The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
Before NYFW 2020 kicked off, Harlem's Fashion Row (HFR) celebrated designers April Walker, Dapper Dan, and stylist Misa Hylton, three of black veterans in the fashion industry. Held at New York City's Sony Music Hall (Feb. 6), HFR honored the fashion pioneers with awards and an evening of music and performances with family, friends, influencers, and supporters in attendance.
"Every time I think about the disparities for designers of color in this industry, for people of color in this industry, it breaks my heart," said HFR founder Brandice Daniel on how and why the event came to be. "For me, it was 'let me just do my part,' right? Not become the solution but be part of the solution."
With decades of experience and fashion portfolios that have moved the culture forward, Dan, Walker, and Hylton have broken barriers within the industry as people of color. In between DJ Envy and Olivia Dope setting the vibe on the 1s and 2s throughout the Ciroc-sponsored night, the Allen Cathedral Choir and MarkMorrisDance dancers performed and paid homage to the hip-hop musical giants and honorees.
Notable attendees include LaTonya Blige-DaCosta, Essence Global Beauty Director, Julee Wilson, Ezinne Kwubiri, H&M North America's Head of Diversity & Inclusion, Angelique Miles, Fashion Bomb Daily's Claire Sulmers.
Founded in 2007, Harlem's Fashion Row "is a social company that provides a voice for multicultural designers; through a creative platform that enables these designers to sell and present their collections to key leaders within the fashion industry" and celebrates "the fashion community that reflects the culture and personal experience of multicultural designers."
Scroll down to see more pics from the pre-New York Fashion Week event.
With January 2020 drawing to a close, Peloton is doing something a little different for the month of February. In honor of Black History Month, the exercise equipment and media company has decided to "celebrate the creativity and power within the diaspora" with an apparel line collaboration with the estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat on the list.
"The Peloton X Basquiat collection was designed in celebration of Black History Month to honor Jean-Michel Basquiat’s legacy with pieces that we felt truly exemplified Peloton’s brand values and brought to life what it means to be part of our member community," says Peloton's VP of Apparel, Jill Foley, to VIBE. "In collaboration with Artestar, we chose artworks that signified greatness, empowerment, diversity (black diaspora), and the power of music — and were extremely conscious that each piece would accurately and appropriately celebrate Basquiat’s work."
The athletic wear clothing line features 13 pieces including designed sweatshirts, capris, tees, and tanks sprinkled with iconic art by the influential Black artist. To amplify the celebration, Peloton curated 20 Black History Month cycling, tread and yoga classes which are all taught in their studios and via the Peloton app throughout the month.
"So much wonderful thought, passion and time went into creating this collection across several departments — from Apparel to Creative to Marketing to our Employee Resource Group ([email protected]), etc. — and it’s been incredibly exciting to see the enthusiastic response from our members," she adds.
As for where one can cop some Basquiat designed pieces, fashion and fitness enthusiasts can find the clothing line in Peloton's Chelsea and Christopher Street studios located in New York City, and, of course, on Peloton's official site.
If the eye-catching piece you're looking for is sold out, no worries. You can expect some items replenished on Wednesday, February 12 at apparel.onepeloton.com. Scroll through some items from the collection below.
Popeyes is stepping into the world of retail with a new clothing collection. On Wednesday (Jan. 29), the fast-food giant announced a clothing line that features crewneck shirts and sweatshirts, jackets, polo tees, and caps. The colorways are also reminiscent of Beyonce's sold-out adidas X Ivy Park collection which released earlier this month.
According to CNBC, Popeyes' ensemble will benefit the company's foundation and the models featured in the fashion spread are the brand's employees. "This campaign was created to have a little fun surrounding this conversation and offer fans the opportunity to sport some trending orange and maroon apparel," a spokesperson shared with FOX Business.
Yall popeyes really recreated the ivy park x addias shoot 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/OqPKlomadz
— Ray|LetItBey| (@glorihrious) January 29, 2020
The models are all Popeyes employees and the proceeds go to the Popeyes Foundation? And it’s a price point I can afford? I have no choice but to stan. https://t.co/ETM35brIOi
— Lakia Holmes (@Lakia_Holmes) January 29, 2020
Also. I hope we never stop talking about Popeyes Marketing team.
THIS IS AMAZING. They did their own version of Ivy Park merch. https://t.co/7WAsJOLeOu pic.twitter.com/akGn6Mjo3j
— Astasia Williams (@AstasiaWill) January 29, 2020
At the end of the shopping page, the brand suggested that one of their famous sandwiches would pair well with the threads, assumably the chicken sandwich meal that sparked headlines when it debuted in 2019. The menu item sold out to the point that the restaurant had to place a hiatus on its production to revisit the drawing board for another release.
Love that look? It’s our uniform. Has been for a while. And now you can buy it. https://t.co/0ufWo7yLTz #LoveThatLookFromPopeyes pic.twitter.com/eXHA3Rjswi
— Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) January 29, 2020