The No. 24 symbolizes Kobe's jersey number before he retired and the No. 2 represents Gianna's basketball jersey number.

On Monday (Feb. 24), a public memorial service for Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The ceremony honors their lives weeks after a devastating helicopter crash occurred on Jan. 26 in Calabasas, California, that also took the lives of seven other people aboard the aircraft. According to The Washington Post, nearly 20,000 people are slated to attend the service. Ticket sales will benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

The basketball legend's wife and mother of his children, Vanessa Bryant, previously posted a message to her angels on Instagram and said the family will take things one day at a time. "I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved," she wrote. "We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I'm not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it's impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way."

Stream the service below.