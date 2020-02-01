The Vibe Mix Newsletter
For many aspiring rappers, success is defined by money and fame, but with maturity comes perspective and the reality that real success stems from touching lives. Whether it be from hip-hop or simply becoming a voice for your community. In the end, success comes from legacy, and legacy comes from the journey. When Tracy “The D.O.C.” Curry began his journey with a trip to California in 1987, he wanted to make a name for himself in hip-hop, equipped with a razor-sharp pen and a cadence that hit like a Mike Tyson punch. After achieving his goals and then some, life threw him a curveball.
For those whose sole knowledge of The D.O.C. is confined to his portrayal (marvelously executed by Marlon Yates Jr.) in 2015’s N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton, his life might seem like a tragedy. He helped write one of hip-hop’s most revered albums (N.W.A’s Straight Outta Compton), then established himself as a star on the mic with his 1989 debut LP, No One Can Do It Better. But before the then 21-year-old prodigy could bask in the success of his rookie album, he damaged his vocal cords in a horrific car accident that nearly cost him his life.
In today’s era of social media where 15 minutes of fame feels more literal than hyperbolic, the phrase “success is fleeting” seems to be more prevalent than ever, but one crucial virtue that the modern-day proverb overlooks is resilience. And that attribute is what kept the talented rapper going back then in the face of an uncertain music career.
The D.O.C. would continue to lend his songwriting skills to his mentor and N.W.A producer/rapper Dr. Dre, who crafted the sound of D.O.C.’s first album. The two, in fact, still work together to this day. But in the early-mid ‘90s, as Dre and his new protégé, Snoop Doggy Dogg, were building Death Row into a dynasty, there was a dark period for the “Mind Blowin’” rapper. He turned to drugs and alcohol to cope with the pain of realizing that his voice would never be the same.
Through struggles and personal relationships, D.O.C. fought his negative thoughts and regained stronger stances in where he wanted to be of service in life. The Dallas native, now 51 years old, started working with civil rights leader, Peter Johnson, to help galvanize the city’s burgeoning emcees against the violence that has plagued the area’s youth in recent years. These days, the “It’s Funky Enough” rapper’s tale is one of triumph rather than tragedy.
D.O.C. was in Los Angeles to celebrate his mentor Dr. Dre, who was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by The Recording Academy during the 2020 Producers & Engineers Wing Grammy Week. VIBE caught up with venerable rhymer who opened up about everything from his new philanthropic ventures to rap group God’s, Public Enemy’s unique influence on Straight Outta Compton. He also revealed how the late rapper MC Breed may have saved his life and why he would never give Kendrick Lamar advice on his music. The D.O.C.’s formula for success may have changed over the last 30 years, but one fact remains: No one can do it better.
VIBE: From what I see on your social media, you seem to be at peace these days. What has gotten you to this place of zen?
D.O.C.: It took a long time for me to make it back to a clear head since the accident. I feel like a shaman. That moment in time was meant for me to take those 30 years to heal myself and now I’m in a place that I feel free. I don’t have the need to be the greatest of all-time anymore, ‘cause I’m just a speck of the greatest energy to ever exist. The man I am today is infinitely more important than the man I was 30 years ago, but the path I took to get here is really important.
The last project I heard you were working on musically was the Compton album by Dr. Dre, that dropped with the Straight Outta Compton film. What have you been working on since then?
About 4-5 months ago, I met this guy named Peter Johnson, he was one of the men that were part of Martin Luther King Jr.’s nonviolent movement. After Dr. King was murdered, Peter moved to Dallas and he’s been fighting for people’s civil rights since then. What we know as food stamps came from one of his ideas. This guy has the most amazing stories and they all center around all these icons from my past: Rosa Parks, Thurgood Marshall. All these huge historical figures, this guy talks about them like I talk about Dre. So I started working with him. He said to me, “The murder rate in Dallas is increasing rapidly. You gotta help me get these kids to stop killing each other.”
So you said yes?
When Peter Johnson says “you gotta help me,” you say yes. So I said, let’s put together a series of free concerts. Twice a year, the hottest artists in Dallas for the kids in high school who are really trying to be something, and the ones that are sort of falling between the cracks for whatever reason. We need to show them that there are people willing to give their time and energy to help rid the streets of that kind of violence. The young rappers in my city, TrapBoy Freddy, Yella Beezy, Mo3, they listen to me a little so I said, “We gotta do this.” They said “Unc, we’re with you 1000%.” That gave me the boost to really do some sh*t that can help those artists, the kids and hip-hop in general to sort of heal.
Yella Beezy has had a big year.
I saw Yella Beezy at this little studio and he told me he was gonna be the sh*t and I was hearing that from everybody. Six months later, the guy had a really hot record; Hitco had signed him and he was taking off. That opening that L.A. Reid gave to Beezy opened the door for Dallas as a community. Now the machine is really down there looking at these kids, so I take it upon myself to come in where I can and help make sure that the ones that don’t have a light on them can get some shine and bring them back into the fold of thinking of music and making albums that are gonna last. Longevity is the key. Where are you gonna be in ten years? Cause if you’re not thinking about that now, in ten years, you won’t be doing sh*t.
The media sometimes blames the violence on these rappers’ content. Does that affect your decision on working with them?
Those guys that they say perpetuate the negative images, I see them all the time, doing stuff for the kids, backpack giveaways, turkey giveaways, which means they have a conscience, but it gets overlooked. I’m just trying to expand on that part.
Are you looking to collaborate with any of these guys musically?
Not [rapping but I’m working on creating] a series of albums with young artists. I’m starting in Fort Worth, Texas. I’m gonna get four artists that are good and that with the right push can be great. Give each artist three songs apiece and put together a really cohesive piece of art. I don’t want any money from it. I could do that at least twice a year in various cities and make a series of these.
So you’ve found a new purpose in philanthropy?
Definitely. It was in that spirit I connected with a guy that has a huge building in the southern center of Dallas. I started having these ideas about building a studio inside of it and getting a tech company to donate computers. There’s another end of the building that could serve as a trade school. I can give back by giving these kids an opportunity to make a way forward for themselves. That’s where my heart is right now. Peter Johnson brought that out of me. I’ve got two little boys and I’d like for them to know that their dad was about more than just making rap records about formulas and bi**hes and h**s.
Circling back to the Compton album. Kendrick Lamar had some gems on there. Did you ever lend your expertise to him?
I would never ever lift my voice to tell Kendrick sh*t except “you’re dope.” This is how much respect I have for that kid. When he was doing his stuff on Compton and he was writing, nobody was in the room but him. I just went and sat next to him. Didn’t say sh*t, didn’t do sh*t, we didn’t say s*it to each other. I just sat next to him. Once it was over and he laid his sh*t, I told him how much I appreciated him. Then he left. About two or three months later he put my name in the Taylor Swift record (“Bad Blood”). When I heard that I was like “wow,” maybe I had a moment with this kid. It’s so humbling when that happens ‘cause it says that you meant something to somebody.
Any other artists right now that you’re feeling on that level?
I think Joyner Lucas’ wordplay is just as exquisite. When I hear him I hear a young Em’[inem]. I’m drawn to great wordplay like that. The concepts to his fu**ing songs are throwbacks to when Em’ first came, just nutty. Him and K. Dot are probably my favorite guys in the world when you talk about rappers.
Before we started this interview you mentioned something I didn’t know about how Public Enemy influenced [the song] "Straight Outta Compton."
When Dre and I started making the Straight Outta Compton record, every day on our way to the studio, we would listen to the It Takes A Nation album. Not every other day, not once a week. For three months, it was every fu**ing morning. Every fu**ing morning we're listening to different songs off that record. That’s why the Straight Outta Compton drums drove so hard and it had that feeling like you were in the riot itself. What Chuck and them was doing back then is what N.W.A came from. Not the N.W.A before I got here, but the N.W.A after I got here. There’s a distinct difference. If you listen to the art, you can tell. Dre is just one of those unique producers that create the scene within the art for you to create to. I’ve always said that Dre is more like a film producer than a music producer because he sees the complete picture before we do. The guy is just a sick fu**ing maniac. One of, if not the dopest of all time.
You’ve said that after the accident, you got heavy into drinking and drugs. Was there a specific moment that helped you get clean?
About ’92-’93, [Flint, Michigan rapper] MC Breed came to L.A. and he saw that I was really in bad shape with drinking and drugs. Dre, Snoopy, and Death Row were just exploding, but I was in such bad shape, I couldn’t leave the drugs and alcohol alone because I was hurting. I never voiced my pain to them cause [at the time] they couldn’t understand it. Breed saw it and said “I gotta get you outta here,” and took me to Atlanta. Going down there with him got me off the dope, cause I didn’t have no more money (laughs). I started just smoking a bunch of weed with Breed and helping him with his record. ‘Pac was always around along with those other guys. It became a real fellowship. Me, MC Breed, Too Short, ‘Pac, and Scarface. That really helped me get back to myself. Then Dre called six months later and said, “I miss your energy. Let’s figure this sh*t out. Come home.” I came back to L.A., Dre had moved into this big a** house and there were a bunch of naked women in the back yard and I just remember thinking, “It is good to be home.” But Breed, I’ll say it’s always the great architect working. He, she, it, Buddha, Jesus or whoever it is used Breed to help me.
What was the energy like with ‘Pac around that time?
Me and Tupac spent the majority of our time together in Atlanta when I was there. I was long gone by the time he got to Death Row. He was a real powerful force. Nipsey [Hussle] was sort of a reincarnation of the same energy. Like, if Jay-Z says something, it’s one thing, but if Nipsey says something, it hits different because he’s closer to these kids that are in the middle of where it’s really going down. We lost a powerful ally in Nip and we need to work harder to create more people like that.
When Flipp Dinero unleashed his breakout single "Leave Me Alone" in 2018 the Brooklyn rapper had no idea the song would blow up the way that it did. After NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. shared a video of himself dancing to the record, the song went viral and shone a whole new light on Dinero.
"I didn’t think it was going to blow up the way it did. But I definitely knew it was a special track because it was just relatable,” he recollects. “I knew it was something about it, just the melody and the cadence. I ain’t think it would blow up the way that it did but I’m happy it did."
The platinum-selling single helped Dinero get co-signs from Drake and Fat Joe, earn a spot as an opener for Tory Lanez on his Memories Don't Die tour, notch a top 20 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and ink a record deal with DJ Khaled's We The Best imprint. But after so much early success, how does Dinero intend on keeping the buzz alive? Love For Guala—-his debut album—-is exactly how.
Although he's been rapping for a mere 2 years, releasing his first compilation was already planned. Before the newfound hype, Dinero was already a fixture in the studio recording as many songs as he could.
"The album was already there, it was pretty much a matter of when am I going to put it out," he says when asked how the idea for the album came about. Love for Guala is a collection of melodic tunes with Dinero's raspy sing-song flow draped all over beats by Tay Keith, DJ Khaled, Ben Billions, CastBeats and more.
"Straight up, I know people are going to have love for this, for me, despite whatever they say," he says confidently from the comfort of his seat at the VIBE office. "I’m telling my fans and new listeners all types of stories. Emotional stories, the ignorant stories, the stories to help motivate them."
These stories come from his time growing up in Brooklyn, New York, Dinero was raised in a very strict Haitian household in Canarsie, a neighborhood nestled in the city’s southeast section. Although his parents provided everything he needed, the world outside his home had him see and experience things that tested his mettle. "Growing up in Canarsie was very challenging. I had a sweet childhood. My mother and father both were around in my life, but it was just the area itself," he says. "The negativity that surrounded the area was tough, but I mean I persevered. It helped build my character as an individual."
We Chasing Over Here💰💯 I Never Liked Talking Anyway 🤐#HowIMove💎#Actions🦅 @shutherspeed 📸#LoveForGuaLa💰
It took years for Flipp to shape his character. Growing up in a Haitian household molded him into the smart, humble man that he is today. Like many children of Caribbean immigrants, life consisted of keeping your head in the books, chipping away at a large number of chores and a stern practice of faith. "My mother and father made me go to church every Sunday. There were so many Haitian morals being instilled in me as far as it goes with what I listen to, what I’m able to do, the time I’m able to stay out until," he recalled.
Rap wasn't always Flipp’s plan for the future. He originally wanted to be a general practitioner and was set on doing so with those values his family taught him, but music had too much of an impact on him. Inspired by the sounds of artists like Jadakiss, Eazy-E, 2Pac, Dennis Brown, Bobby Caldwell, Sister Nancy, and more, Dinero found himself exploring his musical tastes. Dinero was enrolled at the Borough of Manhattan Community College but left after three years to pursue music.
"I was in college doing my thing but I knew the music was always something I wanted to do because it was always something I envisioned myself doing," he explains. "Everything about me was musically inclined. I listened to all types of music and I always performed in front of people, I played in the church, I played instruments in the church, I sang in the choir at school, in the choir at church, sang in the crib all by myself. I was just into music."
Music captured Dinero’s adolescent mind when his parents enforced their strict rules. While at home studying he'd take a peek out the window to see the kids in the neighborhood enjoying themselves, and he hated every minute that he wasn't out there. "I’m not gonna lie, in those times when I did see people have fun, I wasn’t having fun," he remembers. Eventually, the streets would lure the “How I Move” rapper into the many dangers people in urban settings face but he kept a strong will to make it out due to his morals and passion for music.
"Those were the times where it would lead me to be on my poetry sh*t or be on my melodic sh*t since I couldn't be out there all the time when I was younger," he said. "So I’d rather listen to music. Doing that helped build me up and as I got older I understood that individuality and staying to yourself is the key sometimes."
That same individuality shines throughout Love For Guala. On top of the warbling, Dinero blends a bouncy rap flow into his singing as evidenced on tracks like "If I Tell You," "Shawty Do You," and "Looking At Me" featuring Rich The Kid. What stands out though is Dinero’s singing with his smooth cadences and catchy melodies —- something he says he's been developing even before his rapping. "Singing was the first thing I did before rap and I wrote poetry too," he remembers. "Singing and writing poetry, mixing both just so happened to turn into rapping. It was just my way of expressing myself."
On the standout record, "Till im Gone" featuring Kodak Black, Dinero raps about the work he put in to get to where he is. "Smokin' all this dope, it got me thinkin', How I land here?/ I ain't never love, 'cause honestly, I never played fair/ All up through the struggles, honestly, I had to stay clear/ Why you hatin' on me in my hood? I cannot stay there/ Tryna live a lovely life, I live it, have sustain there," he raps.
And Dinero wastes no time expressing himself on the 13-track album. On the opener, "Intro," listeners get a much more personal side of Dinero right from the start. "Ever since I was a young ni**a, I spazzed out/ Even when I was a youngin', always went through mad doubt/ Always went and tell my mama how I move, I stand out/ Only in it for the commas, I don't need no handouts," Dinero sings on the chorus. From then on, he locks in and delivers honest takes on love, money and the various turns a relationship can take.
When an artist applies the laser-like focus that Dinero has with his music the result works in favor of the artist. It's what Dinero used to tie Love for Guala together. It dives into multiple sounds from the heavy trap beat found on "How I Move" featuring Lil Baby and the bouncy yet soulful "Take a Lil' Time" but the album as a whole is cohesive and manages to keep the vibe through its 43-minute run time.
"Love for Guala is multidimensional and it reaches different points. It’s not just going down one lane," he explains. "It means I'm finally hitting the versatile points that I said I would awhile back as opposed to staying in that one trap sound I came up with."
Compared to his previous EP The Guala Way, where Dinero takes on a more aggressive sound, this album sounds vastly different. "I wanted to challenge myself and make something different. I was more open to being diverse with the sound because I know I can make more than just that one trap sound," he reveals boldly when describing his approach. "You're getting the turn-up vibe but I’m also going to give you me. I'm that conscious dude that really thinks about life and longevity and winning after everything is said and done."
Flipp Dinero is determined to push his name further into the spotlight with Love for Guala: he has major plans for his future. "I see myself being bigger than I dream I could be. I see myself accomplishing things I never thought I'd accomplish," he proudly says. "I don't know what it is because I see myself winning Grammys, all that. So I don't know what it is, but I know I'll be bigger than my dreams could be."
The year 2020 has only barely begun, and it’s already a lot. Yet in the midst of the Trump impeachment trial and recently minted British royals politely declining to stick around for Brexit, one of the most important battles of this new decade is underway over an issue that impacts Black and Latinx Americans in disproportionately large numbers: bail reform.
As of January 1, new rules that passed as part of the budget via the New York legislature in April of last year officially went into effect statewide, with near-immediate results in the courts. The key change within the approved measure removed altogether the option to set cash bail for dozens of misdemeanor and non-violent felony offenses. Inspired by the tragic case of Kalief Browder, a young man who died by suicide not long after some three years jailed on the notorious Rikers Island awaiting trial over charges that were ultimately dismissed, the move marked a major step towards fixing one of the most broken aspects of the American criminal justice system.
In recent years, a number of local New York politicians have included cash bail abolition or reform in their platforms, including attorney Tiffany Cabán, who lost her 2019 bid for Queens District Attorney in a primary recount by a mere 55 votes. The issue has entered the national race for president as well, with nearly all of the current Democratic primary contenders publically adopting the stance against the practice.
Yet days before the reforms were active in New York, law enforcement spokespeople, Republican politicos, and right-leaning media outlets like the New York Post took to doomsaying the loss of cash bail, utilizing familiar rhetoric about unsafe streets, catch-and-release chaos, and the like to build an atmosphere of fear around the loss of cash bail as a way to keep bad guys behind bars. Exploiting a wave of anti-Semitic hate crimes in the city around the holidays, the campaign hardly let up in the first few days of the new year, putting Democratic politicians on the defensive and setting the stage for rollbacks in the now just-returning New York legislature.
For those blissfully unaware of the inherent unfairness of cash bail, it’s a practice with devastating consequences for those unable to pay. In principle, it should act as an incentive for an accused party to return for necessary court appearances or trial, after which the amount is to be reimbursed regardless of plea or verdict. However, those unable to pay in the first instance spend untold amounts of time in jails like Rikers, subject to emotional and physical threats and traumas on the inside, as well as external consequences ranging from lost wages and unemployment to long-term economic penalization. To make matters worse, innocent people held in pretrial detention have clear incentives to take plea deals from prosecutors, as opposed to spending months or years in jail waiting for their proverbial day in court.
As such, despite being innocent until proven guilty in the eyes of the law, the poor suffer for the same crimes in ways that those with means to pay bail do not. Given the myriad issues of systemic and individual bias in law enforcement, people of color of course feel the brunt of this institutionalized discrimination. And like so many living and working in neighborhoods and communities of color, hip-hop artists from unsigned talents to major label superstars are negatively impacted as well.
“Culture becomes a weapon,” explains Scott Hechinger, a Senior Attorney with Brooklyn Defender Services who works as a public defender in the borough and a vocal advocate for decarceral criminal justice system reform online. “Prosecutors not infrequently attempt to use creative expressions — hip-hop songs, videos and other content — against the young people we represent to try to paint them as dangerous, violent criminals & gang members.” With the new reforms now applying to so many misdemeanors and felonies once subject to cash bail, the system blocks such specious attempts to paint rappers and musicians as criminals by association or allusion can’t be used as justifications for detaining these accused persons.
“Police scour personal Facebook and YouTube pages looking for content to fit their narrative,” Hechinger says of how our love for hip-hop has been used against us. “They claim photos of young men on social media are ‘self-admissions’ of gang affiliation, which are then used by prosecutors to justify excessive bail, long pre-trial detention, and lengthy prison sentences.”
Whether highlighting instances of rappers who caught cases or tackling civilian stories of outrage in the system, plenty of rap blogs and broader popular music publications use their platforms to address topics of criminal justice. More than six years after George Zimmerman’s acquittal gave prominence to #BlackLivesMatter, the national movement’s legacy includes a shift in culture writing to cover these issues to some extent. Some have taken a “woke” stance by reporting on the likes of Kodak Black and XXXtentacion in ways not necessarily flattering to those artists, while others opt towards pure fan service. The latter editorial option warrants some criticism, particularly when the charges pertain to domestic violence. That said, outlets with non-white editorial or ownership have good reason to be wary of law enforcement narratives against rappers, all too aware of the criminal justice system’s failings and institutionalized biases against Black and brown people who find themselves impacted by it in disproportionately high numbers.
With anti-reform disinformation gaining traction on social media as well as in the local political rhetoric, hose in entertainment and culture media who care about hip-hop and the communities of color from which so many of its talents emerge ought to be actively covering and defending bail reform in New York. Fighting disinformation with information at this juncture feels crucial, especially as reform comes under fire from those who seek a return to the unfair and cruel status quo we only just moved away from mere weeks ago. These efforts can come via op-ed pieces like the one you’re currently reading, via the contextualization of news coverages, or through social media information sharing--and that’s just a few examples.
“Journalists of all kinds, but particularly those who reach an audience with diverse interests and experiences, those who are younger, new voters, and natural allies in the fight for justice who may just not be yet activated, can do enormous public good by covering critical social justice issues,” says Hechinger, who adds that sensationalist media outlets have long served the opposite cause to detrimental effect. “They are engaged in a coordinated campaign to stoke hatred and fear to roll back landmark bail reform before it even really begins.”
As we know, with the rise of hip-hop, rap, and R&B as the 21st century’s pop format of choice, media outlets and writers without a personal stake in or material connection to communities of colors are covering the genre grouping with regularity. In doing so, white-owned, white-run, and white-perceived publications generate clicks and revenue streams for writing about this music, which subjects them to accusations of culture vulturing or appropriation, albeit with few real world consequences.
It is to this end, then, that the editors and writers working at or with such outlets must be active and vocal allies in the fight to preserve decarceral reforms and further the cause of ending mass criminalization in New York or otherwise. These music and culture publications enrich themselves from this music, and have an obligation to participate in a demonstrable way if they wish to be perceived as part of this ecosystem as allies as opposed to parasites. It is not enough to simply report these stories as news items, as we saw with Meek Mill’s compounding legal woes in Philadelphia. Educating themselves about the details of bail reform and the wider contemporary abolitionist movement must occur, and those who primarily experience the culture from behind a keyboard need to step out of their comfort zones to engage in real life with those in communities of color for whom this reform helps most.
“Mass criminalization—the range of laws and practices that intersect inside and outside of court to devastate and marginalize predominantly Black and Latino people and communities—is the civil rights issue of our time,” says Hechinger. So while cash bail reform is a major step, there are lots of other issues with the legal system where people of color are still disproportionately punished. And music journalists need to speak out.