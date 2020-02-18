The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Rapper Henree Wright, also known as ReeMarkable, is slowing things down on the sweetest of days with her new single, "VIBE."
With songwriter Sy Ari Da Kid (Future, Waka Flocka Flame) on the track, the two toy with an idea of a relationship after years apart. In addition to the love that lies beneath the games, the song also serves as a great addition to any playlist dedicated to Mary Jane. Produced by Atlanta's 8 Major, ReeMarkable takes a detour from the gritty raps heard on tracks like "Pardon Me" and "Bonnie And Clyde" and into more experimental sounds.
ReeMarkable's journey in music has been documented through her time on the series Growing Up Hip-Hop as the daughter of the late iconic rapper, Eazy-E. As his youngest child, the rapper-singer opened up about her struggles breaking into the industry and how she plans to honor her father through her music.
Recently, ReeMarkable paid homage to her father by recreating his most iconic images. Originally taken by legendary photographer Ricky Powell, ReeMarkable's take is commendable as she barely a striking resemblance to Eazy.
I was a baby when you left this world , I have no memories, but I also don’t have any pain from your return to heaven. I am honored to be your daughter . I am the Spitting image of you and it warms me to see a legend every-time I look in the mirror. Today is a day for celebration as you would have came upon your 54th birthday . So here’s my gift to you . A shoot dedicated to simply, you . I directed this shoot and worked with a great team to capture your spirit daddy . I Love you & Happy Birthday , I hope you all enjoy . Captured by @lsfotography1 Graphics by @colourfulmula Make up by @tunchyy.marie Styled & directed by @iamreemarkable Special thanks to @vinceamani @exclusivegame , @bfflyer , @lakayb_ @thelazyhustler & All my Family Friends and Fans !! 🧡 #ripeazye EVERYONE SAY HAPPY BIRTHDAY FOR ME 🎈🎁
Enjoy "VIBE" below.
In 2015, Janet Jackson released her Unbreakable album, seven years after dropping Discipline. Now, the world-renowned artist will keep up with the momentum of debuting new music with the announcement of her twelfth studio album, Black Diamond.
On Monday (Feb. 10), Jackson took to her social media accounts to share the exciting news with her fans, noting that a world tour is on the horizon as well. "I've heard all your wishes and I'm working on my new album and going on a new World Tour this summer titled Black Diamond. I'm so excited to share this new era with you," she wrote.
On Instagram, the "Rock With U" singer explained the meaning behind the album's title and how it'll reflect a certain chapter of her life. "Black Diamonds are the toughest of all the diamonds, the hardest to cut. I see that as the hardest to hurt or destroy," she began. "There is a lot that I have endured. I see myself as a Black Diamond in its purest form. I’m a rock, I have ruff edges but I keep moving forward. I want to show you my strength as well as give you strength."
I’ve heard all your wishes and I’m working on my new album and going on a new World Tour this summer titled “Black Diamond.” I’m so excited to share this new era with you.
Hey U Guys! I’ve heard all your wishes and now from my lips to your ears. I’m working on my new album and going on a brand new World Tour this summer! Both titled ✨ “Black Diamond”. ✨ — Black Diamonds are the toughest of all the diamonds, the hardest to cut. I see that as the hardest to hurt or destroy. There is a lot that I have endured. I see myself as a Black Diamond in its purest form. I’m a rock, I have ruff edges but I keep moving forward. I want to show you my strength as well as give you strength. — I love u guys so much and I’m #SoExcited to share this new era with you. See u soon! #BlackDiamond 🖤💎🍓😘 — A special pre-sale code will be sent ONLY to my mailing list subscribers tomorrow, Feb. 11! Click link in bio to sign-up for my mailing list on my website 🤗 Tickets go on-sale to the general public on February 13 at 12 pm!
The highly-decorated artist will kick off the tour on June 24 in Miami, Florida before wrapping up the trek on August 23 in Tacoma, Washington. Tickets will hit Live Nation on Thursday (Feb. 13). European dates will be announced in the near future.
Tour Dates:
June 24 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena June 26 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center June 27 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena June 29 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena July 1 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena July 3 - New Orleans, LA - Essence Festival July 5 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex July 7 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena July 9 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center July 10 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena July 12 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center July 14 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden July 17 - Mashantucket, CT - The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino* July 18 - Boston, MA - TD Garden July 21 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center July 22 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena July 24 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena July 25 - Cincinnati, OH - Cincinnati Music Festival* July 27 - Chicago, IL - United Center July 28 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse July 31 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center August 1 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center August 3 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center August 5 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center August 7 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center August 9 - Phoenix, AZ - Gila River Arena August 10 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University August 12 - Los Angeles, CA - STAPLES Center August 15 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center August 17 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center August 18 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose August 20 - Portland, OR - Moda Center August 22 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena August 23 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome
When it comes to soundtrack songs, it doesn't get anymore classic than Eminem's "Lose Yourself." The song from the film 8 Mile was a huge hit, even by Eminem's superstar standards: it was his first Billboard Hot 100 single, stayed there for 12 weeks in a row, and was the first hip-hop song to win the Academy Awards' Best Original Song. After making history 17 years ago, Eminem surprised Oscars viewers with an unannounced performance of the song on Sunday (Feb. 9).
The performance was preceded by a speech that saw Lin Manuel Miranda paying homage to "examples where a song has transformed a film, and where a film has transformed a song." A montage showed clips from Risky Business, Hustle & Flow, Purple Rain and more, before ending with a clip from 8 Mile that showed Eminem's character B. Rabbit pulling up in his car and walking toward the hallway before the film's climactic final battle. Then, to viewers' surprise, Eminem took the stage to perform "Lose Yourself" with a live band.
The performance took social media off-guard – the song "Lose Yourself" or the award ceremony that gave the award aren't celebrating any particular anniversaries, and Eminem wasn't announced to appearing at the show. But that didn't stop Em from giving a pinpoint performance of the song – which is largely seen as the best in his career – or from members of the audience from singing along.
After the performance, Eminem posted a video from the 2003 Academy Awards that saw Bette Midler announcing "Lose Yourself" as the winner for Best Original Song; Eminem didn't show up to the ceremony that year, so collaborator Luis Resto accepted the award in his place. "Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @theacademy," Eminem captioned the photo. "Sorry it took me 18 years to get here."
Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @theacademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here.
Eminem also posted a photo with musical target-turned-friend Elton John, who took home an Oscar himself that night for his and songwriter Bernie Taupin's "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," from the film Rocketman.
I got to see my Uncle Elton tonight at the Oscars. Congrats on your win too, Sir! @eltonjohn
Eminem released his new surprise album, Music To Be Murdered By, in January.