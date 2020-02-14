OneUnited Bank Debuts Limited-Edition Harriet Tubman Debit Card

“This symbol of Black empowerment in 2020 will pave the way for the Harriet Tubman design on the $20 bill.”

One of the nation’s oldest Black-owned banks is celebrating Black History Month with a special Harriet Tubman debit card. The OneUnited Bank limited-edition VISA debit card symbolizes “Black empowerment,” the company announced on Thursday (Feb. 13).

“We have the power to place Harriet Tubman on a global payment device in celebration of Black History Month,” said One United Bank's President & COO Teri Williams. “This symbol of Black empowerment in 2020 will pave the way for the Harriet Tubman design on the $20 bill.”

But Twitter users immediately noticed that the card features Tubman with her hands crossed over her chest like the “Wakanda Forever” salute from Black Panther. The image of Tubman came from the panting “The Conqueror” by world renowned Miami artist Addonis Parker.

The debit card, which is only be available in 2020, is the first-limited-edition card offered by OneUnited Bank. Besides paying tribute to Tubman, OneUnited pledges to promote the “Right to Vote” theme during Black History Month and to “elevate the #BankBlack and #BuyBlack Movements to the next level and beyond.”

Read some of the reactions to the Tubman debit card below.

