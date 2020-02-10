Dove, Getty Images And Girlgaze Debut Project #ShowUs At Beautycon NYC
A guest tries Dove Body Wash Mousse as Dove, Getty Images for Dove and Girlgaze debut Project #ShowUs at Beautycon NYC on April 06, 2019 in New York City.
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Dove

Jump-Start Your Dove Body Wash Spa Day With These 14 Self-Care Jams

February 10, 2020 - 3:28 pm by Desire Thompson

You time will reign supreme thanks to Dove's new formulated moisture renew blend.

When was the last time you enjoyed a spa day? Dove has allowed you to come up with one sooner than later thanks to their newly formulated body washes.

Introduced to retailers last week, the beauty brand's latest body washes contain "Moisture Renew Blend," a gathering of skin-natural nutrients that help revive and maintain the skin's moisture barrier. Because many of us lose lipids during shower/bath time, the new formula makes room for an enhanced blend of stearic and palmitic acids to better mimic what is naturally found in the skin.

The beauty enthusiasts and natural lovers out there will be thrilled to know the product was made with 100 percent gentle naturally-derived cleansers (Glycinate and DEFI), free of sulfates and parabens, and pH balanced.

With 14 new variants and Valentine's Day around the corner, it's only right to plan ahead for a focused day of self-care. Below is a playlist supporting each new scent. From Ari Lennox's "Shea Butter Baby" painting a theme for the Pampering Body Wash Shea Butter & Warm Vanilla to D'Angelo's "Alright" absorbing the vibe of the Sensitive Skin Body Wash, there's a scent and dynamic sound made for you.

Listen to the full playlist here and enjoy the benefits of each Dove Body Wash below.

 

***

 

1. Tycho - "Awake" 

Try: Dove Deep Moisture Body Wash

Provides: Instantly soft skin, lasting nourishment

2. Sade - "Kiss of Life" (Kaytranada Edit)

Try: Dove Renewing Body Wash Peony & Rose Oil

Provides: Revival for dewy, supple skin

3. Skip Marley and H.E.R.- "Slow Down" 

Try: Dove Glowing Body Wash Mango Butter & Almond Butter

Provides: Moisture for radiant skin

4. Snoh Aalegra - "I Want You Around" 

Try: Dove Purifying Detox Body Wash with Green Clay

Provides: A deep cleanse and renews skin

5. D'Angelo - "Alright"

Try: Dove Sensitive Skin Body Wash

Provides: A gently cleanse and nourishes skin

6. SiR and Masego - "Ooh Nah Nah" 

Try: Dove Refreshing Body Wash Cucumber & Green Tea

Provides: A revitalization and refreshes skin

7. Lizzo - "Water Me"

Try: Dove Restoring Body Wash Coconut Butter & Cocoa Butter

Provides: Perfect pampering and softens skin

8. Beyonce, Wizkid, Saint Jhn and Blue Ivy Carter - "Brown Skin Girl" 

Try: Dove Hydrating Body Wash Aloe & Birch Water

Provides: Refreshing and invigorating skin

9. Jill Scott - "Golden" (Kaytranada Edit)

Try: Dove Dryness Relief Body Wash with Jojoba Oil

Provides: A deeply nourish and restoration of dry skin

10. Kaytranada and Kali Uchis- "10%"

Try: Dove Gentle Exfoliating Body Wash with Sea Minerals

Provides: An instantly reveal of visibly smoother skin

11. Ari Lennox and J. Cole - "Shea Butter Baby" 

Try: Dove Pampering Body Wash Shea Butter & Warm Vanilla

Provides: Nourishment and feeds skin

12. bLAck pARty - "Purple Heart" 

Try: Dove Relaxing Body Wash Lavender Oil & Chamomile

Provides: Calming and comforting skin

13. Erykah Badu - "Honey"

Try: Dove Rejuvenating Body Wash Pomegranate & Hibiscus Tea

Provides: Energy and revitalization of skin

14. Koffee- "Toast" 

Try: Dove Revitalizing Body Wash Blue Fig & Orange Blossom

Provides: Restoration and replenishes skin

Learn more about Dove's moisture renew blend here.

In This Story:

Popular

Eminem Performed "Lose Yourself" At The Oscars And Everyone Was Confused

From the Web

More on Vibe

Harlem's Fashion Row Preludes NYFW 2020
D'Anthony Photography

Fashion Pioneers Dapper Dan, Misa Hylton And April Walker Honored By Harlem's Fashion Row

Before NYFW 2020 kicked off, Harlem's Fashion Row (HFR) celebrated designers April Walker, Dapper Dan, and stylist Misa Hylton, three of black veterans in the fashion industry. Held at New York City's Sony Music Hall (Feb. 6), HFR honored the fashion pioneers with awards and an evening of music and performances with family, friends, influencers, and supporters in attendance.

"Every time I think about the disparities for designers of color in this industry, for people of color in this industry, it breaks my heart," said HFR founder Brandice Daniel on how and why the event came to be. "For me, it was 'let me just do my part,' right? Not become the solution but be part of the solution."

With decades of experience and fashion portfolios that have moved the culture forward, Dan, Walker, and Hylton have broken barriers within the industry as people of color. In between DJ Envy and Olivia Dope setting the vibe on the 1s and 2s throughout the Ciroc-sponsored night, the Allen Cathedral Choir and MarkMorrisDance dancers performed and paid homage to the hip-hop musical giants and honorees.

Notable attendees include LaTonya Blige-DaCosta, Essence Global Beauty Director, Julee Wilson, Ezinne Kwubiri, H&M North America's Head of Diversity & Inclusion, Angelique Miles, Fashion Bomb Daily's Claire Sulmers.

Founded in 2007, Harlem's Fashion Row "is a social company that provides a voice for multicultural designers; through a creative platform that enables these designers to sell and present their collections to key leaders within the fashion industry" and celebrates "the fashion community that reflects the culture and personal experience of multicultural designers."

Scroll down to see more pics from the pre-New York Fashion Week event.

Continue Reading
Peloton x Basquiat Apparel Collection For Black History Month
Courtesy of Peloton

Peloton Honors Black History Month With Basquiat Apparel Collection

With January 2020 drawing to a close, Peloton is doing something a little different for the month of February. In honor of Black History Month, the exercise equipment and media company has decided to "celebrate the creativity and power within the diaspora" with an apparel line collaboration with the estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat on the list.

"The Peloton X Basquiat collection was designed in celebration of Black History Month to honor Jean-Michel Basquiat’s legacy with pieces that we felt truly exemplified Peloton’s brand values and brought to life what it means to be part of our member community," says Peloton's VP of Apparel, Jill Foley, to VIBE. "In collaboration with Artestar, we chose artworks that signified greatness, empowerment, diversity (black diaspora), and the power of music — and were extremely conscious that each piece would accurately and appropriately celebrate Basquiat’s work."

The athletic wear clothing line features 13 pieces including designed sweatshirts, capris, tees, and tanks sprinkled with iconic art by the influential Black artist. To amplify the celebration, Peloton curated 20 Black History Month cycling, tread and yoga classes which are all taught in their studios and via the Peloton app throughout the month.

"So much wonderful thought, passion and time went into creating this collection across several departments — from Apparel to Creative to Marketing to our Employee Resource Group ([email protected]), etc. — and it’s been incredibly exciting to see the enthusiastic response from our members," she adds.

As for where one can cop some Basquiat designed pieces, fashion and fitness enthusiasts can find the clothing line in Peloton's Chelsea and Christopher Street studios located in New York City, and, of course, on Peloton's official site.

If the eye-catching piece you're looking for is sold out, no worries. You can expect some items replenished on Wednesday, February 12 at apparel.onepeloton.com. Scroll through some items from the collection below.

Continue Reading
Burger King Parent Restaurants International Acquires Popeyes For $1.8 Billion
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Popeyes Unveils Clothing Line Modeled By Its Employees

Popeyes is stepping into the world of retail with a new clothing collection. On Wednesday (Jan. 29), the fast-food giant announced a clothing line that features crewneck shirts and sweatshirts, jackets, polo tees, and caps. The colorways are also reminiscent of Beyonce's sold-out adidas X Ivy Park collection which released earlier this month.

According to CNBC, Popeyes' ensemble will benefit the company's foundation and the models featured in the fashion spread are the brand's employees. "This campaign was created to have a little fun surrounding this conversation and offer fans the opportunity to sport some trending orange and maroon apparel," a spokesperson shared with FOX Business.

Yall popeyes really recreated the ivy park x addias shoot 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/OqPKlomadz

— Ray|LetItBey| (@glorihrious) January 29, 2020

The models are all Popeyes employees and the proceeds go to the Popeyes Foundation? And it’s a price point I can afford? I have no choice but to stan. https://t.co/ETM35brIOi

— Lakia Holmes (@Lakia_Holmes) January 29, 2020

Also. I hope we never stop talking about Popeyes Marketing team.

THIS IS AMAZING. They did their own version of Ivy Park merch. https://t.co/7WAsJOLeOu pic.twitter.com/akGn6Mjo3j

— Astasia Williams (@AstasiaWill) January 29, 2020

At the end of the shopping page, the brand suggested that one of their famous sandwiches would pair well with the threads, assumably the chicken sandwich meal that sparked headlines when it debuted in 2019. The menu item sold out to the point that the restaurant had to place a hiatus on its production to revisit the drawing board for another release.

Love that look? It’s our uniform. Has been for a while. And now you can buy it. https://t.co/0ufWo7yLTz #LoveThatLookFromPopeyes pic.twitter.com/eXHA3Rjswi

— Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) January 29, 2020

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

20h ago

Jussie Smollett Indicted Again For Alleged Hate Crime Hoax

Music News

2d ago

Janet Jackson Announces New Album And Tour

Digital Covers

4d ago

The 'Power' Cast Speaks On The End Of An Epic Era