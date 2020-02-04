The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Within her birthday month, Rihanna will receive a prestigious title at the NAACP Image Awards ceremony (Feb. 22). The "Diamonds" singer will be honored with the President's Award that highlights individuals for "special achievement and distinguished public service."
According to Derrick Johnson, NAACP President and CEO, Rihanna's business resume alone has made her a top contender for the prize. In 2019, Jay-Z received that award, joining a legion of the likes of Muhammad Ali, Lauryn Hill, Soledad O'Brien and more.
“Rihanna has not only enjoyed a groundbreaking career as an artist and musician, but has also distinguished herself as a stellar public servant,” Johnson said. “From her business achievements through Fenty, to her tremendous record as an activist and philanthropist, Rihanna epitomizes the type of character, grace, and devotion to justice that we seek to highlight in our President’s Award.”
Outside of her musical achievements and an upcoming album, Rihanna has remained steadfast in her philanthropy efforts through her Clara Lionel Foundation. The organization is aiming its focus on climate change and providing help to countries with limited resources to combat natural disasters.
The 51st NAACP Image Awards airs live on Feb. 22 on BET.
Over the weekend, news and tributes began to surface that J. Scott, a pivotal member of A$AP Mob, passed away.
It's still publicly unknown as to the cause of Scott's passing. In his tribute, A$AP Ferg referred to Scott as "one of the healthiest guys I knew but I guess God needed him." For Kilo Kish, the musician remembered the mentor/manager on Instagram and recalled moments of growth influenced by Scott's beliefs.
"He allowed for me to be the artist that I am by nurturing risk and exploration in the face of fear (mine, not his)," Kish wrote. "Sticking by my side, he’s been my second eyes, ears, and hand for a decade. In the beginning, We ate countless dollar pizzas and packs of noodles. I sat in reed space for hours. We walked the whole city some days (for fun). He selflessly put his pursuits on hold to help me (and many other friends). He trusted me. He believed in me. He believed we all had something different to say."
IM LOST FOR WORDS , IDK WHAT TO SAY. RIP BROSAY 💔 A$AP 2 DA DEATH 🙏🏽 LOVE U J SNACKS @jscottandshit
Man words can’t even describe how I feel right now. Rest In Peace to my brother @jscottandshit This was one of the healthiest guys I knew but I guess God needed him. Gone too young “cozy boy” for life love u bro.
How to distill the past 10 years into this moment? Justin Scott changed the trajectory of my life completely. And completely for the better. Unyielding to your agenda, and as punk as they come — Justin is my best friend. He taught me the ropes in downtown NY, who was who (pre-social media) and how the intricate system worked. He was there before I knew what to do w my life, he taught me to take advantage of opportunities. He nudged me into a store who gave me my first job in ny. Got me my first and only tattoo on my 19th birthday. He was there when I started making music. He allowed for me to be the artist that I am by nurturing risk and exploration in the face of fear (mine, not his). sticking by my side, he’s been my second eyes, ears, and hand for a decade. In the beginning, We ate countless dollar pizzas and packs of noodles. I sat in reed space for hours. We walked the whole city some days (for fun). He selflessly put his pursuits on hold to help me (and many other friends). He trusted me. He believed in me. He believed we all had something different to say. We supported each other through deals and changes. We bickered like brother and sister (I always started it). Spoke with him sometimes 5 times a day. He dealt with my anxieties and talked me into my plans and I tried to weasel out of them. “Am I going too far?” We always laughed. He was always somehow hungry. He never grew impatient. He always told the truth. He had many colossal ideas that I’m so happy that he shared with me so I can be sure they come to fruition. He was better than me at navigating this Shit. He was great at keeping in touch and making people feel welcome. I always hid behind. He was always ahead of the curve. He was vegetarian before it was cool. Didn’t drink or smoke but always was the most fun. He was actually “the culture” of which they speak. There’s not enough to say about him. He always matched his socks to his outfits somehow (although he would say it was unintentional every time). I guess I mean to say, he’s a class you can’t teach. He would totally hate this whole post (me too, I think). We’ve been on countless adventures all over the world. (Cont)
RIP J SCOTT
Such an amazing talent, ear, and friend since I was 19. I cannot believe I am writing this, we were on stage together a week ago.
this is a photo of Justin and Lou playing the first DOTS show we ever had. Thank you for everything bro. pic.twitter.com/GF2gKorH5a
— kennybeats (@kennybeats) February 3, 2020
I love you bro ♥️
REST EASY @JscottandShit. A$AP FOREVER. COZY BOYS FOREVER. 💔 pic.twitter.com/uXZ9NTbzma
— A$AP MOB (@ASAPMOB) February 3, 2020
✨FOREVER COZY ✨
Fuck man. RIP my man J Scott. This shit ain’t right. Fuck this I’m leaving the game this is too weird now.
— Knowledge Of Selfie (@atrak) February 3, 2020
As the DJ for A$AP Rocky, Scott, who was also known as A$AP Snacks, balanced other talents like a creative consultant for the A$AP Mob collective, a member of Cozy Boys, and an artist manager.
Keeping in line with the title of her recently released EP, Bare With Me, singer/songwriter Justine Skye debuted a bare-bones version and video for her melody "Maybe."
The visual begins with Skye trying to find the right words to say and the right melody to perform. With a cup of tea, scribbles of thoughts unsaid, Skye finally finds the words to express and belts out a tune of passion. In an interview with DJ Booth, Skye said her recent EP felt like a warm welcome to the type of music she enjoys making.
"This is the reintroduction to me as an artist. A lot of people know my name and face, but they don’t know my sound," she said. "This is me expressing the direction I’m moving forward in and reclaiming my space as an artist. There wasn’t fear, at all. I was more excited. I’ve never been more confident in my music than I am now."
In mid-January, the Brooklyn native embarked on a journey to the world of makeup. Skye teamed up with cosmetics line The Lip Bar to release The Island Gyal Collection, which Skye said is an "ode to my Jamaican heritage." The line features lipgloss, lipstick, eye palettes, and eyeliner.
THE ISLAND GYAL COLLECTION IS AVAILABLE NOW! Super proud of my collection with @thelipbar which is an ode to my Jamaican heritage. This 4 piece collection includes The Island Gyal Cheek & Eye Palette, Eyeland Ting Blue Eyeliner, One Love Shimmer Gloss and Fiya Metallic Liquid Matte Lipstick. I can't wait to see the looks you guys create with this bomb collection. Shop this limited edition collection exclusively on thelipbar.com. 🇯🇲🌴☀️