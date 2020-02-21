Snoop Dogg To Appear On ‘Red Table Talk'

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Whitney Houston’s hologram is hitting the road for a European tour, eight years after the music legend's death. Earlier in the week, Houston's hologram popped up on the British TV show This Morning to perform “The Greatest Love Of All” and fans are already shuttering at the teaser of what the show will look like.
Video of the performance has been circulating the internet and appears to show a grainy ghost-like holographic droid belting out one of Houston’s best known hits.
Whitney Houston’s Hologram video pic.twitter.com/Lfwh00U7ue
— WHITNEY HOUSTON daily (@AllAboutWhitney) February 19, 2020
The production is a collaboration with BASE Hologram and features dance routines from choreographer Fatima Robinson.
Houston’s sister-in-law and former manager, Pat Houston, asserts that the tour will be exactly as the late music legend would have envisioned. “Now is just the right time,” Pat told the Associated Press. “In the spirt of Whitney, I know we’re doing all the right things right now. This is something that she wanted to do. I get very emotional watching this because it is so, so close to what she wanted. The only thing missing is her, physically.”
Fans are less than excited about the jaunt.
I'm not saying the Whitney Houston hologram tour will be a hot mess, but they are suggesting she had as much grace as a malfunctioning The Sims character wafting away a fart on #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/9uJJCnCfTZ
— Mr Adam Remain 🇪🇺 (@MrAdamR) February 19, 2020
Whitney Houston hologram on This Morning. Looks nothing like her, and doesn’t look at all real. Just looks like a big TV screen playing a slightly laggy video of a lookalike.
— Charles Thomson (@CEThomson) February 19, 2020
I wish I WOULD see on somebodies snapchat story of them being at a Whitney Houston hologram concert . https://t.co/JxQVVm71BK
— Trevor Norris (@trevor_norris0) February 19, 2020
Houston's digital doppelgänger joins holograms of Tupac Shakur, Eazy-E and Ol' Dirty Bastard. An Amy Winehouse hologram tour was expected to launch last year but never got off the ground.
“An Evening With Whitney Houston: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour” will include hits like “Saving All My Love For You,” “How Will I Know,” and “I Will Always Love You.”
The tour launches in England on Feb. 25 and runs through April. U.S. dates are expected to be announced at a later date.
USC announced a new effort to make attending the university affordable to students from middle and low-income families. The school will offer free undergrad tuition for families making less than 80,000 a year, USC president Carol L. Folt announced on Thursday (Feb. 20).
Thanks to the new policies, owning a home will not be counted in calculating the student’s tuition needs.
“We’re opening the door to make a USC education possible for talented students from all walks life,” Folt said in a statement. “This significant step we are taking today is by no means the end of our affordability journey. We are committed to increasing USC’s population of innovators, leaders and creators regardless of their financial circumstances. Investing in the talent and diversity of our student body is essential to our education mission.”
The announcement comes as USC remains embroiled in an admissions scandal that became public last year.
As for the new policy, USC will increase undergraduate aid by $30 million annually which will expand financial aid for more than 4,000 students. The new policies will be implemented for incoming students beginning in the fall of 2020 and the spring of 2021.
Boosie Badazz may have to find a new place to workout and record Instagram videos. The rapper says he’s being discriminated against by Planet Fitness for recording a rant about Dwyane Wade’s trans daughter from inside the gym.
Boosie claims that a gay gym manager wouldn't allow him to enter a Planet Fitness in McDonough, Ga., “Because of my past actions on social media about gender etc,” he captioned an Instagram post on Thursday (Feb. 20)
Boosie urged his 6.9 million Instagram followers not to support the company because “they racist and they have roaches” and the “shower don’t get hot.”
“Do not go to Planet Fitness they racist, they haters. They just put me out because of what I said about Dwyane Wade’s son,” he claimed in a video recorded from his car while leaving the gym parking lot.
He also says the gym accused him of using a gay slur against an employee.
Watch Boosie’s full video below.
MANAGER WHO WAS GAY REFUSED TO LET ME N PLANET FITNESS BECAUSE OF MY PAST ACTIONS ON SOCIAL MEDIA ABOUT GENDER ETC.😀DO NOT SUPPORT PLANET FITNESS “Hwy 138 Jonesboro rd”THEy Racist ,THEY HAVE ROACHES , N THEY SHOWER WATER DONT GET HOT ‼️GET OUT YA FEELINGS LIL BITCH #roachfitness #roachfitness #roachfitness #roachfitness #roachfitness THET GOT ROACHES ‼️BITCH U WANT A GAY CHILD BUT DONT NOBODY WANT TO HAVE A BABY FOR YO SISSY ASS NOW U MAD ‼️😀