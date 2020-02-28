Pop Smoke's Family Calls For "Respect And Responsible Reporting" Following His Death

On Feb. 19, rising rapper Pop Smoke was killed inside a Los Angeles-based home. The Brooklyn native, born Bashar Jackson, was 20 years old. His passing ignited a wave of condolences from his peers in the music industry, friends, and family. According to Complex, the Jackson Family issued a statement on the passing, noting an investigation has yet to make strides in solving Pop Smoke's murder.

The family of Bashar 'Pop Smoke' Jackson would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone for your support. Every prayer, call, and act of kindness is deeply appreciated as we mourn the loss of our son, brother and friend. Brooklyn knew him as Bashar. He was educated and nurtured in Brooklyn and his rise to fame all developed from the place he proudly represented. Within the last year, his extraordinary giftedness was revealed to the world, introducing Pop Smoke. Unfortunately, there are no public details available regarding the murder of our loved one. We ask for respect and responsible reporting during this critical time. Inaccurate reports only add unnecessary pain to a grieving family.

The autopsy report states Pop Smoke died from a gunshot that punctured his torso. According to the New York Times, the Los Angeles Police Department plans to investigate all avenues of a motive since it's refraining from deeming this instance as a robbery or a premeditated murder.

"There were a couple of items that were taken, but some of the things you would think would be taken weren't even really looked for," Capt. Jonathan L. Tippet said. "So that's why we're not really saying that it was a robbery or that he was the intended target."

Before his death, Pop Smoke was on the precipice of experiencing acclaimed fame when his Meet The Woo 2 project landed at the No. 7 spot on the Billboard 200. The soundscape featuring melodies like "Get Back," "Element," and "Christopher Walking."