Premiere: Diamond D "Survive Or Die" (ft. Fat Joe, Fred The Godson, Raekwon) (Video)

Everybody loves a good comeback story. But once that story ends, after you’ve made the grand comeback, then you’re just back. You end up on the first week of The Masked Singer in a robot costume to sell your latest album. It’s a career phase that plenty of rock stars have settled into, and now a generation of superstar rappers is experiencing it as well.
You know how every few years, Bruce Springsteen puts out a new album, and Rolling Stone gives it five stars? A lot of your friends will check it out, but way more of them will go see him next time he tours, because he’s Bruce? That’s the level of comfort Lil Wayne deserves, after enduring contract disputes, legal troubles, and health issues while remaking popular music in his image.
The rapper born Dwayne Carter endured a five-year gap between studio albums following 2013’s I Am Not A Human Being II, possibly due to disputes with his record label. He even released the Tidal exclusive Free Weezy Album in 2015. Following a few mixtapes and false starts, Tha Carter V was finally released in September 2018, debuting atop the Billboard 200 thanks to an adoring public.
A little over a year later, Wayne is back again with Funeral, released Friday, January 31. Funeral is not Wayne’s best work, and it’s a mixed bag at 24 tracks. But the album shows Wayne still capable of great bars and rapping with the same enthusiasm he’s shown off since he was 17 years old, rapping about dodging police on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Wayne can still deliver great verses when he’s on. “I live the American dream / Foreign everything,” he yelps on “Dreams.” On “Mahogany,” he wraps around repetition of the title phrase like producers Mannie Fresh and Sarcastic Sounds chopping up Eryn Allen Kane’s vocals: “Mahogany sand, boy, I start a sand storm / Mahogany skin, touch me, I cut your hands off.” On “Line Em Up,” he raps “Pistol whip you 'til you know the serial number by heart,” a threat that would make Prodigy proud.
The beats on Funeral span styles as well as eras. GQ reports that some beats were made less than a year before release, while the title track’s beat dates back to 2013. “Funeral” begins with drumless melodrama until the second half beat reveals another follower of the Dreams & Nightmares album intro format. The keys and bounce on “Ball Hard” are influenced by the low menace of Memphis beats. “Mama Mia” is built around post-dubstep shrieks from Some Randoms, and Wayne matches the energy with an athletic display of rapping.
On “Clap For Em,” Lil Wayne shouts commands to twerkers over a bounce beat straight from his hometown. Wayne starts the second verse with “Wobble-di-wobble,” a reference to his own verse on Juvenile’s immortal 1998 song “Back That Azz Up”. The line was also included in Big Sean and Nicki Minaj’s 2011 collab “Dance (A$$).” It’s an oddly poignant reminder of Wayne’s longevity, and this allusion reinforces his status as an important figure in the canon of booty-centric rap songs.
Given Wayne’s numerous hits, nothing on Funeral really sounds like a single in the way “Right Above It” or even “Uproar” did. “I Do It,” a collab with the clashing Big Sean and Lil Baby, was dubbed the first “single” via tweet but expect that to change once the streams gravitate towards a favorite.
“Trust Nobody,” the track with an Adam Levine chorus, would have been huge in 2010 as the soundtrack to a Call of Duty commercial. The hook’s fake deep cynical ethos is not far removed from Eminem’s Recovery or Wayne’s own “rock” album Rebirth. Now, it just sounds like a relic, but like Eminem, the anachronism won’t keep Wayne from debuting atop the Billboard 200.
“Wayne’s World” comes close to grating with its obvious Myers and Carvey sample, but the exuberance in their voices works. The track succeeds thanks to the beat by Manny Galvez and Louie Haze; it sounds like a machine ascending at light speed, over huge drums. Hearing Wayne rap “Party time, excellent” is so fun!
Most of the featured rappers accentuate Wayne at his carefree best, including songs with Lil Twist, O.T. Genasis, and Jay Rock. Takeoff sounds fantastic paired with Wayne on “I Don’t Sleep.” The two ping-pong around a P’ierre Bourne-esque beat with nearly audible smiles. “Me without the paper is like Tune without the lean / Or Phil without the rings,” the Migo raps.
2 Chainz appears for a Collegrove reunion on “Know You Know.” Lines like “I’m an ex-drug dealer / Get a rush when the egg sizzle” are enough to boost the song beyond its lazily misogynistic hook.
It’s beyond the scope of one critic, certainly this one in particular, to claim where the line for good taste exists in rap, if indeed it does at all. But the worst lines on the album aren’t just in poor taste; they’re boring, stripped of the jaw-dropping associations that prime Wayne used to generate between breaths.
“Bastard (Satan’s Kid)” shows Wayne adapting to the style of XXXTentacion, an artist he himself influenced, like Earl Sweatshirt with MIKE or Pharrell with Tyler, the Creator, except much worse. Its hook urges mistrust of women with a mean-spirited joke. The bad guy cliches just sound like a surly posturing teenager. XXX appears posthumously on the following track “Get Outta My Head,” and it’s similarly joyless. On “Mama Mia,” Wayne raps “blunt looking Cuban / My eyes look Korean.” It’s not just a racist joke, it’s one that’s been told a thousand times. Wayne’s a better writer than that.
Wayne records constantly, and he narrowed his work down to 72 songs for Mack Maine’s consideration and curation. The Funeral leaks that emerge in the coming weeks will likely include gems that will seem unthinkable to leave off the final project, like Tha Carter V before it. But Lil Wayne’s best work has never been contained by the record label economy. It’s reminiscent of the fiery prolific rapper Sada Baby releasing his New Year’s Day 2020 project on Datpiff.
Knowing that Wayne leaves his tracklists to associates to decide, it’s easy to ponder an auteurist Lil Wayne album, one where the Martian writes to an overarching theme. Wayne takes pride in his ability to stick to the subject in his verses and songs, comparing his early raps to school. “You’d want to be the guy that turns in the best paper, and so I would always try to be the guy who’d stick to the subject the most in my verse because I knew everybody else is about to get on this song and still try to find a way to talk about something they really want to talk about,” he recently told Entertainment Weekly. Could that focus craft a self-important would-be instant classic, maybe condensed into a more manageable package?
But that’s not what Lil Wayne does, and who can fault him with sticking to what he does best, over two decades into his career? Mess with the formula too much and end up with Clapton’s Unplugged or ballet scores by Elvis Costello. The hard drive dumps direct from Wayne’s brain have been vital to rap music for many years, and we can hope there’s many more in our future. Catch Lil Wayne on tour this summer, where a few of the Funeral tracks will sound great next to all the hits.
Starting from humble beginnings as a club DJ and radio promotions rep respectively, Stretch Armstrong and Bobbito Garcia would go on to create the self-titled underground hip-hop radio show that defined the ‘90s. Instrumental in the careers of everyone from Nas to Eminem and the Wu-Tang Clan, this is widely considered the pivotal program that others in a similar vein are measured by. They had fun doing what they loved Thursday nights into the wee hours of morning on New York’s 89.9 FM (WKCR), and that simple idea that still defines their careers 30 years later.
While the duo’s importance was felt throughout the five boroughs and surrounding areas (with cassettes of their show reaching rap enthusiasts outside the US), Netflix picked up the 2015 documentary Radio That Changed Lives and turned them from a niche act into worldwide phenomenons. Their latest creative venture is the debut album No Requests - a jazz-centered project that combines Stretch Armstrong’s wealth of knowledge as a sound selector with the music tied to Bobbito’s Latino heritage. Despite straying from what long time followers might expect, the release makes perfect sense as the personally curated band the M19s replays classic hip-hop beats and puts a new spin on soul hits and dance floor classics from the past.
Further cementing Stretch and Bobbito as creative visionaries and renaissance men, their love for legends including Stevie Wonder and Chaka Khan brings new life to well known songs in a manner that’s sure to grab listeners with an appreciation for original composition. Gracious as always, the duo hopped on a call with VIBE to reflect on their past, celebrate the release of No Requests, and go in depth on how they’ve made a living off of their passion for music while navigating the fight between business and art.
VIBE: Your album No Requests starts with a medley where the M19s band plays classics like Nas’ “N.Y. State Of Mind,” Notorious B.I.G.’s “Unbelievable,” “Return Of The Crooklyn Dodgers” and Souls Of Mischief’s “93 ‘Til Infinity,” and the single is a cover of “The Mexican,” a popular ‘70s breakbeat. While this isn’t a hip-hop album, it seems like there was a focus on celebrating your roots.
Stretch Armstrong: It’s two-tiered, the intro is a reminder of where a lot of people might know us from but by the time you get to the “93 ‘Til Infinity” part of the song it’s clear this is going some place other than a hip-hop tribute. The rest of the album is a nod to our roots, every song that’s covered is a part of our foundation. These are songs that have touched us in a meaningful way over the last 40+ years.
Bobbito: “The Mexican” in particular is a pillar in the foundation of hip-hop, whether it’s for b-boys and b-girls dancing or for breakbeats that DJs and producers would collect. What we did with the record was transcend what it means beyond hip-hop, with the video we advocated for immigration rights and opened up a curtain for the experiences of asylum seekers.
VIBE: What was the process of selecting the band and how did you pick the songs that you wanted to cover?
Stretch: This album has a lot of Latin influences in it and some people might think it’s clearly a Bobbito record because he has seamlessly incorporated global music into his DJ sets over the last 20+ years. As a hip-hop head, I’ve always had an open mind to any music that was funky regardless of genre, but having toured the world DJ’ing with Bob, I got exposed to a lot of music. The sensation of hearing music that was unfamiliar to me but resonated in a way where it didn’t require multiple listens or justification or explanation, that came from Latin music.
I’m by no means an expert in this and I don’t need to be. At the end of the day loving music is supposed to be an emotional fun experience. I’m a 50-year-old white guy on stage with a diverse crowd playing music that’s partially not my pocket, but that makes it a more meaningful experience for me.
Bobbito: We like challenges. We could have easily enlisted ‘90s producers like Pete Rock, Premier and Q-Tip and we could have gotten some emcees, but we wanted to be challenged. We come from that era, but we’re not stuck there and the album is called No Requests because we’re not gonna let people tell us what to do.
I’ve had the great fortune of working with 10-time Grammy winner Eddie Palmieri, he’s a jazz master and Latin music legend. It was just a matter of us curating our own relationships and matching that with Eddie’s contacts to create an Avengers on stage. The flute player, bassist, drummer, percussionist and vocalist are all A-list talents and most of them are hip-hop heads who have never been able to flex that muscle. Our debut was at the Kennedy Center in DC and people asked how many years we’ve been playing together, that’s the caliber of musicians that we have.
VIBE: You’ve both written books and transcended hip-hop with Bobbito having a foot in the basketball world and your NPR show where you interviewed luminaries from a number of fields. How have you been able to successfully avoid being placed into one creative box?
Bobbito: What’s comfortable for us is always 100% being ourselves. We broke the mold for hip-hop radio in the ‘90s where a lot of college radio shows were grooming themselves to be on commercial radio; that wasn’t our disposition at all. We’re two nerdy guys who approach hip-hop in a very loving manner and people advocated for us to be ourselves. All of these years later, as freelancers we find ways to create new challenges and figure out how to earn money in a manner where we’re not compromising ourselves creatively while having fun.
VIBE: Having both started in music since the ‘80s, you’ve witnessed how technology has changed how consumers and DJs receive music. What would you say the biggest differences have been from your point of view?
Stretch: The positive is the convenience of being able to play your own edits, play something that doesn’t exist on vinyl and there’s a flexibility that we couldn’t imagine before. But I wrestle with the cost of that convenience all the time. The accessibility of music production tools is incredible, young people can create music and send it to people, but the flipside is too much music that’s disposable and forgettable. There’s incredible music happening and there always will be, but it’s more challenging to sift through the noise and find the gems.
Bobbito: I’m a vinyl dude. We’re releasing our album as a 7-inch box set and as a 12-inch LP, on cassette and CD. For digital listeners we encourage them to purchase and download because that’s helpful to our independent movement, artists get millions of streams and make little in return.
VIBE: I own “No Sleep” (Stretch’s book of club party fliers), but being from New York I was too young to be at legendary places like The Palladium before it closed. What was nightlife like back then and what was it like to see the city change over time?
Stretch: We’re all superficially connected through social media. You can feel like you’re hanging out with someone through watching their stories and that’s not a real connection or maintaining a relationship. Before cell phones and the internet, you might only be home two or three hours in the summer but you could go to Nell’s on a Tuesday night or Mars on a Friday and see all of your friends, clubs were like people’s homes. If there was a strict door policy, we had juice and you knew what night of the week you could see your crew. I miss that, New York City’s nightlife was special, it was a real community.
VIBE: One name that always comes up in discussing that era is DJ Clark Kent, and I know you still DJ together with The Originals collective. Do you have any untold stories about him?
Stretch: There was a party called Soul Kitchen at Wetlands where I.C.U. from Boogie Down Productions threatened to beat me up. Clark and Dante Ross stopped that from happening, but I’ve told that story before. I met Clark at Mars and he was the first DJ I ever met. I was throwing parties at Columbia University and we got popular enough to take our parties to clubs downtown. When I started at Mars in 1989, Clark was a resident DJ and I already idolized him as Dana Dane’s DJ destroying clubs and he was just a really cool and charismatic guy.
At Mars he introduced himself and complimented me as a DJ, within months I went to his crib in Crown Heights and that was the start of a friendship that’s really stood the test of time. He’s a legend, a personal mentor and he’s just got an incredible generous spirit.
Bobbito: There are untold stories and we interviewed him for our new podcast “The Actual Stretch And Bobbito Show” which will be powered by Atlantic Records. Once that platform launches, the interview with him and a bunch of other phenomenal guests will be out.
VIBE: I get the sense that your documentary “Radio That Changed Lives” introduced you to a younger audience that never heard of you.
Stretch: Absolutely. Particularly because it was on Netflix, that allowed us to reach fans globally in places like China, Bolivia and Serbia. That was an eye opener because people would reach us on social media and say our tapes traveled all over the world. A lot of younger people have great tastes in music due to their parents exposing them to good stuff, but Netflix really helped us open that window in a glorious way.
Bobbito: We just had our album release concert at the Kennedy Center in DC. I’ve been a pen pal via email with this guy from Mali in West Africa for almost 15 years now, he walked up and said he saw the documentary on Netflix but he only knew me from basketball. He knew nothing about my contributions to hip-hop. We went to Mumbai in India and we were greeted by people in their early 20s, before that I’ve never been recognized by anybody who lives in India until the Netflix licensing. That opened up so many ridiculous doors for us.
VIBE: When, if ever did you start to realize that you were making history?
Stretch: As the ‘90s progressed, we understood what we meant to the tri-state area (New York, New Jersey, Connecticut) and how we were influencing other radio DJs and hosts across the country. We knew what we meant to A&R people who were looking for new talent and aspiring emcees who were eager listeners and looking to get on the show. A store like Fat Beats could sell a lot of records based on the music we were playing, a whole underground industry sprouted in New York City based around our show as a hub.
But I don’t think it really dawned on us until the documentary came out. The whole quality of light that was shined on that aspect of our legacy was way brighter than anything we experienced back in the day.
VIBE: What does the Stretch & Bobbito brand represent in 2020?
Bobbito: It represents a lot of different things and we’re grateful for that. It’s a podcast, there’s a hip-hop legacy, you can think of us as club DJs. There are no rules or boundaries, we’re free. Our album deals with music that was created decades ago, but it’s cutting edge. We’re trying to be progressive while being ourselves, that’s constantly being defined and redefined.
Stretch: We’ve always done what we wanted to do, even if the public that’s checking for us might be surprised by it, initially disappointed or skeptical thinking we’re not giving them what they want. We’re two middle aged dudes putting out our debut album, that’s not typical and I love that.
There’s been a lot of talk about Black comedy over the last couple of years; about impact, talent, and value. Mo’nique sued Netflix, while Kevin Hart lost his long-coveted Oscar hosting gig and turned his road to redemption into a Netflix check. Tiffany Haddish has faced accusations of nae nae’ing her way to the top too quickly, Dave Chappelle made a long-awaited return to the screen with his most controversial special yet, and Eddie Murphy began a comeback as well. There’s a lot of chatter about who’s worth what, who’s done what, who’s earned what, who owes whom what, and what exactly the role of a comedian is in responsible social discourse. But in all this chatter, there is one unnamed career that shadows the rest: none of these ni**as would have jobs without Richard Pryor, and we don’t talk about him nearly enough.
I understand why Pryor isn’t mentioned in current conversation often; at this point, he’s a grandfather of comedy. He’s the second generation of Black celebrity comedians, the first generation of integrated entertainment, and the first-ever winner of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. He passed away 14 years ago, and he would have been 79 on December 1. He missed the opportunity for his interviews to go viral, for Jerry Seinfeld to talk to him about his craft on Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee (which I highly recommend everyone watch, even if you just watch the episodes with Black comics), and God forbid, for Vlad to somehow yoke him up for a chat. Two recent specials, ABC’s The Last Days of Richard Pryor, and The Paramount Network’s I Am Richard Pryor Uncensored (2019) serve to finally place Pryor in the GOAT conversations, where he belongs. As a kid who grew up with mainstream, movie star Pryor -- post-set-himself-on-fire-freebasing Pryor -- I didn’t have a full understanding of his career evolution; the steps that had gotten him to that point. But now, as comedians and social commentators navigate the #MeToo movement, “Cancel Culture,” the absurd political landscape, and this faux post-racial, talking-about-racism-is-racist climate, it’s easier to see Pryor’s impact on modern comedy. His boldness in subject choices, his brilliance in translating them to a wide audience, and his struggle to find his place in a time when Black comedy was still fighting to be authentic in the white-controlled entertainment space still resonate today.
Richard Franklin Lennox Thomas Pryor III is overdue for a proper celebration. He was acutely aware throughout his career that he was undervalued and underutilized, and it pissed him off. So, consider this a “Give Pryor his Things” primer; these are the reasons we owe him more credit and acknowledgment as a comic great and a game-changer.His Talent Was Versatile AF
As a kid growing up in brothels, around situations that were too grown even for some adults, Pryor developed and adaptability that included a gift for performance and entertainment of any kind. Magic tricks, half-playing some instruments, acting, and singing, which he played around with early in his career. He may not have been as good as Jamie Foxx, but he was at least as good as Eddie (no shade).
When Pryor filled out his discharge papers from the army, he listed his occupation as “actor,” even though he was on his way back to Peoria to work in a plant. Richard wanted to be taken seriously as an actor and creative, and was always frustrated that he wasn’t.
In the below clip from Lady Sings the Blues (1972), Pryor took 12 seconds of silence and packed it with years of pain. Over-the-top acting is easy. Doing a lot with a little is talent.
“(After) Lady Sings the Blues, I should have been one of the hottest young actors in Hollywood,” Pryor lamented in his autobiography. “There was talk of an Oscar nomination in the press. People knew that I’d co-written (Mel Brook’s) Blazing Saddles, one of the funniest pictures ever. I had ideas and talent. I deserved the type of multi-picture deal that... Spike Lee and Robert Townsend would get fifteen years later.”
There were pain and earnest vulnerability just beneath the surface of a lot of Pryor’s roles, like the titular character of The Wiz. His brilliance was the ability to let just enough of it through to make his characters real. He even held his own next to Cicely Tyson in Bustin’ Loose, a comedy about a bunch of ragtag Philly foster kids, a bougie social worker and a grumpy bus driver, which in retrospect had some heavy moments.
Had his height come a decade later, or had he been healthy longer, maybe Richard would finally have had the chance to show the full range of his ability.He Was Woke, Early
When Pryor first started in comedy, he wanted to be one of the few who could do TV shows and white clubs – that was the money route. So he did a clean-cut act, borrowing his style heavily from non-threatening favorite Bill Cosby.
But there was none of him in the act; none of his life, none of his childhood growing up in Peoria, Ill. in brothels with prostitutes, gangsters, and hustlers. His star ascended, but he felt lost, creatively. In 1970, burnt out by the excess of LA and facing a failed marriage, he moved to Berkeley, Calif. There, in the epicenter of counterculture, Pryor experienced an awakening. In his autobiography, Pryor Convictions, Richard calls his period in Berkley “the freest time of my life…a circus of exciting, extreme, colorful, militant ideas. Drugs. Hippies. Black Panthers. Antiwar protests. Experimentation... I was like a lightning rod.” He spent time with Angela Davis and Huey P. Newton, mingled with Black artists and intellectuals, read Malcolm X speeches, listened to Marvin Gaye, worked on his act, worked on himself (but still did coke), and by the time he went back to LA, “I understood myself…I knew what I had to do. I had to go back and tell the truth.” Pryor started putting real rap about the world he came from and life as a Black person in America into his act. Live and Smokin’ (1971) was full of material he’d worked on in Berkeley, but the audience was expecting the old, more whitewashed Pryor. It’s an awkward routine to watch unless you keep in mind that you’re watching a career evolve in real-time.
He started moving into more of a conscious space. When we think of Black comedic activists, Dick Gregory is the first name on the list. But Gregory was older and of a different ilk than Pryor and Paul Moony – The Civil Rights Movement vs the Black Power Movement. Richard had activism in his heart, and he felt a responsibility for telling “the truth,” but he didn’t want the responsibility beyond the stage.
After the enormous success of Pryor’s Grammy-winning albums,1974’s That Ni**er’s Crazy (we’ll get to that in a bit,) and 1975’s Was it Something I Said?, NBC nervously gave him a sketch comedy show. The Richard Pryor Show (1977) was the 20+ year precursor to Chapelle’s Show, and like Chapelle featured Pryor’s creative partner Paul Mooney as a writer and cast member, along with future comedic stars Jim Belushi, Robin Williams, John Witherspoon, and Sandra Bernhard, but Pryor’s form of social commentary was too real for early ‘70s prime time television.
And like Dave, Richard dipped because network brass was pressuring him with censorship, rewrites, and notes. In his case, however, it happened much sooner (and without the show garnering nearly as much fanfare). “The things that I have to do in order to be on (television) just destroy me too much,” Pryor shared with Rolling Stone three years earlier. “It’s really weird, like they make me feel like thanking them for letting me degrade myself.” Pryor shut down the show after just four episodes.He Normalized Using "Ni**a" For Entertainment...
For better or worse, everyone who wants to blame rappers for “ni**a” being used so much in the mainstream needs to start with the original rappers: comedians. Specifically, Richard, who titled his third comedy album “That Nigger’s Crazy.”
Richard decided to reclaim the word while in Berkeley: “I repeated the most offensive, humiliating, disgraceful, distasteful, ugly and nasty word ever used in the context of Black people,” he said in Pryor Convictions. “I decided to make it my own…I decided to take the sting out of it.” In fact, if Pryor had a calling card, besides cocaine (and I think he’d be perfectly okay with me saying that,) it’s the word “ni**er.” He brought it out of the chitlin’ circuit and Black-only clubs and back rooms and onto The Dinah Shore Show and into illustrious award forums. “Saying it changed me,” he explained. “It gave me strength, let me rise above sh*t.”
The most incredible, and also most infuriating thing about Pryor’s “Ni**ers vs The Police” bit from this album is that he could walk on a stage today (whatever day you’re reading this), and it would still work, because it’s still true. Forty years later.But He Was Also One Of The First To Say He Would Stop Saying It
In 1979, Pryor went to Kenya, his first time in South Africa, and similar to all our friends and cousins who just came back from the Year of Return (I’m still salty), he had a cultural epiphany. In his 1981 special Live From the Sunset Strip, his first after his accident, he declared he wasn’t using “ni**a” in his material anymore (but I’m pretty sure he did in Harlem Nights. I think there a “Ni**a” quota per comedian in Harlem Nights. I’m gonna check.).He Created The Live Stand-Up Film
Richard Pryor Live in Concert (1979) was the first stand-up comedy movie. Not the first stand-up act that was taped or broadcast, but the first stand-up that was shot and edited with the intent to release it as a motion picture. Without Live in Concert, there’s no Delirious, there’s no You So Crazy, there’s Bigger & Blacker, there’s no Kings of Comedy.
It’s considered the bible for stand-up comedy. In an interview about his own legendary stand-up film, Delirious, Eddie Murphy praised the standard: “If you’re studying the art form…if you want to be a stand-up comic, you want to see what the art form is,” he told interviewer Byron Allen, “you take Richard’s In Concert... that’s the single greatest stand-up performance ever captured on film.”
The genius and tragedy of Pryor’s material is realizing just how much of his bits came from his real life, and how unfunny the real-life situation was. Pryor was indeed arrested for assault at his house in 1978 after his wife tried to leave him (because he was high, drunk and abusive), and he shot up her car so she couldn’t. He’d be “canceled” today. But through his combination of physical comedy, warmth, and openness, he channeled it into one of his most memorable bits.
Also covered in Live in Concert: police using attack dogs and putting Black people in chokeholds (Time also named the live concert one of their Top 25 Movies on Race), rescue animals who’ve been abused, his father dying while having sex with an 18-year-old, and what it feels like to have a heart attack. And the crowd is rolling. That’s Richard.He Felt Under-appreciated
Despite his childhood, circumstantial and systematic odds, and his own self-sabotage, Pryor was the highest-earning Black actor in Hollywood by 1983, paving the way for Eddie Murphy’s rock star-level superstardom behind him. But what conversations with those who knew him, interview clips and his own autobiography reveal is a soul that was never completely settled or content. Pryor knew exactly how brilliant he was; he compared himself to friend Miles Davis (Robin Williams compared him to Miles’ protégé John Coltrane), and it pulled at him to not be recognized as such.
He admitted in an interview with Barbara Walters around 1979, “I’m angry because I’m talented. There’s nobody I’ve ever met in the business of comedy who’s any more brilliant than me, and I will never get the recognition for the talent in my lifetime.” When she asked him why not, he answered simply, “Because there’s one bad seed in America. It works for economic reasons. It’s called Racism. Racism keeps a lot of talented human beings underground.”
This anger was never far from him. In 1974, Rolling Stone reporter David Felton wrote about Pryor breaking down in quiet tears, unable to fully articulate his frustration at not being appreciated. It was the cause of his consistent drug use, and his eventual freebase episode (or suicide attempt, if you believe Richard’s later interviews). And the reason why, even after surviving damn near burning himself alive, Richard often appeared to not give a damn about the success other comics would kill for. In this infamous interview on the set of 1980’s Stir Crazy, Pryor is clearly high, and clearly over all pretense of professionalism. “They’re paying me a million and a half dollars! I didn’t earn it. I don’t even know what a million dollars is.”
Richard Pryor was complex, unpredictable, and generally what we would have called in my day “off the chain.” He was self-destructive, violent and paranoid, but also warm, relatable and genius. These dichotomies came together to produce the seemingly effortless characters and story-weaving style Richard bequeathed to comedy. As race and popular culture professor Dr. Todd Boyd explained in “The Last Days of Richard Pryor,” “Hoes, pimps, drugs, poverty, racism -- Richard took all that dark sh*t, and made it light.” So the next time you evaluate Kevin Hart’s impact vs Mo’nique’s earning potential vs Dave Chapelle’s realness vs Eddie Murphy's talent, keep in mind that Richard made it all possible.