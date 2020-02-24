Vanessa Bryant speaks during The Celebration of Life for Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center on February 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Helicopter Company

Bryant claimed the company should be held for the pilot's "negligent and careless piloting" that killed Kobe, her daughter and seven others.

Shortly after the touching memorial for Kobe and Gianna Bryant aired across the globe, a wrongful death lawsuit was filed against Island Express Helicopters and the survivors of pilot Ara George Zobayan.

Filed Monday (Feb. 24), Bryant claimed the company should be held liable for Zobayan's "negligent and careless piloting," referring to the pilot's decision to trek through heavy fog. Despite unsafe working conditions, Zobayan requested special clearance from air traffic control to keep flying. Bryant also pointed out the company policies that argue against this in addition to Zobayan's previous citation.

The Los Angeles Times reports Zobayan acknowledged his past and was counseled by a Federal Aviation Administration investigator after the 2015 incident. The violation was also believed to be a minor one that many pilots have broken in in the past.

Bryant is suing for unspecified general, economic and punitive damages.

The mother and philanthropist delivered a tearful tribute to her husband and daughter as well as the other victims who died in the Jan. 26 crash.

"He was the most amazing husband," she said between tears. "We balanced each other out. He was loving, adoring and romantic." She also shared stories about Kobe's "girl dad" moments and Gianna's dedication to basketball. "May you both rest in peace and have fun in heaven. Until we meet again. Love you always."

You can watch the memorial here.