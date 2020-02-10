A guest tries Dove Body Wash Mousse as Dove, Getty Images for Dove and Girlgaze debut Project #ShowUs at Beautycon NYC on April 06, 2019 in New York City.

Jump-Start Your Dove Body Wash Spa Day With These 14 Self-Care Jams

You time will reign supreme thanks to Dove's new formulated moisture renew blend.

When was the last time you enjoyed a spa day? Dove has allowed you to come up with one sooner than later thanks to their newly formulated body washes.

Introduced to retailers last week, the beauty brand's latest body washes contain "Moisture Renew Blend," a gathering of skin-natural nutrients that help revive and maintain the skin's moisture barrier. Because many of us lose lipids during shower/bath time, the new formula makes room for an enhanced blend of stearic and palmitic acids to better mimic what is naturally found in the skin.

The beauty enthusiasts and natural lovers out there will be thrilled to know the product was made with 100 percent gentle naturally-derived cleansers (Glycinate and DEFI), free of sulfates and parabens, and pH balanced.

With 14 new variants and Valentine's Day around the corner, it's only right to plan ahead for a focused day of self-care. Below is a playlist supporting each new scent. From Ari Lennox's "Shea Butter Baby" painting a theme for the Pampering Body Wash Shea Butter & Warm Vanilla to D'Angelo's "Alright" absorbing the vibe of the Sensitive Skin Body Wash, there's a scent and dynamic sound made for you.

Listen to the full playlist here and enjoy the benefits of each Dove Body Wash below.

1. Tycho - "Awake"

Try: Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash

Provides: Instantly soft skin, lasting nourishment

2. Sade - "Kiss of Life" (Kaytranada Edit)

Try: Dove Renewing Body Wash Peony & Rose Oil

Provides: Revival for dewy, supple skin

3. Skip Marley and H.E.R.- "Slow Down"

Try: Dove Glowing Body Wash Mango Butter & Almond Butter

Provides: Moisture for radiant skin

4. Snoh Aalegra - "I Want You Around"

Try: Dove Purifying Detox Body Wash with Green Clay

Provides: A deep cleanse and renews skin

5. D'Angelo - "Alright"

Try: Dove Sensitive Skin Body Wash

Provides: A gently cleanse and nourishes skin

6. SiR and Masego - "Ooh Nah Nah"

Try: Dove Refreshing Body Wash Cucumber & Green Tea

Provides: A revitalization and refreshes skin

7. Lizzo - "Water Me"

Try: Dove Restoring Body Wash Coconut Butter & Cocoa Butter

Provides: Perfect pampering and softens skin

8. Beyonce, Wizkid, Saint Jhn and Blue Ivy Carter - "Brown Skin Girl"

Try: Dove Hydrating Body Wash Aloe & Birch Water

Provides: Refreshing and invigorating skin

9. Jill Scott - "Golden" (Kaytranada Edit)

Try: Dove Dryness Relief Body Wash with Jojoba Oil

Provides: A deeply nourish and restoration of dry skin

10. Kaytranada and Kali Uchis- "10%"

Try: Dove Gentle Exfoliating Body Wash with Sea Minerals

Provides: An instantly reveal of visibly smoother skin

11. Ari Lennox and J. Cole - "Shea Butter Baby"

Try: Dove Pampering Body Wash Shea Butter & Warm Vanilla

Provides: Nourishment and feeds skin

12. bLAck pARty - "Purple Heart"

Try: Dove Relaxing Body Wash Lavender Oil & Chamomile

Provides: Calming and comforting skin

13. Erykah Badu - "Honey"

Try: Dove Rejuvenating Body Wash Pomegranate & Hibiscus Tea

Provides: Energy and revitalization of skin

14. Koffee- "Toast"

Try: Dove Revitalizing Body Wash Blue Fig & Orange Blossom

Provides: Restoration and replenishes skin

Learn more about Dove's moisture renew blend here.