Peloton Honors Black History Month With Basquiat Apparel Collection

Popeyes is stepping into the world of retail with a new clothing collection. On Wednesday (Jan. 29), the fast-food giant announced a clothing line that features crewneck shirts and sweatshirts, jackets, polo tees, and caps. The colorways are also reminiscent of Beyonce's sold-out adidas X Ivy Park collection which released earlier this month.
According to CNBC, Popeyes' ensemble will benefit the company's foundation and the models featured in the fashion spread are the brand's employees. "This campaign was created to have a little fun surrounding this conversation and offer fans the opportunity to sport some trending orange and maroon apparel," a spokesperson shared with FOX Business.
At the end of the shopping page, the brand suggested that one of their famous sandwiches would pair well with the threads, assumably the chicken sandwich meal that sparked headlines when it debuted in 2019. The menu item sold out to the point that the restaurant had to place a hiatus on its production to revisit the drawing board for another release.
The Marathon Clothing and PUMA are teaming up once again. The brands will be collaborating in honor of the late Nipsey Hussle. His wife, Lauren London, debuted the Marathon Clothing x Puma’s “Hussle and Motivate” collection on social media on Thursday (Jan. 23).
London is featured in the line's campaign shoot with Hussle's close friends, YG, J. Stone, and Pacman Da Gunman. Per a press release: "After first releasing in September 2019, PUMA will re-issue key pieces from the collection for fans and supporters including co-branded tracksuits and t-shirts featuring checkered patterns and TMC motifs, as well as PUMA’s signature California sneakers in black and white iterations."
Another image from the clothing collaboration shows London wearing a white sweatshirt with a message that reads, “We (The Marathon Clothing) honor the unwavering faith of those that never quit. Our products represent their testimony. Life is a marathon.”
A portion of the net proceeds from PUMA’s sales of the PUMA x TMC Collection will go directly to the Neighborhood “Nip” Foundation. Beginning February 1st, the collection will be available again in select retailers and on PUMA's official website.
London previously linked with Puma for a viral video campaign paying tribute to her longtime love. Hustle, whose Victory Lap recently went platinum, will be celebrated at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards with a tribute featuring YG, Roddy Ricch, Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, and John Legend.
The 2020 Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.
The internet has been buzzing with anticipation for Beyonce’s new Ivy Park x Adidas collaboration so its no surprise that the line sold out in a day. Pre-sale items from the new collection, and Bey’s first with Adidas after dropping Top Shop and becoming the sole owner, went on sale on Friday (Jan. 17). By the end of the day, the only items still available were Ivy Park socks and even those were sold out by Saturday.
The line consists of an orange burgundy and off-white color pallet and includes track pants, jackets, hoodies, dresses, sneakers, bras, bodysuits, cycling shorts, fanny packs, and more.
“My team has worked hard with the adidas team in bringing my vision to life for the first collection and I am grateful and proud,” Bey said in a statement last year. “From the accessories to the clothes and footwear, I wanted to design and re-imagine pieces that serve as favorite armor for anyone who acknowledges the strength in their individual style and lives freely and boldly.”
Prior to the launch, Bey gifted some of her celebrity friends and family members including her mother, Tina Lawson, Kelly Rowland, Yara Shihidi, Janelle Monae, Ciara, and stylist June Ambrose, with the entire Ivy Park x Adidas collection.
Portions of the collection are still available at select Adidas stores, as well as Nordstorm, Bloomingdale’s, ASOSA, Finish Line and Foot Locker.
In other Yonce news, the “Spirit” singer reportedly signed a new publishing deal with SONY/ATV.