On Feb. 6, Bob Marley will turn 75 and in celebration of the late musician's memory, his family, Island Records, and UMe will host a year-long celebration of his work. To add to the festivities, an animated video for "Redemption Song" was released on Wednesday (Feb. 5), to commemorate its 40th year anniversary.
"From the history of slavery and Jamaica, Rastafarian culture, legacy of prophets (Haile Selassie the 1st, Marcus Garvey, Malcolm X), as well as Bob's personal life, we take the audience on a journey through allegories and representations," a statement from Marley's representatives reads. The video was created by French artists Octave Marsal & Theo De Gueltzl, aiming to pay homage to Marley's "contribution to the empowerment of black civilization, as well as his manifestation of hope and recovery for all mankind."
Beginning in the spring, Stephen and Ziggy Marley will headline The BeachLife Festival in California in honor of their father. Archival footage will also be shared via YouTube in the coming months.
In 1980, Marley released his final studio album, Uprising, before his death. The project features "Could You Be Loved," "Pimper's Paradise, "Coming in from the Cold," and the aforementioned melody, "Redemption Song."
View the song's latest visual below.
Keeping in line with the title of her recently released EP, Bare With Me, singer/songwriter Justine Skye debuted a bare-bones version and video for her melody "Maybe."
The visual begins with Skye trying to find the right words to say and the right melody to perform. With a cup of tea, scribbles of thoughts unsaid, Skye finally finds the words to express and belts out a tune of passion. In an interview with DJ Booth, Skye said her recent EP felt like a warm welcome to the type of music she enjoys making.
"This is the reintroduction to me as an artist. A lot of people know my name and face, but they don’t know my sound," she said. "This is me expressing the direction I’m moving forward in and reclaiming my space as an artist. There wasn’t fear, at all. I was more excited. I’ve never been more confident in my music than I am now."
In mid-January, the Brooklyn native embarked on a journey to the world of makeup. Skye teamed up with cosmetics line The Lip Bar to release The Island Gyal Collection, which Skye said is an "ode to my Jamaican heritage." The line features lipgloss, lipstick, eye palettes, and eyeliner.
THE ISLAND GYAL COLLECTION IS AVAILABLE NOW! Super proud of my collection with @thelipbar which is an ode to my Jamaican heritage. This 4 piece collection includes The Island Gyal Cheek & Eye Palette, Eyeland Ting Blue Eyeliner, One Love Shimmer Gloss and Fiya Metallic Liquid Matte Lipstick. I can't wait to see the looks you guys create with this bomb collection. Shop this limited edition collection exclusively on thelipbar.com. 🇯🇲🌴☀️
Jadakiss is returning with a follow up to his Top 5 Dead of Alive LP, the rap icon announced on Friday (Jan. 31). His upcoming fifth studio album, IGNATIUS, is slated for release on Feb. 28, via Def Jam Records.
The album’s title pays tribute to Jadakiss’ manager and longtime friend, Ignatius “Icepick Jay” Jackson, who died from cancer in 2017.
Along with the album announcement, the Yonkers, N.Y. native dropped a new single, “Kisses To the Sky” featuring Rick Ross and Emanny. The song title is a nod to Jadakiss’ first three solo albums, Kiss the Game Goodbye, Kiss of Death, and The Last Kiss.
“Kisses to the Sky” marks the latest single off the IGNATIUS album after“ME,” which was released last October.
The single is available on all major streaming outlets. Check above to watch the music video.