Netflix Releases Trailer For 'Self Made: Inspired By The Life Of Madam C.J. Walker'

According to Deadline, the show takes its cues from A'Lelia Bundles' book, 'On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C.J. Walker.'

The story of Madam C.J. Walker's rise to self-made status will premiere on March 20 on Netflix. Starring Octavia Spencer as the titular character, the four-part limited series will depict the entrepreneur's rise in the hair care industry and the obstacles she faced from those within and outside of her community to become the nation's first black woman self-made millionaire.

According to Deadline, the show takes its cues from A'Lelia Bundles' book, On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C.J. Walker. Bundles is the great-great-grandaughter of Walker, born Sarah Breedlove. The show is directed by DeMane Davis and Kasi Lemmons, touting production by SpringHill Entertainment, Warner Bros., and Wonder Street.

The series also stars Blair Underwood, Tiffany Haddish, Garrett Morris, and Carmen Ejogo.

View the trailer below.

Meet America’s first empire-building, barrier-breaking, self-made female millionaire Octavia Spencer stars in Self Made, a limited series inspired by the incredible life of Madam C.J. Walker pic.twitter.com/VGAi2uNVW7 — Netflix US (@netflix) February 25, 2020