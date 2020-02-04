The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
It's no secret that Mo'Nique and Oprah Winfrey haven't been on the best of terms. Over the years, the comedian has shared how Winfrey reportedly had a hand in derailing her career after her Oscar-winning role in the 2009 film, Precious. Mo'Nique is now speaking against the mogul in an open letter that includes Oprah's actions toward three people accused of sexual assault: the late Michael Jackson, disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and music mogul/activist Russell Simmons.
Taking to Instagram Monday (Feb. 2), the comedian questioned Oprah's "disparities" in how she reacts to the men. Citing Oprah's 2017 interview with Good Morning America's Norah O' Donell, Mo'Nique pointed to the soft "silver lining" answer she gave when it came Weinstein's long list of accusers. "You also said ‘if we make this all about Harvey Weinstein then we have lost the moment’. When you either are or were going to be a part of a documentary on Michael Jackson and Russell Simmons, how is that not making it all about them?"
Mo'Nique is referencing two things; the first being a special Oprah hosted after the release of the HBO documentary, Leaving Neverland. The other was Oprah's involvement in On The Record, a documentary that recently made rounds during Sundance which details accounts of sexual assault by Russell Simmons from those who worked with him. Slated to premiere on Apple TV+, Winfrey recently pulled her name from the documentary, citing the need for more research and interviews. Despite removing her name, Winfrey recently said she believes the women accusing Simmons of assault and was not pressured into stepping down by Simmons.
When it comes to the 2017 GMA interview, Oprah called the scandal a "watershed" moment as it went on to inspire the #MeToo movement. Mo'Nique went on to question how Oprah is handling each scandal–seemingly backing away from Weinstein and leaning into projects around Jackson and Simmons.
“Russell and Harvey are accused of the same thing so in fairness how do you not ‘support’ the accusers of both as you said you did with R.S. or you look for the silver lining for both like you said you did for H.W.?” Mo’Nique added. “The only difference between the two is there skin color and doesn’t H.W. have way more accusers?”
Toward the end of her open letter, Mo'Nique pointed out how she's always admired the living legend until their fallout over the promotion of Precious. While the story has been told over and over again, Mo'Nique expressed how she was disappointed in how Oprah never came to her defense when she faced bullish behavior from Lee Daniels and Tyler Perry.
“My personal experience with you is you’ve watched me as a black woman be accused of being difficult for not promoting ‘Precious’ internationally for Lions Gate, at Lions Gate, Tyler Perry and your request, despite the fact my deal was with Lee Daniels Entertainment,” she said.
They say never meet your heroes and it looks like Mo'Nique is living this.
You can read her letter, in full, below.
Dear @oprah, I felt compelled to write you this open letter after observing the disparity in the way that you seem to treat people, who were accused of the same allegations. You did an interview on the CBS Morning Show and were asked about Harvey Weinstein by Norah O’Donnell, and you said as it pertained to him that you “always try to look at the Rainbow in the clouds, whatever is the “silver lining."
You also said, “if we make this all about Harvey Weinstein then we have lost the moment.” When you either are or were going to be a part of a documentary on Michael Jackson and Russell Simmons, how is that not making it all about them? Interestingly, Brother M.J. was acquitted, and deceased, so how is he not off-limits? Russell and Harvey are accused of the same thing so in fairness how do you not “support” the accusers of both as you said you did with R.S. or you look for the silver lining for both like you said you did for H.W.?
The only difference between the two is there skin color and doesn’t H.W. have way more accusers? My personal experience with you is you’ve watched me as a black woman be accused of being difficult for not promoting “Precious” internationally for Lions Gate, at Lions Gate, Tyler Perry and your request, despite the fact my deal was with Lee Daniels Entertainment. And, how are you for black women when you hear Tyler on audio saying I was right and he was going to speak up but you or him still haven’t said a word?
When I was sixteen and I meet you at your local show in Baltimore, I told you I wanted to be just like you when I grew up. You responded, “ you have to work really really hard”. My sixteen-year-old self didn’t know that you in your silence in the face of wrongdoing, would make my life “harder”. Lastly, please consider standing by the people who are right and not just the “right people."
Love you to life,
Mo’Nique
Over the weekend, news and tributes began to surface that J. Scott, a pivotal member of A$AP Mob, passed away.
It's still publicly unknown as to the cause of Scott's passing. In his tribute, A$AP Ferg referred to Scott as "one of the healthiest guys I knew but I guess God needed him." For Kilo Kish, the musician remembered the mentor/manager on Instagram and recalled moments of growth influenced by Scott's beliefs.
"He allowed for me to be the artist that I am by nurturing risk and exploration in the face of fear (mine, not his)," Kish wrote. "Sticking by my side, he’s been my second eyes, ears, and hand for a decade. In the beginning, We ate countless dollar pizzas and packs of noodles. I sat in reed space for hours. We walked the whole city some days (for fun). He selflessly put his pursuits on hold to help me (and many other friends). He trusted me. He believed in me. He believed we all had something different to say."
View this post on Instagram
IM LOST FOR WORDS , IDK WHAT TO SAY. RIP BROSAY 💔 A$AP 2 DA DEATH 🙏🏽 LOVE U J SNACKS @jscottandshit
View this post on Instagram
Man words can’t even describe how I feel right now. Rest In Peace to my brother @jscottandshit This was one of the healthiest guys I knew but I guess God needed him. Gone too young “cozy boy” for life love u bro.
View this post on Instagram
How to distill the past 10 years into this moment? Justin Scott changed the trajectory of my life completely. And completely for the better. Unyielding to your agenda, and as punk as they come — Justin is my best friend. He taught me the ropes in downtown NY, who was who (pre-social media) and how the intricate system worked. He was there before I knew what to do w my life, he taught me to take advantage of opportunities. He nudged me into a store who gave me my first job in ny. Got me my first and only tattoo on my 19th birthday. He was there when I started making music. He allowed for me to be the artist that I am by nurturing risk and exploration in the face of fear (mine, not his). sticking by my side, he’s been my second eyes, ears, and hand for a decade. In the beginning, We ate countless dollar pizzas and packs of noodles. I sat in reed space for hours. We walked the whole city some days (for fun). He selflessly put his pursuits on hold to help me (and many other friends). He trusted me. He believed in me. He believed we all had something different to say. We supported each other through deals and changes. We bickered like brother and sister (I always started it). Spoke with him sometimes 5 times a day. He dealt with my anxieties and talked me into my plans and I tried to weasel out of them. “Am I going too far?” We always laughed. He was always somehow hungry. He never grew impatient. He always told the truth. He had many colossal ideas that I’m so happy that he shared with me so I can be sure they come to fruition. He was better than me at navigating this Shit. He was great at keeping in touch and making people feel welcome. I always hid behind. He was always ahead of the curve. He was vegetarian before it was cool. Didn’t drink or smoke but always was the most fun. He was actually “the culture” of which they speak. There’s not enough to say about him. He always matched his socks to his outfits somehow (although he would say it was unintentional every time). I guess I mean to say, he’s a class you can’t teach. He would totally hate this whole post (me too, I think). We’ve been on countless adventures all over the world. (Cont)
RIP J SCOTT
Such an amazing talent, ear, and friend since I was 19. I cannot believe I am writing this, we were on stage together a week ago.
this is a photo of Justin and Lou playing the first DOTS show we ever had. Thank you for everything bro. pic.twitter.com/GF2gKorH5a
— kennybeats (@kennybeats) February 3, 2020
View this post on Instagram
I love you bro ♥️
REST EASY @JscottandShit. A$AP FOREVER. COZY BOYS FOREVER. 💔 pic.twitter.com/uXZ9NTbzma
— A$AP MOB (@ASAPMOB) February 3, 2020
View this post on Instagram
✨FOREVER COZY ✨
Fuck man. RIP my man J Scott. This shit ain’t right. Fuck this I’m leaving the game this is too weird now.
— Knowledge Of Selfie (@atrak) February 3, 2020
As the DJ for A$AP Rocky, Scott, who was also known as A$AP Snacks, balanced other talents like a creative consultant for the A$AP Mob collective, a member of Cozy Boys, and an artist manager.
Keeping in line with the title of her recently released EP, Bare With Me, singer/songwriter Justine Skye debuted a bare-bones version and video for her melody "Maybe."
The visual begins with Skye trying to find the right words to say and the right melody to perform. With a cup of tea, scribbles of thoughts unsaid, Skye finally finds the words to express and belts out a tune of passion. In an interview with DJ Booth, Skye said her recent EP felt like a warm welcome to the type of music she enjoys making.
"This is the reintroduction to me as an artist. A lot of people know my name and face, but they don’t know my sound," she said. "This is me expressing the direction I’m moving forward in and reclaiming my space as an artist. There wasn’t fear, at all. I was more excited. I’ve never been more confident in my music than I am now."
In mid-January, the Brooklyn native embarked on a journey to the world of makeup. Skye teamed up with cosmetics line The Lip Bar to release The Island Gyal Collection, which Skye said is an "ode to my Jamaican heritage." The line features lipgloss, lipstick, eye palettes, and eyeliner.
View this post on Instagram
THE ISLAND GYAL COLLECTION IS AVAILABLE NOW! Super proud of my collection with @thelipbar which is an ode to my Jamaican heritage. This 4 piece collection includes The Island Gyal Cheek & Eye Palette, Eyeland Ting Blue Eyeliner, One Love Shimmer Gloss and Fiya Metallic Liquid Matte Lipstick. I can't wait to see the looks you guys create with this bomb collection. Shop this limited edition collection exclusively on thelipbar.com. 🇯🇲🌴☀️