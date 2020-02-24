Vanessa Bryant Deliver Speech At Kobe Bryant Memorial Celebration
Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant arrives to speak during the "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant" service at Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles on February 24, 2020.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Vanessa Bryant Tributes Kobe And Gianna Bryant At Memorial Service

February 24, 2020 - 2:50 pm by VIBE Staff

"God knew they couldn't be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to heaven together."

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of Kobe Bryant and mother of their children, gave a moving speech in memory of the legendary athlete, and her 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who passed away on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash. The memorial service was held at the Staples Center on Monday (Feb. 24), an arena where Kobe introduced a new style of playing and an unmatched sports mentality. His daughter followed in her father's footsteps and had plans of revolutionizing the way the world viewed women in sports, specifically starting with the WNBA.

"Gigi would've most likely become the best player in the WNBA," Vanessa Bryant stated. "She would've made a huge difference for women's basketball. Gigi was motivated to change the way everyone viewed women in sports. She wrote papers in school defending women and wrote about how the unequal pay difference for the NBA and WNBA leagues wasn't fair. I truly feel she made positive changes for the WNBA players now because they knew Gigi's goal was to play in the WNBA."

The intelligent teen had dreams of attending UCONN and playing for the Huskies women's basketball team. After her passing, the university honored Gianna with a jersey featuring the No. 2, which she was known to sport during games.

"Gigi was very competitive like her daddy but Gianna had a sweet grace about her," she shared. "Her smile was like sunshine. Her smile took up her entire face like mine. Kobe always said she was me. She had my fire, my personality, and sarcasm. She was tender and loving on the inside. She had the best laugh. It was infectious, it was pure and genuine."

In tribute to her husband, Vanessa revisited memories they both shared and how they envisioned their future as their family tree continued to grow. "I couldn't see him as a celebrity nor just an incredible basketball player," she said. "He was my sweet husband and the beautiful father of our children. He was my everything." Vanessa Bryant also mentioned that Kobe sought to have their eldest daughter, Natalia, take over his company, and looked toward being the "fun grandparents" to their children's future children.

"Kobe was the MVP of girl dads or MVD," Vanessa continued. "He never let the toilet seat up, he always told the girls how beautiful and smart they are. He taught them how to be brave and how to keep pushing forward when things get tough."

In a statement that defines the bond Kobe and Gianna shared, Vanessa held back tears as she said, "God knew they couldn't be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to heaven together."

View the full live stream below.

In This Story:

Popular

Beyonce Performs "XO" And "Halo" At Kobe And Gianna Bryant Memorial Service

From the Web

More on Vibe

normani-sza-megan-thee-stallion-getty-1582685142
Getty

Normani, Megan Thee Stallion And SZA Discuss Obstacles Faced By Black Women In Music

Normani, Megan Thee Stallion and SZA refuse to be put in a box. The trio who cover Rolling Stone magazine's March 2020 issue, sat down with the publication for "The First Time," a video series where they discussed some of the challenges faced by Black women in music.

“We’re multifaceted, period. As a diaspora and then as a gender so it’s kinda coming in and not being pigeonholed to one space,” SZA said using Megan and Normani’s creative eclecticism as examples. She added that Black female musicians are essentially told by the industry, “Let me tell you exactly how we see you and you can take it from there.’”

“And they try to push that perception on you,” added Normani. “To put that cap on me and to restrict me from the fullest of my capacity. Me [not] being able to explore that just doesn’t seem fair.”

Megan noted that being a Black female artist is about “overcoming being put in a box.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

we been shaping the future @rollingstone happy black history month

A post shared by Normani (@normani) on Feb 19, 2020 at 3:14pm PST

The interview also features Meg, SZA and Normani sharing stories about the first time that they felt like they officially “made it,” and more.

Watch the full video below.

Continue Reading
Dru Hill Launch Party for "Red Star Sounds, Vol 2 - The B-Sides"
Steven Henry/Getty Images

A Dru Hill Biopic Is Reportedly In The Works

Dru Hill’s story could be getting the film treatment soon. Following the success of Sunday’s (Feb. 23) Unsung season premiere episode chronicling the Baltimore group’s rise to fame, Dru Hill announced plans for a biopic.

According to the R&B group’s official Twitter account, the biopic is in development at BET. The informal announcement was tweeted in response to fans complaining about the Unsung episode being too short.

Working with BET on biopic as we speak. https://t.co/5zKC7QFygs

— Dru Hill (@DruHill4Real) February 25, 2020

BET has found a niche in R&B biopics. In 2016, the cable network debuted its first miniseries, The New Edition Story, which became the highest rated program on BET in four years. The network scored another ratings hits with The Bobby Brown Story, a two-part miniseries produced by the team behind The New Edition Story.

It’s unclear when Dru Hill’s biopic will debut, although the project appears to be in the very early stages of development.

The group is billed to perform at the Lovers & Friends Festival in May.

Continue Reading
MCJW_101_Unit_00843R2C-1582657231
Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix Releases Trailer For 'Self Made: Inspired By The Life Of Madam C.J. Walker'

The story of Madam C.J. Walker's rise to self-made status will premiere on March 20 on Netflix. Starring Octavia Spencer as the titular character, the four-part limited series will depict the entrepreneur's rise in the hair care industry and the obstacles she faced from those within and outside of her community to become the nation's first black woman self-made millionaire.

According to Deadline, the show takes its cues from A'Lelia Bundles' book, On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C.J. Walker. Bundles is the great-great-grandaughter of Walker, born Sarah Breedlove. The show is directed by DeMane Davis and Kasi Lemmons, touting production by SpringHill Entertainment, Warner Bros., and Wonder Street.

The series also stars Blair Underwood, Tiffany Haddish, Garrett Morris, and Carmen Ejogo.

View the trailer below.

Meet America’s first empire-building, barrier-breaking, self-made female millionaire

Octavia Spencer stars in Self Made, a limited series inspired by the incredible life of Madam C.J. Walker pic.twitter.com/VGAi2uNVW7

— Netflix US (@netflix) February 25, 2020

#SelfMadeNetflix is out March 20th! So proud to be apart of this project about Madam CJ Walker!! @strongblacklead pic.twitter.com/w49Y7iigQw

— Kasi Lemmons (@kasi_lemmons) February 25, 2020

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music

9h ago

"Poison" Turns 30: How Bell Biv DeVoe’s Hit Reinvented New Jack Swing

Movies & TV

8h ago

Watch Netflix's New Trailer For 'Self Made: Inspired By The Life Of Madam C.J. Walker'

Features

13h ago

Rapsody And Pusha T Inspire Students At Adidas' All-Star Weekend Career Day