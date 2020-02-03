Peloton x Basquiat Apparel Collection For Black History Month
Courtesy of Peloton

Peloton Honors Black History Month With Basquiat Apparel Collection

February 3, 2020 - 7:00 pm by Christine Imarenezor

"We chose artworks that signified greatness, empowerment, diversity (black diaspora), and the power of music."

With January 2020 drawing to a close, Peloton is doing something a little different for the month of February. In honor of Black History Month, the exercise equipment and media company has decided to "celebrate the creativity and power within the diaspora" with an apparel line collaboration with the estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat on the list.

"The Peloton X Basquiat collection was designed in celebration of Black History Month to honor Jean-Michel Basquiat’s legacy with pieces that we felt truly exemplified Peloton’s brand values and brought to life what it means to be part of our member community," says Peloton's VP of Apparel, Jill Foley, to VIBE. "In collaboration with Artestar, we chose artworks that signified greatness, empowerment, diversity (black diaspora), and the power of music — and were extremely conscious that each piece would accurately and appropriately celebrate Basquiat’s work."

The athletic wear clothing line features 13 pieces including designed sweatshirts, capris, tees, and tanks sprinkled with iconic art by the influential Black artist. To amplify the celebration, Peloton curated 20 Black History Month cycling, tread and yoga classes which are all taught in their studios and via the Peloton app throughout the month.

"So much wonderful thought, passion and time went into creating this collection across several departments — from Apparel to Creative to Marketing to our Employee Resource Group ([email protected]), etc. — and it’s been incredibly exciting to see the enthusiastic response from our members," she adds.

As for where one can cop some Basquiat designed pieces, fashion and fitness enthusiasts can find the clothing line in Peloton's Chelsea and Christopher Street studios located in New York City, and, of course, on Peloton's official site.

If the eye-catching piece you're looking for is sold out, no worries. You can expect some items replenished on Wednesday, February 12 at apparel.onepeloton.com. Scroll through some items from the collection below.

