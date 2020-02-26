Bulleit Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of "In Living Color" At Bulleit 3D Printed Frontier Lounge At Tribeca Film Festival
Tommy Davidson Explains Why An ‘In Living Color’ Reunion May “Take Some Time”

February 26, 2020 - 12:29 am by VIBE Staff

The comedian stopped by the Wendy Williams Show to promote his new memoir.

The cast of In Living Color will definitely reunite someday, according to Tommy Davidson. The comedian spoke on the delay during an interview on The Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday (Feb. 25).

Davidson who was on the show to promote his new memoir, Living in Color: What’s Funny About Me, spoke on a bunch of topics in the book, including being adopted by a white family and not knowing that he was Black until he was 5 years old, nearly coming to blows with Will Smith, hiring Diddy as his assistant, and working with Jamie Foxx.

When asked about an In Living Color reunion Davidson replied, “Of course,” but explained why it may take a while.

“It’s just — it’s going to take some time. Everybody’s out there doing their thing. Some little known stars came out of [the show]: Jim Carry, Jennifer Lopez, Jamie Foxx, the list goes on and on,” joked Davidson. “We’re all doing our thing but it’s inevitable that we come back to you guys.”

This isn’t the first time that there’s been talk of a reunion. Last year, comedy agent William Rodriguez, who helped put together the 'Off Color Comedy Tour' featuring Davidson, Keenan Ivory Wayans, David Allen Grier, and Shawn Wayans, revealed plans for a TV reunion special.

In Living Color, which was created by Keenan, debuted in 1990 and became a ratings hit on the Fox network. The sketch comedy series was canceled in 1994.

Watch Davidson’s full interview below.

