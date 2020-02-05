Nicki Minaj And Meek Mill Take Shots At Each Other On Twitter

Things got heated.

Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj threw a truckload of allegations at each other on social media on Wednesday (Feb. 5). The former couple's social media beef erupted after Meek allegedly liked several negative posts about Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty.

Minaj reacted by calling Meek a clown, and making fun of his fashion choices on her Instagram Story. She also accused the Philly native of domestic violence.

“You beat your own sister and taped it,” Minaj tweeted of Meek. “Spit on her & taped it. Kicked me in front [of] your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking [Drake’s] d**k made [you] feel tough again. Move one.”

Meek replied by accusing Minaj of knowing that her brother, Jelani Maraj, raped his then 12-year-old stepdaughter. Maraj was convicted of child rape in 2017. He was sentenced to 25 years to life, last week.

“The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women…talk about ya' brother convicted of rape and you been knew and paid for his lawyer…ya' little brother touched that little girl too! You know I know…you want me to crash with ya' boyfriend and I won’t.”

In response, Minaj tweeted, “Imagine talking about an alleged rape of a child to hurt someone who wasn’t involved just so [people] can dislike me. You can never stand on your own. You won’t tell people that the mother is on tape asking me for $20 million to make the charge go away [though]. [You] was around. [You] know. See you soon.”

Later Meek tweeted, “For clarification I don’t hit women and I won’t let my interviews be filled with questions about her [Minaj] or any situations to do with her when I come out to do press for my new album! No devils tricks.”

Read Meek and Nicki’s tweets below.

The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women ... talk about ya brother convicted of rape and you been knew and paid for his lawyer ... ya little brother touched that lil girl too! You know I know ... you want me to crash with ya boyfriend and I won’t — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 5, 2020

You beat your own sister and taped it. Spit on her & taped it. Kicked me in front your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking drake dick made u feel tough again. Move on. — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020

You sad you willing to crash your man because you losing now and everybody in the industry know you a bad person! You been knew your brother was raping that little girl that’s why I got away from you! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 5, 2020

Imagine talking about an alleged rape of a child to hurt someone who wasn’t involved just so ppl can dislike me. You can never stand on your own. You won’t tell ppl the mother is on tape asking me for $20 million to make the charge go away tho. U was around. U know. See u soon — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020