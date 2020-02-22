The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Jhene Aiko announced the release date for her third studio album and what appears to be the album artwork on Friday (Feb. 21). The album titled, Chilombo, after Aiko’s sur name, is slated to drop on March 6 and promises to be some of her “realest” work to date.
“Just typed out all the lyrics to the free flows that are #CHILOMBO #phew realest s**t I ever wrote,” the Grammy-nominated tweeted on Monday (Feb. 17). Aiko described the album as an compilation of her previous work. “If sailing soul(s), sail out, souled out and trip had a baby #CHILOMBO.”
Last month, Aiko dropped the track “P*$$Y Fairy (OTW),” which is expected to be on the album. Aiko’s last album, Trip, was released in 2017.
See the Aiko's latest album artwork below.
Jojo has a new album, Good to Know, dropping this spring and will be hitting the road for a headlining tour kicking off in April, the singer announced on Friday (Feb, 21).
The album title encompasses all that Jojo has learned “in the past few years,” she explained in a statement. “Every piece of feedback, criticism (internal or external), whatever it is — it’s all just information. And it’s all good! I’ve been lucky to have the space to reflect on my own journey up to now, and I hope people can take comfort in the fact that I am not anywhere near perfect, and I will never sugarcoat anything. We're all constantly living and learning and that’s what makes this life fun.”
The 'Good to Know' tour launches at Seattle’s The Showbox on April 21, and wraps May 30, at First Avenue in Minneapolis. Presale tickets will be available beginning Monday, Feb, 24. Additional tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 28.
On Feb. 26, Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk will host Snoop Dogg in a conversation that’s sure to make headlines. The “Signs” rapper will join Jada Pinkett-Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith for a conversation surrounding his rant toward CBS This Morning’s Gayle King.
The discussion will tackle “the culture of disrespect between black men and black women,” according to Smith’s Instagram notification. The feature arrives weeks after Snoop Dogg spewed his disdain for King’s early February interview with Lisa Leslie where the journalist asked the former WNBA player for her thoughts on the late Kobe Bryant's 2003 sexual assault case. The moment appeared insensitive to several spectators, leading Snoop to refer to the King as a “funky dog head b**ch."
Since that moment, Snoop Dogg has apologized to King, taking responsibility for acting “in a derogatory manner based on emotions.” According to the Associated Press, King accepted Snoop’s apology and noted that “as a journalist, it is sometimes challenging to balance doing my job with the emotions and feelings during difficult times”
Snoop Dogg’s episode of Red Table Talk will air on Facebook Watch on Wednesday (Feb. 26) at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.