2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors - Arrivals
Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Philadelphia Names Street After The Roots

February 25, 2020 - 11:11 am by VIBE Staff

"They had first started there on Passyunk and South Street, that's where they would go and do their singing at night."

The Roots' hometown of Philadelphia is showing the musical collective brotherly love with a new honor. According to the Philadelphia Tribune, the city council named East Passyunk Avenue after the band, the street now adorning the sign Avenue of the Roots.

"They had first started there on Passyunk and South Street, that's where they would go and do their singing at night," Councilman Mark Squilla said. "Philadelphia is still a land of music and arts and culture, and the more we bring attention to it, the better we are."

On Instagram, Questlove shared that the group planned to unveil and celebrate the moment in May but the surprise arrived early. "Really awesome to see the place we honed our skills and craft embrace us like this," Questlove wrote. The ceremony will still take center stage in May.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Welp this is very Philly: technically we were supposed to wait for the vote and then like in May come Picnic Time we’d have an unveiling w confetti & kool aid lol but cats was like “NOAP!!! WE FINNA PUT THIS JAWN UP NOW!!!!!”—-“ really awesome to see the place we honed our skills and craft embrace us like this. #Repost @whyy ・・・ Philadelphia government may never have gotten anything done this quickly before… . A stretch of East Passyunk just below South Street is being dedicated as “Avenue of The Roots” in honor of the famed Philadelphia hip hop group. A resolution to add the honorific was introduced Thursday in City Council by Councilmember Mark Squilla — and by Friday morning, the little red street sign was already installed. . . ✏️ @phillydesign 📸 @imagicdigital . . . #whyilovephilly #philly #philadelphia #phillyevents #visitphilly #discoverphl #phillypulse #peopledelphia #ourphilly #billypenngram #theroots #therootspicnic #phillymusic #phillyhistory #phillyblackpride

A post shared by Questlove Froman, (@questlove) on

In a 2019 interview with OkayPlayer, Leroy McCarthy shared his plans to have hip-hop legends recognized in their native cities. That April, he revealed his plans to work with Philly's council to honor The Roots which has now come to fruition. He's also on a mission to have certain New York City's rap pioneers receive a street-renaming ceremony.

"I’m trying to honor hip-hop in every borough. Moving forward, I’m trying to honor Beastie Boys in Manhattan. That’s pending. Biggie was successful in Brooklyn, Wu-Tang is successful in Staten Island. I initiated the honoring of Phife Dawg in Queens, and that was successful but I’m also really trying to get them to add to that same street pole, 'A Tribe Called Quest Boulevard.' So that’s hopefully in the works. I’m trying to assist the family of Big Pun to have a street named for him in the Bronx," McCarthy said.

In This Story:

Beyonce Performs "XO" And "Halo" At Kobe And Gianna Bryant Memorial Service

normani-sza-megan-thee-stallion-getty-1582685142
Getty

Normani, Megan Thee Stallion And SZA Discuss Obstacles Faced By Black Women In Music

Normani, Megan Thee Stallion and SZA refuse to be put in a box. The trio who cover Rolling Stone magazine's March 2020 issue, sat down with the publication for "The First Time," a video series where they discussed some of the challenges faced by Black women in music.

“We’re multifaceted, period. As a diaspora and then as a gender so it’s kinda coming in and not being pigeonholed to one space,” SZA said using Megan and Normani’s creative eclecticism as examples. She added that Black female musicians are essentially told by the industry, “Let me tell you exactly how we see you and you can take it from there.’”

“And they try to push that perception on you,” added Normani. “To put that cap on me and to restrict me from the fullest of my capacity. Me [not] being able to explore that just doesn’t seem fair.”

Megan noted that being a Black female artist is about “overcoming being put in a box.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

we been shaping the future @rollingstone happy black history month

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on Feb 19, 2020 at 3:14pm PST

The interview also features Meg, SZA and Normani sharing stories about the first time that they felt like they officially “made it,” and more.

Watch the full video below.

Dru Hill Launch Party for "Red Star Sounds, Vol 2 - The B-Sides"
Steven Henry/Getty Images

A Dru Hill Biopic Is Reportedly In The Works

Dru Hill’s story could be getting the film treatment soon. Following the success of Sunday’s (Feb. 23) Unsung season premiere episode chronicling the Baltimore group’s rise to fame, Dru Hill announced plans for a biopic.

According to the R&B group’s official Twitter account, the biopic is in development at BET. The informal announcement was tweeted in response to fans complaining about the Unsung episode being too short.

Working with BET on biopic as we speak. https://t.co/5zKC7QFygs

— Dru Hill (@DruHill4Real) February 25, 2020

BET has found a niche in R&B biopics. In 2016, the cable network debuted its first miniseries, The New Edition Story, which became the highest rated program on BET in four years. The network scored another ratings hits with The Bobby Brown Story, a two-part miniseries produced by the team behind The New Edition Story.

It’s unclear when Dru Hill’s biopic will debut, although the project appears to be in the very early stages of development.

The group is billed to perform at the Lovers & Friends Festival in May.

MCJW_101_Unit_00843R2C-1582657231
Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix Releases Trailer For 'Self Made: Inspired By The Life Of Madam C.J. Walker'

The story of Madam C.J. Walker's rise to self-made status will premiere on March 20 on Netflix. Starring Octavia Spencer as the titular character, the four-part limited series will depict the entrepreneur's rise in the hair care industry and the obstacles she faced from those within and outside of her community to become the nation's first black woman self-made millionaire.

According to Deadline, the show takes its cues from A'Lelia Bundles' book, On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C.J. Walker. Bundles is the great-great-grandaughter of Walker, born Sarah Breedlove. The show is directed by DeMane Davis and Kasi Lemmons, touting production by SpringHill Entertainment, Warner Bros., and Wonder Street.

The series also stars Blair Underwood, Tiffany Haddish, Garrett Morris, and Carmen Ejogo.

View the trailer below.

Meet America’s first empire-building, barrier-breaking, self-made female millionaire

Octavia Spencer stars in Self Made, a limited series inspired by the incredible life of Madam C.J. Walker pic.twitter.com/VGAi2uNVW7

— Netflix US (@netflix) February 25, 2020

#SelfMadeNetflix is out March 20th! So proud to be apart of this project about Madam CJ Walker!! @strongblacklead pic.twitter.com/w49Y7iigQw

— Kasi Lemmons (@kasi_lemmons) February 25, 2020

