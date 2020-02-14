Quentin Miller Reflects On How Drake Ghostwriting Claims Affected His Career

Miller got candid on the five-year anniversary of 'If You're Reading This It's Too Late.'

In commemoration of the five-year anniversary of Drake’s If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late album, Quentin Miller opened up about the after-effects that Meek Mill’s ghostwriting claims had on his career on Thursday (Feb. 13).

“It’s different for me. It’s pretty much try to act like it doesn’t even exist. the biggest project of my entire career right that’s pretty stronger. Unfortunately, I don’t have the good memories that everybody has. My good memories were all murdered the day Meek Mandela..ya’ll buying that bulls**t since he came out of jail, whatever — the day he put my name out there, it just blew up my whole spot. Basically just fu**ed everything up for me bro.”

Miller's relationship withDJ Drama and Don Cannon were ruined in the process. “It was just so much confusion and everybody was trying to find out who's at fault. Ya’ll just don’t know what that pressure was like, it was a lot, it was hot. That’s one of the biggest things I regret was f**king up that relationship.

“In the end, Drake and Meek are best friends now, they watch basketball games, they do shows and s**t, so it’s like wtf was all of that even for? Everybody was able to move on because everybody else’s careers were already established.”

Prior to working with Drake, Miller had been dropped from record label but landed jobs at Target, Publix grocery store, and temp agencies. Looking back, Miller can't help but think about how an opportunity that could've taken his career to a new level actually set him back. “It’s crazy how the best moment of my life after a tweet turned into one of the most stressful moments of my life.”

Watch Miller’s full video below.