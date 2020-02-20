Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent, Drake And More Pay Tribute To Pop Smoke

A candlelight vigil was held for the rapper in his home borough of Brooklyn.

The hip-hop world is in mourning after the tragic and shocking death of rising Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke. Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent, Drake, Rich the Kid, Chance the Rapper and more paid tribute to the slain 20-year-old recording artist on Wednesday (Feb. 18) with many responding in disbelief.

“The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable,” Minaj, who collaborated with Pop on his “Welcome to the Party” remix, wrote on Instagram. “Rest In Peace, Pop.”

The Brooklyn native, whose birth names was Bashar Barakah Jackson, was shot and killed inside his Hollywood Hills rental home early Wednesday. Two masked men broke into the home at around 4:30 a.m, sources told TMZ. Police arrived at 4:55 a.m. after responding to a call from the East Coast alerting them to a home invasion at the location. Pop was transported to Cedars-Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“No such thing as success [without] jealousy,” tweeted 50 Cent. “Treachery comes from those who are close. RIP.”

Rich the Kid revealed that he spoke with Pop hours before his death. “I don’t wanna believe it, we literally spoke less than 24 hours ago I’m lost for word [sic] tryna type this message love you bro this s**t hurt me so bad that you gone already I’m tryna stop the tears.”

Drake took to his Instagram Story with a message on being grateful for life. “Sit by some good energy tonight in these unwelcoming times. Be with some good people and express how grateful you are for life. RIP Pop.”

“Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young,” tweeted Chance the Rapper. “God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man smh.”

A candlelight vigil was held for the “Gatti ” rapper in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

They outside turning up for #PopSmoke in Brooklyn 🔥💫 pic.twitter.com/KTA1UWSUKB — Pop Smoke Central (@PopSmokeCentral) February 20, 2020

Candlelight vigil for #PopSmoke in Canarsie, Brooklyn 🙏 pic.twitter.com/bekh8TZqC2 — Pop Smoke Central (@PopSmokeCentral) February 20, 2020

Authorities have yet to officially confirm a motive for the murder as the investigation is ongoing.

Read tributes to Pop below.

No such thing as success with out jealousy, treachery comes from those who are close. R.i.P pic.twitter.com/OZxKtpPZog — 50cent (@50cent) February 19, 2020

Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young. God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man smh 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 19, 2020

Travis Scott reacts to the death of Pop Smoke. The two first met at Travis’ Astroworld music festival. pic.twitter.com/xyEO8dKWuo — Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) February 19, 2020

View this post on Instagram Damn pop..... 🙏🏾 A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Feb 19, 2020 at 8:48am PST

Texting me worried I love you for that !!!!!!! But rip pop smoke — DURKIOOO🦅 (@lildurk) February 19, 2020