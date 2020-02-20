The Vibe Mix Newsletter
A trial date has reportedly been set for Eric Holder, the man accused of killing Nipsey Hussle. Holder’s two-week trial is likely to begin in early April and is expected to end by April 14, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Robert Perry said in court on Wednesday (Feb. 19).
There’s a possibility that the trail could start in late March, which would coincide with the one-year anniversary of Hussle’s murder.
Judge Perry noted the seriousness of the case while addressing Holder in court. “These cases take time to get ready for trial,” Perry said according to the New York Daily News. “You have a right to a speedy trial.”
The case has been continued until March 18. Perry told Holder that the court would its best to begin the trial within 30 days. Holder agreed to the continuance and is scheduled to return to court next month.
Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, was gunned down in the parking lot of his South Los Angeles clothing store on March 31, 2019. Holder was arrested two days later in Bellflower, Calif., which is roughly 20 miles away from the murder scene.
Last November, Judge Perry denied a motion to have two of Holder's charges dismissed sighting that there was enough evidence to go to trial. Holder, 30, has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, one count of assault with a firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm by felon.
Holder allegedly reached out to a podcaster last week and vowed to share his story after the trial.
If convicted, Holder faces a maximum of life in prison.
A man of many talents, LeBron James is adding author to his stacked resume. According to Entertainment Weekly, the three-time NBA champion joined literary forces with HarperCollins Publishers to create a children's book titled I PROMISE. The book will be released in August.
"Books have the ability to teach, inspire, and bring people together. That's why these books, and the opportunity to get children and parents reading together, mean so much to me," he said. "Most importantly, we wanted to make sure these stories are ones that every single kid can see themselves in. I PROMISE is powerful in that way and I can't wait for people to read it." On Instagram, James expounded upon his statement, hoping that the text will inspire its young readers and encourage the next game-changer.
"Man, the beauty of this is the process in how we got here," he wrote. "Never settling no matter the opportunities or chapters we add to this journey and now we get to share our promise and our story with kids and families everywhere. I can’t wait for everyone to read this, share this, feel empowered, and strive for greatness the same way my kids from Akron do every day." The book is illustrated by Nina Mata and will focus on giving back to communities and a reminder to always bet on yourself.
Our own children’s book⁉️ What!! @ljfamfoundation @ipromiseschool Man, the beauty of this is the process in how we got here. Never settling no matter the opportunities or chapters we add to this journey and now we get to share our promise and our story with kids and families everywhere. I can’t wait for everyone to read this, share this, feel empowered, and strive for greatness the same way my kids from Akron do every day. 🙏🏾 Middle school edition next. 👀 👑 @harpercollins
EW also notes the book will be followed by "a middle-grade novel" in 2021. The news follows another feat for the pro-athlete off the hardwood. After opening a public elementary school in his home state of Ohio in 2018, James' self-titled foundation partnered with Kent State University to offer free tuition for four years to the school's first graduating class.
On Wednesday morning (Feb. 19), it was reported that rising rapper Pop Smoke was fatally shot during a home invasion, TMZ reports. The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. in Hollywood Hills, California.
Local law enforcement has launched a search for two male suspects who were seen fleeing the scene of the crime on foot. According to ABC Los Angeles, the residence where the murder occurred is located on the 2000 block of Hercules Drive. Pop Smoke was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Born Bashar Barakah Jackson, the 20-year-old was on the rise in the music world, breaking onto the scene with 2019's anthem "Welcome To The Party." The Brooklyn native received acclaim for his Meet The Woo project, having recently followed it up with Meet The Woo Vol. 2 mixtape, that debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200. The "Dior" rapper also announced a "Meet The Woo Tour" that was slated to kick-off on March 2, beginning the ascent of a fulfilling career.
This story will be updated as more information is made public.