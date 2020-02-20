Lil Kim at BET Hip Hop Awards
Carmen Mandato

Lil Kim Is Officially Performing At Lovers & Friends Festival

February 20, 2020 - 9:06 pm by VIBE Staff

“The check has cleared.”

It looks like Lil Kim will indeed be performing at the first ever Lovers & Friends Festival. After some confusion over whether or not she was actually on the lineup, Kimmy Blanco confirmed that “the check has cleared” and she’s looking forward to the show.

The Queen Bee shouted out Snoop Dogg, who is one of the festival promoters, for working out the money issue. “Thank Uncle @SnoopDogg guys cause if it wasn’t for him this would not be happening,” she tweeted on Wednesday (Feb. 19). “But ya’ll know how much I love Cali and Uncle Snoop.”

 

After Kim, Mase and Twista initially denied involvement in the festival, fans were worried that the event could turn into another Fyre Fest fiasco. According to Rolling Stonepromoters were scrambling to get things in order and subsequently blindsided some of the artists by  announcing the lineup before all of contracts were signed and payments were made. Co-promoter Bobby Dee of Bobby Dee Present blamed the confusion of communication breakdowns but assured that “everybody’s happy” and the show will go on.

The one-day Lovers & Friends Festival goes down on May 9 in Carson, Calif. Tickets go on sale on Friday (Feb. 21).

In This Story:

Popular

Young Thug Tweets Message For Dwyane Wade’s 12-Year-Old Trans Daughter

From the Web

More on Vibe

RTT-Snoop-Credit-Eric-Michael-Roy-1582299580 RTT-Snoop-Credit-Eric-Michael-Roy-1582299580
Eric Michael Roy

Snoop Dogg To Appear On ‘Red Table Talk'

On Feb. 26, Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk will host Snoop Dogg in a conversation that’s sure to make headlines. The “Signs” rapper will join Jada Pinkett-Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith for a conversation surrounding his rant toward CBS This Morning’s Gayle King.

The discussion will tackle “the culture of disrespect between black men and black women,” according to Smith’s Instagram notification. The feature arrives weeks after Snoop Dogg spewed his disdain for King’s early February interview with Lisa Leslie where the journalist asked the former WNBA player for her thoughts on the late Kobe Bryant's 2003 sexual assault case. The moment appeared insensitive to several spectators, leading Snoop to refer to the King as a “funky dog head b**ch."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@snoopdogg is coming to @redtabletalk Wednesday, February 26th to have an in-depth and insightful conversation about The Culture of Disrespect Between Black Men and Black Women. Join us❣️

A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) on Feb 21, 2020 at 7:00am PST

Since that moment, Snoop Dogg has apologized to King, taking responsibility for acting “in a derogatory manner based on emotions.” According to the Associated Press, King accepted Snoop’s apology and noted that “as a journalist, it is sometimes challenging to balance doing my job with the emotions and feelings during difficult times”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Had a talk with my momma thank u mamma 💕🌹 2 wrongs don’t make it right time to heal 🙏🏽💙 @gayleking Peace ☮️ n love Praying for u and your family as well as Vanessa and the kids 🙏🏽✨🌹 🕊

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Feb 12, 2020 at 1:35pm PST

Snoop Dogg’s episode of Red Table Talk will air on Facebook Watch on Wednesday (Feb. 26) at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.

Continue Reading
Whitney Houston
Scott Gries

Whitney Houston’s Hologram Gears Up For European Tour

Whitney Houston’s hologram is hitting the road for a European tour, eight years after the music legend's death. Earlier in the week, Houston's hologram popped up on the British TV show This Morning to perform “The Greatest Love Of All” and fans are already shuttering at the teaser of what the show will look like.

Video of the performance has been circulating the internet and appears to show a grainy ghost-like holographic droid belting out one of Houston’s best known hits.

Whitney Houston’s Hologram video pic.twitter.com/Lfwh00U7ue

— WHITNEY HOUSTON daily (@AllAboutWhitney) February 19, 2020

The production is a collaboration with BASE Hologram and features dance routines from choreographer Fatima Robinson.

Houston’s sister-in-law and former manager, Pat Houston, asserts that the tour will be exactly as the late music legend would have envisioned. “Now is just the right time,” Pat told the Associated Press. “In the spirt of Whitney, I know we’re doing all the right things right now. This is something that she wanted to do. I get very emotional watching this because it is so, so close to what she wanted. The only thing missing is her, physically.”

Fans are less than excited about the jaunt.

I'm not saying the Whitney Houston hologram tour will be a hot mess, but they are suggesting she had as much grace as a malfunctioning The Sims character wafting away a fart on #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/9uJJCnCfTZ

— Mr Adam Remain 🇪🇺 (@MrAdamR) February 19, 2020

Whitney Houston hologram on This Morning. Looks nothing like her, and doesn’t look at all real. Just looks like a big TV screen playing a slightly laggy video of a lookalike.

— Charles Thomson (@CEThomson) February 19, 2020

I wish I WOULD see on somebodies snapchat story of them being at a Whitney Houston hologram concert . https://t.co/JxQVVm71BK

— Trevor Norris (@trevor_norris0) February 19, 2020

Houston's digital doppelgänger joins holograms of Tupac Shakur, Eazy-E and Ol' Dirty Bastard. An Amy Winehouse hologram tour was expected to launch last year but never got off the ground.

“An Evening With Whitney Houston: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour” will include hits like “Saving All My Love For You,” “How Will I Know,” and “I Will Always Love You.”

The tour launches in England on Feb. 25 and runs through April. U.S. dates are expected to be announced at a later date.

Continue Reading
USC-College-cheating Scam
The USC Annenberg School For Communication And Journalism Celebrates Commencement at The Shrine Auditorium on May 11, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

USC Will Offer Free Tuition For Students From Families Making Under $80,000

USC announced a new effort to make attending the university affordable to students from middle and low-income families. The school will offer free undergrad tuition for families making less than 80,000 a year, USC president Carol L. Folt announced on Thursday (Feb. 20).

Thanks to the new policies, owning a home will not be counted in calculating the student’s tuition needs.

“We’re opening the door to make a USC education possible for talented students from all walks life,” Folt said in a statement. “This significant step we are taking today is by no means the end of our affordability journey. We are committed to increasing USC’s population of innovators, leaders and creators regardless of their financial circumstances. Investing in the talent and diversity of our student body is essential to our education mission.”

The announcement comes as USC remains embroiled in an admissions scandal that became public last year.

As for the new policy, USC will increase undergraduate aid by $30 million annually which will expand financial aid for more than 4,000 students. The new policies will be implemented for incoming students beginning in the fall of 2020 and the spring of 2021.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Features

1d ago

Joe Freshgoods Put On For Chicago With Royal Apple Goods Collection & Pop-Up

News

2d ago

Pop Smoke Dies At 20 After Home Invasion

Viva

6d ago

Nicky Jam: A Love Supreme