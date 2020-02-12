Snoop Dogg Publicly Apologizes To Gayle King

“Hopefully we can sit down and talk privately.”

After having a talk with his mother, Snoop Dogg issued a pubic apology to Gayle King for blowing up on her over her interview mentioning rape allegations against Kobe Bryant.

The 48-year-old rapper posted a message on Instagram on Wednesday (Feb. 12). “Two wrongs don’t make no right. When you’re wrong, you gotta fix it. So with that being said: Gayle King, I publicly tore your down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions….me being angry at questions that you asked. Ummm, [I] overreacted. Should have handled it way different than that. I was raised way better than that. So I would like to apologize to you publicly for the language that I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful.

“I didn’t mean for it to be like that,” he continued. “I was just expressing myself for a friend that wasn’t here to defend himself. A lot of people look up to me and they love me and they appreciate me, so I want to let them know that anytime you mess up, it’s okay to fix it, it’s okay to man up and say that you’re wrong.”

Snoop apologized once more before adding, “Hopefully we can sit down and talk privately. Have a good day.”

King has not yet responded to Snoop’s apology, and has been silent on social media since posting a video clarifying her comments about Bryant.

Watch Snoop's full apology video below.