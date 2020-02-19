The hip-hop world is in mourning after the tragic and shocking death of rising Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke. Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent, Drake, Rich the Kid, Chance the Rapper and more paid tribute to the slain 20-year-old recording artist on Wednesday (Feb. 18) with many responding in disbelief.

“The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable,” Minaj, who collaborated with Pop on his “Welcome to the Party” remix, wrote on Instagram. “Rest In Peace, Pop.”

The Brooklyn native, whose birth names was Bashar Barakah Jackson, was shot and killed inside his Hollywood Hills rental home early Wednesday. Two masked men broke into the home at around 4:30 a.m, sources told TMZ. Police arrived at 4:55 a.m. after responding to a call from the East Coast alerting them to a home invasion at the location. Pop was transported to Cedars-Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“No such thing as success [without] jealousy,” tweeted 50 Cent. “Treachery comes from those who are close. RIP.”

Rich the Kid revealed that he spoke with Pop hours before his death. “I don’t wanna believe it, we literally spoke less than 24 hours ago I’m lost for word [sic] tryna type this message love you bro this s**t hurt me so bad that you gone already I’m tryna stop the tears.”

Drake took to his Instagram Story with a message on being grateful for life. “Sit by some good energy tonight in these unwelcoming times. Be with some good people and express how grateful you are for life. RIP Pop.”

“Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young,” tweeted Chance the Rapper. “God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man smh.”

A candlelight vigil was held for the “Gatti ” rapper in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.

They outside turning up for #PopSmoke in Brooklyn 🔥💫 pic.twitter.com/KTA1UWSUKB

— Pop Smoke Central (@PopSmokeCentral) February 20, 2020

Candlelight vigil for #PopSmoke in Canarsie, Brooklyn 🙏 pic.twitter.com/bekh8TZqC2

— Pop Smoke Central (@PopSmokeCentral) February 20, 2020

Authorities have yet to officially confirm a motive for the murder as the investigation is ongoing.

Read tributes to Pop below.

No such thing as success with out jealousy, treachery comes from those who are close. R.i.P pic.twitter.com/OZxKtpPZog

— 50cent (@50cent) February 19, 2020

View this post on Instagram

Been shot at in San Fran , got arrested in Maryland , La , New York and Oklahoma , had a so call stand off with police in Oklahoma , Cali spot got broken into 4 times alll on tape and one of them even left they phone 😯😒ALLL SINCE I BEEN A “RAPPER” you literally gotta Pray 🙏🏿that you make it back home safe !! But then you not even safe at home.. 🙏🏿🙏🏿 my condolences

A post shared by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@2chainz) on Feb 19, 2020 at 6:08pm PST

View this post on Instagram

The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop.

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on Feb 19, 2020 at 6:57am PST

Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young. God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man smh 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 19, 2020

View this post on Instagram

This is heart breaking. He was just getting started. Prayers to his family 🙏🏽

A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on Feb 19, 2020 at 9:42am PST

Travis Scott reacts to the death of Pop Smoke.

The two first met at Travis’ Astroworld music festival. pic.twitter.com/xyEO8dKWuo

— Only Hip Hop Facts (@OnlyHipHopFacts) February 19, 2020

View this post on Instagram

R. I. P. Lil homie. ✨🎤💙🙏🏽 damn I’m hurt all ova again 💫✨🌟 Gone2soon🌹💙

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Feb 19, 2020 at 7:54am PST

View this post on Instagram

Damn pop..... 🙏🏾

A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Feb 19, 2020 at 8:48am PST

View this post on Instagram

I don’t wanna believe it, we literally spoke less than 24 hours ago I’m lost for word tryna type this message love you bro this shit hurt me so bad that you gone already I’m tryna stop the tears I’m tryna stop this chest pain that I got at 7 am when gramz texted me we gone miss you bro RIP @realpopsmoke 4L 💙💫

A post shared by BOSS MAN 🤵🏽💰 (@richthekid) on Feb 19, 2020 at 7:56am PST

View this post on Instagram

Lost for words right now! Smh 🤦🏽‍♂️ Brooklyn King! Rest up! 💙 this shit right here hit home!

A post shared by Young M.A (@youngma) on Feb 19, 2020 at 7:08am PST

View this post on Instagram

See You In Paradise Cuz 💙✌🏽💙

A post shared by MALIK & MUGGA 🌎 HUSSLE 🏁 (@daveeast) on Feb 19, 2020 at 11:05am PST

View this post on Instagram

F L Y H I G H W O O 🕊@realpopsmoke Got To Kno This Kid! Very Talented Humble Respectful And Appreciative Always Ask Questions Big Sponge To Knowledge Fast Learning Young Boss And The Huncho Was Here To Share That Anytime You Called Me! R.I.P 🙏🏾💫#MEETTHEWOO

A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on Feb 19, 2020 at 7:03am PST

View this post on Instagram

Damn bro just talked to u.💔Can’t believe it.you was on yo way. You was a real star bro. Yo energy was crazy. We needed ur energy n sound! Rest In Peace broski 😢😢💔💔

A post shared by T-Raww (@tyga) on Feb 19, 2020 at 7:49am PST

Texting me worried I love you for that !!!!!!! But rip pop smoke

— DURKIOOO🦅 (@lildurk) February 19, 2020

We are devastated by the unexpected and tragic loss of @POPSMOKE10. Our prayers and thoughts go out to his family, friends and fans, as we mourn this loss together. pic.twitter.com/nVnv9ESZOs

— Republic Records (@RepublicRecords) February 19, 2020