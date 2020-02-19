The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Esther Scott, the actress who appeared in Boyz n the Hood, Beverly Hills 90210, Full House, You Got Served and more, has passed away at age 66.
Scott died last Friday (Feb. 14), days after suffering an apparent heart attack. Her death was first reported on Tuesday (Feb. 18) by TMZ.
According to the site, Scott was found unconscious in her Santa Monica, Calif. home last Tuesday (Feb. 11) and remained hospitalized for several days before passing away on Valentine's Day surrounded by friends and family.
"She loved what she did. She would get stopped on the street often and people would recognize her -- but they didn't know her name," Scott's sister told the website. "Hopefully now people will remember her name, her work and the contributions she gave to the entertainment industry."
The Queens native began her career as a voice actress in the ‘80s series StarWars: Ewoks. Scott’s first credited feature film role was as grandmother to the character Tisha (played by Leonette Scott) in Boyz n the Hood.
Scott worked steadily throughout the ‘90s and ‘00s, following up her appearance in Boyz n the Hood with roles in Encino Man, Don Juan DeMarco, Illegal Blue, Species, The Craft, and Out to Sea.
Scott found success in both TV and film appearing as a judge in Austin Powers in Goldmember, a grandmother in You Got Served, as well as roles in Dreamgirls, Transformers, Gangster Squad, and The Birth of a Nation, The Steve Harvey Show, Party of Five, Ellen, Hart of Dixie, and Sister, Sister.
The lineup for the upcoming Lovers & Friends Festival is stacked with nostalgia. Lauryn Hill, Usher, TLC, Ludacris and Lil Jon, are set to headline the inaugural one-day music extravaganza, festival organizers announced on Tuesday (Feb. 18).
Additional performers include Summer Walker, Megan Thee Stallion, Jhene Aiko, Saweetie, Sean Paul, T-Pain, Monica, Ja Rule, Foxy Brown, Dru Hill, Tweet, Amerie, Eve, Jon B, Montell Jordan, and Nina Sky.
Lil’ Kim, Twista and Mase were reported among the lineup but according to Billboard they denied involvement in the festival.
Presale tickets go on sale on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 10 PM PST. In the meantime, fans can register on loversandfriendsfest.com for an exclusive presale code and a link to purchase tickets before they go on sale.
General admission tickets range from $145-$175. VIP tickets will go on sale for $230-$250, and Super VIP passes start at $450. The festival also offers ticket payment plans for as little as $19.99 down.
The Lovers & Friends Festival takes place on May 9 at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.
Ja’Net DuBois, the revered Emmy-winning actress known for her roles on Good Times, The PJ's and more, died on Tuesday (Feb. 18). She was 74.
DuBois passed away unexpectedly in her sleep, TMZ reports. She was reportedly found inside her Glendale, Calif. home. Further details surrounding DuBois' sudden death are unknown.
A multi-talented singer-songwriter, actress and dancer, DuBois made a name for herself as the next door neighbor, Willona Woods, on Good Times where she starred alongside John Amos, Esther Rolle, Ralph Carter, Bernnadette Stanis, Jimmie Walker, Johnny Brown, and Janet Jackson. DuBois also composed and sang the “Movin’ on Up” theme song for The Jeffersons.
Jackson posted a tribute to DuBois on Instagram that read in part, “I am so very saddened to hear my longtime friend Ja’Net DuBois has passed away. I saw first hand how she broke stereotypes and changed the landscape for Black women in entertainment.”
Raised in Amityville, N.Y., DuBois began her acting career in the theater in the 1950s. She appeared in the Broadway play Golden Boy with Sammy Davis Jr. and Louis Gossett Jr., and A Raisin in the Sun. She went on to land various TV roles including guest spots on Sanford and Son and Shaft, prior to joining the cast of Good Times from 1974 until 1979.
DuBois won back-to-back Emmy awards in 1999 and 2000, for her voiceover work on The PJ's. Her acting credits include Roots: The Next Generation, The Wayans Bros., Basic Instinct, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, I’m Gonna Get You Sucka, and Tropic Thunder.
DuBois is survived by her three children.
I am so very saddened to hear my longtime friend Ja’Net DuBois has passed away. I saw first hand how she broke stereotypes and changed the landscape for Black women in entertainment. I’m grateful in recent years I had a chance to see her and create more lasting memories. I pray for comfort for all her family and friends. Thank you Ja’Net, I’ll miss you. 🖤