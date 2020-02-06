Nicki Minaj accepts the Gamechanger Award onstage during Billboard Women In Music 2019, presented by YouTube Music, on December 12, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Nicki Minaj Lists The Songs She Regrets Recording

The revelation was made during a recent interview.

In 2014, Nicki Minaj debuted her third studio album The Pinkprint, which boasted melodies like "Feeling Myself" alongside Beyonce, "Only" with Lil Wayne and Chris Brown, "Get On Your Knees" featuring Ariana Grande, and more. While the 16-track project landed at the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, there's one solo song that she wishes she would've left in the vault.

During a Pollstar interview (Feb. 5), Minaj said "Anaconda" was a song she was on the fence about. "I like the video but...," she said. "My first ever solo song on Billboard was 'Your Love.' To this day I like the video but I hate the song. I could go on and on. I hate 'Starships.' I was like, 'Why did I do that?' I really think that every time I hear it."

As for "Anaconda," the song spawned a countless number of reactions, especially when the video came to fruition. Minaj's looks in the visual even inspired a life-like sculpture that's been on display at Madame Tussauds in Germany. The track also received a Best Rap Song nomination at the 2015 Grammy Awards.

Nicki Minaj reveals she wishes she never recoded ‘Anaconda’, ‘Your Love’, and ‘StarShips’ pic.twitter.com/YcIvhc9jlw — Karen Civil 🇭🇹 (@KarenCivil) February 6, 2020

Minaj is also speaking out on another song that is making traction on the web. The Queens native, who plans to release her first melody of 2020 titled "Yikes," responded to a lyric she wrote that name-drops Rosa Parks. "Had no clue anyone was mad," she said on Instagram. "Don't care." The song is scheduled to be released this week.