LaQuan Smith On How A Confident Nature Bloomed His Fall/Winter Collection

As the clocked pinged the onset of the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 9), singer/songwriter Janelle Monae performed a musical crash course on this year's motion picture nominees inside the Dolby Theatre. Alongside actor/singer Billy Porter, their vocal take on classic melodies from Elton John's "I'm Still Standing" to the theme song for Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood received a standing ovation from the crowd.
"I'm so proud to stand here as a black, queer artist, telling stories," she said before wishing everyone a "Happy Black History Month." Monae also gave a nod to women filmmakers who were underrepresented at this year's showcase. According to Buzzfeed News, only one woman has won the Oscar for Best Director: Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt Locker in 2009. Only five women have been nominated in this category since the Oscars began in 1929.
The "Come Alive" singer also brought attention to the #OscarsSoWhite statement that's been a public point of conversation since it was created by activist April Reign in 2015. "It's time to come alive because the Oscars is so white!" Monae stated during her performance. Actress Cynthia Erivo, who was nominated for her role as the titular character in Harriet, was the only person of color to receive a nod in one of the big categories (Best Actress).
In another public statement, Monae's background dancers were costumed in outfits featured in films that weren't recognized by the Academy this year. Those movies include Queen & Slim, Us, and Dolemite.
Watch the full performance below.
Commanding attention at this year's 92nd Academy Awards came easy for Cynthia Erivo, who performed a touching version "Stand Up" from her film Harriet.
The performance Sunday (Feb 9) was special for Ervio as she is the third artist to be nominated for Best Actress and Best Original Song. Although Erivo didn't take home an award, she did earn a standing ovation for her performance that was filled with emotion and heartfelt falsettos. During her performance, Erivo is surrounded by singers complementing her gorgeous gold gown.
At the end of her performance, the audience sees an iconic black and white photo of Tubman, who Erivo portrayed in the Kasi Lemmons biopic. While fans seemed to be enthralled by her performance, the Oscar for Best Original Song went to "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again) by Elton John and Bernie Taupin.
Speaking with VIBE at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala, the actress pointed out the need for more representation and diversity in Hollywood. The Academy played true to the growing #OscarsSoWhite movement as Ervio was the only black actor to receive a nomination in the acting categories.
"To not be the only one means to have everyone celebrated," she said. "We need to learn that people should be celebrated when they're here; there's so much good work going on and beautiful work being made that if we don't pay attention to it, it will pass us by and we will suffer a great loss from it."
In addition to dropping major gems and divine high notes, Erivo also slayed on the Oscars red carpet, as well as the carpet for Vanity Fair's Oscars celebration.
“Cynthia’s look was simple fairytale glam," celebrity hairstylist Coree Moreno shared with VIBE. Moreno teamed up with Dove to use their upcoming Dove Amplified Textured hair products for Erivo's perfect crop. "I was inspired by the custom Versace gown and the way it sparkles and wanted to recreate a hair moment to compliment the gown.”
"We started the morning with a double process color leaving her hair pearly white. The key to the perfect color is having a well-moisturized base, so I was excited to use Dove Amplified Textures Hydrating Cleanse Shampoo ($6.99) and Dove Amplified Textures Moisture Spa Recovery Mask ($6.99) oh her hair during our color session to ensure her hair is off to a healthy start."
Following a wash, Moreno shared how a recovery mask is always the wave for textured hair. "After shampooing, I let the Dove Amplified Textures Moisture Spa Recovery Mask ($6.99) sit on her hair for 10 minutes before rinsing it out to begin our style," he said. "I love how this line was made specifically for textured hair, so the moisturizing ingredients were perfect to hydrate Cynthia’s coils post process. Once the mask had been fully rinsed out, I applied Dove Amplified Textures Moisture Lock Leave-in Conditioner ($6.99) on damp hair and combed through evenly for an added layer of protection."
To close out the look, Moreno used a palm-sized mound of Dove Style + Care Volume & Fullness Mousse ($4.88), to formulate the style before adding Dove's Amplified Textures Shine & Moisture Finishing Gel ($6.99). "The slick shiny texture of the product allowed me the flexibility to mold her hair and refine details adding glitter-infused gel to amp up the glitz and glam," he said. To make her pearly look complete, Moreno provided a generous blast of Dove Style + Care Micro Mist Extra Hold Hairspray ($4.89) to keep the structure perfectly in place all night without flaking.
Check out Erivo's performance up top.
It's no secret that Kenny G is revered as one of music's most favored and acclaimed musicians, but the saxophonist still brightens up with a smile when he learns that his music continues to make an impact. In an interview with VIBE, the Washington state native said that he's grateful that his music continues to touch people across the globe.
"I'm flattered because they're just my melodies," he said. "The music, I make it myself, I do everything. It's my sound, and if for some reason they're loving it down there [Jamaica] that's pretty cool." In addition to joining Celine Dion as a musical mainstay on Carribean radio, the jazz legend has also worked with the likes of Stevie Wonder, Michael Bolton and Chanté Moore. His most left collaboration seems to be Kanye West.
In 2019, Kenny G linked with West for the latter's Jesus Is King album, a moment he said manufactured a few unheard melodies.
"I played on some other songs that may come out as well," Kenny G said, noting their creative relationship produces great studio memories. "My sweet saxophone can really find its way in a lot of different places so I'm glad that he decided that he wanted to hear some of that stuff."
Watch the full video below.