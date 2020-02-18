In 2015, Janet Jackson released her Unbreakable album, seven years after dropping Discipline. Now, the world-renowned artist will keep up with the momentum of debuting new music with the announcement of her twelfth studio album, Black Diamond.

On Monday (Feb. 10), Jackson took to her social media accounts to share the exciting news with her fans, noting that a world tour is on the horizon as well. "I've heard all your wishes and I'm working on my new album and going on a new World Tour this summer titled Black Diamond. I'm so excited to share this new era with you," she wrote.

On Instagram, the "Rock With U" singer explained the meaning behind the album's title and how it'll reflect a certain chapter of her life. "Black Diamonds are the toughest of all the diamonds, the hardest to cut. I see that as the hardest to hurt or destroy," she began. "There is a lot that I have endured. I see myself as a Black Diamond in its purest form. I’m a rock, I have ruff edges but I keep moving forward. I want to show you my strength as well as give you strength."

The highly-decorated artist will kick off the tour on June 24 in Miami, Florida before wrapping up the trek on August 23 in Tacoma, Washington. Tickets will hit Live Nation on Thursday (Feb. 13). European dates will be announced in the near future.

Tour Dates:

June 24 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena June 26 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center June 27 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena June 29 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena July 1 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena July 3 - New Orleans, LA - Essence Festival July 5 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex July 7 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena July 9 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center July 10 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena July 12 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center July 14 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden July 17 - Mashantucket, CT - The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino* July 18 - Boston, MA - TD Garden July 21 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center July 22 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena July 24 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena July 25 - Cincinnati, OH - Cincinnati Music Festival* July 27 - Chicago, IL - United Center July 28 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse July 31 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center August 1 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center August 3 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center August 5 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center August 7 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center August 9 - Phoenix, AZ - Gila River Arena August 10 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University August 12 - Los Angeles, CA - STAPLES Center August 15 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center August 17 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center August 18 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose August 20 - Portland, OR - Moda Center August 22 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena August 23 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome