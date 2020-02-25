Philadelphia Names Street After The Roots

The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Normani, Megan Thee Stallion and SZA refuse to be put in a box. The trio who cover Rolling Stone magazine's March 2020 issue, sat down with the publication for "The First Time," a video series where they discussed some of the challenges faced by Black women in music.
“We’re multifaceted, period. As a diaspora and then as a gender so it’s kinda coming in and not being pigeonholed to one space,” SZA said using Megan and Normani’s creative eclecticism as examples. She added that Black female musicians are essentially told by the industry, “Let me tell you exactly how we see you and you can take it from there.’”
“And they try to push that perception on you,” added Normani. “To put that cap on me and to restrict me from the fullest of my capacity. Me [not] being able to explore that just doesn’t seem fair.”
Megan noted that being a Black female artist is about “overcoming being put in a box.”
View this post on Instagram
we been shaping the future @rollingstone happy black history month
The interview also features Meg, SZA and Normani sharing stories about the first time that they felt like they officially “made it,” and more.
Watch the full video below.
Dru Hill’s story could be getting the film treatment soon. Following the success of Sunday’s (Feb. 23) Unsung season premiere episode chronicling the Baltimore group’s rise to fame, Dru Hill announced plans for a biopic.
According to the R&B group’s official Twitter account, the biopic is in development at BET. The informal announcement was tweeted in response to fans complaining about the Unsung episode being too short.
Working with BET on biopic as we speak. https://t.co/5zKC7QFygs
— Dru Hill (@DruHill4Real) February 25, 2020
BET has found a niche in R&B biopics. In 2016, the cable network debuted its first miniseries, The New Edition Story, which became the highest rated program on BET in four years. The network scored another ratings hits with The Bobby Brown Story, a two-part miniseries produced by the team behind The New Edition Story.
It’s unclear when Dru Hill’s biopic will debut, although the project appears to be in the very early stages of development.
The group is billed to perform at the Lovers & Friends Festival in May.
The story of Madam C.J. Walker's rise to self-made status will premiere on March 20 on Netflix. Starring Octavia Spencer as the titular character, the four-part limited series will depict the entrepreneur's rise in the hair care industry and the obstacles she faced from those within and outside of her community to become the nation's first black woman self-made millionaire.
According to Deadline, the show takes its cues from A'Lelia Bundles' book, On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C.J. Walker. Bundles is the great-great-grandaughter of Walker, born Sarah Breedlove. The show is directed by DeMane Davis and Kasi Lemmons, touting production by SpringHill Entertainment, Warner Bros., and Wonder Street.
The series also stars Blair Underwood, Tiffany Haddish, Garrett Morris, and Carmen Ejogo.
View the trailer below.
Meet America’s first empire-building, barrier-breaking, self-made female millionaire
Octavia Spencer stars in Self Made, a limited series inspired by the incredible life of Madam C.J. Walker pic.twitter.com/VGAi2uNVW7
— Netflix US (@netflix) February 25, 2020
#SelfMadeNetflix is out March 20th! So proud to be apart of this project about Madam CJ Walker!! @strongblacklead pic.twitter.com/w49Y7iigQw
— Kasi Lemmons (@kasi_lemmons) February 25, 2020