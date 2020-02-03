The Vibe Mix Newsletter
You're damned if you do and damned if you don't. It's something Jay Z and Beyoncè felt with vigor during the Super Bowl in Miami when they decided not to stand for the National Anthem, prompting backlash from conservative audiences.
On Sunday (Feb. 2), TMZ shared a video of the couple with their eldest daughter Blue Ivy sitting during Demi Lovato's performance of the song. While a strong batch of other people were also sitting and enjoying Demi's powerhouse vocals, eyes seemed to be locked in on the couple by a lot of clear folks on Twitter, including political pundit Tomi Lahren.
"Beyoncé & Jay- Z (former crack dealer) sit for the national anthem because apparently the United States of America has oppressed them with millions upon millions of dollars & fans,” Lahren said. “Sounds rough. Maybe they should try another country that allows them a little more freedom & success? You hate police, Donald Trump, and the spirit of this nation so much you can’t pick your privileged asses off the chair for 2 mins to pay some respect? Despicable,” she continued.
The backlash continued for the music legends with fans coming to their defense.
It wasn't just conservatives who shared their thoughts on Jay and Bey sitting. Colin Kaepernick and Nessa reposted a comment about the topic on their Instagram Stories that included the caption, "I thought we were past kneeling tho?"
The comment is in relation to Jay's business relationship with the NFL and his past comments about how the league treated Kaepernick during his protest for equal rights; which included him famously kneeling during the National Anthem.
In a recent feature with the New York Times, the mogul opened up about the backlash towards Roc Nation's deal with the NFL and their future together. Jay's deal with the NFL not only includes influence over the league's music events (like the Super Bowl) but the “Inspire Change,” an initiative concerning “education and economic advancement, police and community relations, and criminal justice reform.” The league will reportedly spend $100 million over the next 10 years to help with social justice outreach and other related programs.
When it comes to the negative press Jay-Z has faced, the businessman isn't bothered. “As long as real people are being hurt and marginalized and losing family members, then yes, I can take a couple rounds of negative press,” he said. He also explained his prior comments about Kapernick. “No one is saying he hasn’t been done wrong. He was done wrong. I would understand if it was three months ago. But it was three years ago and someone needs to say, ‘What do we do now — because people are still dying?’”
You can read the full feature here.
Joaquin Phoenix commanded moviegoers with his mesmerizing take on the Joker but the actor took things to the next level when he called out himself and his peers for the systemic racism in the entertainment industry.
During the BAFTA award ceremony Sunday (Feb. 2), the actor used his acceptance speech for Best Actor (Joker) to address the elephant in the room. Just one month before, the BAFTAs found themselves in controversy after female filmmakers weren't included in the Best Director slot nor actors of color in the rest. Harriet actress Cynthia Ervio (who is nominated for an Oscar) was shut out of the nominations but was asked to perform. The subject was hard to ignore which only made it right for Phoenix to address it during the biggest moment of the show.
“I feel conflicted because so many of my fellow actors that are deserving don’t have that same privilege. I think we send a very clear message to people of color that you’re not welcome here,” Phoenix said. “I don’t think anybody wants a handout or preferential treatment, people just want to be acknowledged, appreciated and respected for their work. This is not a self-righteous condemnation. I’m part of the problem."
As the show went on, actresses like Kerry Washington and Viola Davis (who took home a BAFTA for her role in Fences) applauded the actor for using his platform in a thoughtful way. He also received praise from D.L. Hughley, Yvette Nicole Brown and The Farewell director Lulu Wang.
An uncomfortable silence filled the hall for a long noticeable moment. Thank you Joaquin.
— Lulu Wang (@thumbelulu) February 2, 2020
Meanwhile Joaquin out here spewing FACTS in his #BAFTA speech https://t.co/brCMubKTp8
— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) February 3, 2020
The Hollywood Reporter noted that prior to the awards, director Steve McQueen (12 Years A Slave, Widows) called out the BAFTA voting system, warning that eventually, they would have "no credibility at all" if things remain the same.
You can watch his speech below.
In Full:
"I feel very honored and privileged to be here tonight. The Baftas have already been very supportive of my career and I'm deeply appreciative.
But I have to say that I also feel conflicted, because so many of my fellow actors that are deserving don't have that same privilege. I think that we send a very clear message to people of color that you're not welcome here. I think that's the message that we're sending to people that have contributed so much to our medium and our industry and in ways that we benefit from.
I don't think anybody wants a handout or preferential treatment - although that's what we give ourselves every year. People just want to be acknowledged, appreciated and respected for their work.
This is not a self-righteous condemnation because I'm ashamed to say that I'm part of the problem. I have not done everything in my power to ensure that the sets I was on are inclusive. But I think it's more than just having sets that are multi-cultural. We have to do really the hard work to truly understand systemic racism.
I think it is the obligation of the people that have created and perpetuate and benefit from a system of oppression to be the ones that dismantle it. So that's on us.
On Thursday (Jan. 23), musicians filtered into Los Angeles' NeueHouse for Billboard's annual Power List event. From rapper Kash Doll to producer Bangladesh, the music industry's movers and shakers rubbed elbows and discussed the state of the industry, the meaning of power, and upcoming projects
For R&B singer Gallant, watering his musical roots with tours and new music continues to satisfy his fans' wishes. In an interview with VIBE, the "Weight In Gold" singer said he's an avid supporter of where R&B is currently headed and supports its versatility when it comes to an artist's interpretation of the genre. "Even the mainstream stuff, we did a lot of work on R&B in like 2015, 2014 that I think even though there's a lot of mainstream or what you would call commercial R&B it's still wide open. It's taking influences from a bunch of different things that it didn't before," he said. "There's no more one-note with R&B. It just means so many different things."
In 2019, the Maryland native released his sophomore album, Sweet Insomnia with guest appearances by R&B's 6LACK, and Sabrina Claudio. With his sights set on upcoming tunes, Gallant shared that a surprise—presumably in the form of a full-length project—is on the way. "I had a lot of people that I wanted to work with on my album that I didn't get a chance to and I got a chance to do it on this."
View his full interview below.