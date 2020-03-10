The Euro Comes Under Increasing Pressure
In this photo illustration Dollar and Euro notes are displayed, on November 26, 2010 in London, England.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Money Trees: 10 Tips On Managing Your Finances During The Coronavirus Pandemic

March 23, 2020 - 7:13 pm by Desire Thompson

Also, some songs to get you motivated and focused on the path to financial freedom.

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted the lives of millions as self-isolation has become a brief normal. With students and some people working from home, many folks have also seen a vast change in their finances.

The latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report shows increases in claims for jobless benefits for the week of March 14 with California taking the top spot with 58,208 claims, District of Columbia second at 16,120; Washington state third, with 14,846 and North Carolina rounding out the top four at 14,413.

As the Santa Cruz Sentinel reports, Gov. Gavin Newsom told reporters the state received 80,000 unemployment applications last week. “We average about 2,000 unemployment insurance claims a day,” Newsom said. “Two days ago or three days, we saw about 40,000 applications. After that 70,000 applications. Yesterday, 80,000 unemployment applications.”

But each state, job, and situation are different. One thing that remains the same is staying ahead of your finances the best way possible. Hailing from a community who barely enjoys money talk, I know how hard it can be to work against the forces that include Sallie Mae, rent, credit cards, and UberEats orders. It's why I indulge in the gift that is The Financial Gym. With a fitness-inspired take on finances, the company works one-on-one with each client to ensure everyone gets to one step closer to financial freedom.

Below are some tips from the gym as well as your favorite hip-hop songs to keep you accountable and financially healthy.

----

1. Scale Back On Extra Expenses

Non-essentials like to hide in plain sight. If there is a service you no longer need but still pay for, now is the best time to cut the cord and pad your bank account.

2. Create An Emergency Fund (If You Don't Have One)

According to Finder, the US average of savings accounts in 2019 was $16,420 with the median savings account holding $4,830. It can be very difficult to keep a savings account due to unexpected expenses but it doesn't hurt an emergency fund for rainy days.

“If you think we’re heading into a recession and you want to be extra safe, then you may increase your emergency savings to 8 months or longer,” suggests Shannon McLay, founder of The Financial Gym.

If this isn't realistic, adapt to your salary and build from there.

3. Don't Forget About D.E.B.T

If you have to adjust payments to fit your current situation, do so. The one thing that can harm you, is ignoring a bill. It won't go away until you make it.

Also, check-in with your bank. Because of the coronavirus outbreak, banks have waived fees and other costs. For example, Ally Bank is waiving fees for overdrafts, excessive transactions for savings and money market accounts for 120 days with expedited shipping of checks and debit cards. They've also pledged $3 million to help the communities where their employees live and work, with special hometown locations of Detroit and Charlotte.

4. Have Some Talents? Use Them!

If kids can make millions on YouTube by playing with toys, imagine what you can do simply by funneling your other talents. Create a YouTube channel. Make a blog. Get into photography. Start making clothes. Don't allow fear and panic to reduce your creative spirit. You might even make some money out of the deal.

5. Look Back On Life Goals

If you're planning on taking a big vacation or making a big purchase, put it on hold. “If your life goals are between two and five years, then you may want to think about a more conservative asset allocation, depending on your risk tolerance,” says Shannon. “However, if you’re life goals are beyond five years out, then the best thing you’re going to do is avoid looking at your statements, watching CNBC, and doing anything rash like selling at the wrong time.” Sure her sentiments were for facing a recession but the gospel applies here.

6. Sell Gently Used Items Online

'Tis the season for spring cleaning. While you're at it, you should empty your closet and fill your pockets. From electronics to gently worn shoes, clothes or accessories, feel free to turn your possessions into gems for the next person.

Also a tip from The Financial Gym:

Since you want to avoid conducting pick-up arrangements, you’ll want to sell on a platform where shipping is the standard. A few places to sell your pre-loved items online include, eBay and ThredUP, buy-sell-trade Facebook groups, and Gazelle for electronics. Just make sure your listed price accounts for costs, like platform fees, PayPal fees, and shipping.

7. Purge Your Photo Library...For Cash

We take a lot of photos we never share. Instead of letting them collect digital dust, sell your images of that sunset in Bali or crowd photos from Afrochella to sites like Shutterstock and iStock Photo.

8. Take Online Surveys

Platforms like Swagbucks and Survey Junkie provide cash for your time but don't quit your day job. Taking surveys online requires a lot of time so don't dump it all there.

9. Prepare For The Next "Pandemic"

Nipping the excess now only makes you a stronger financial warrior in the future. In addition to securing your pockets, accountability is a great quality you will likely spread to other aspects of your life.

10. Join The Financial Gym

The Financial Gym is currently offering a 20 percent discount to join. To get started schedule a consultation call here. All their events in NYC and D.C. are currently virtual experiences through the end of March.

Learn more about The Financial Gym here.

In This Story:

Popular

'Love Birds,' Starring Issa Rae And Kumail Nanjiani, Is Heading To Netflix

From the Web

More on Vibe

eminem-mike-tyson-podcast-1584740789
YouTube

Mike Tyson Believes Eminem "Knows What It's Like To Be A N***a"

Podcasts are ridiculously popular thanks to the freeing and filterless conversation that ensues between unlikely characters. So when Mike Tyson tapped Eminem for his latest episode of Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson, we should have expected what would happen next.

Em and Tyson enjoyed discussing the rapper's impeccable career and then some. The conversation hit an awkward bump at the 45:55 mark when Tyson compared Em's life to the Black experience.

"Everything you got was, f**kin'—not even given to you," Tyson said. "You f**kin' slaved for it, you know what I mean? You're the only white guy that knows what it's like to be a n***a."

"Not sure how to answer that," the rapper nervously responded. "But, uh, nah man. It's uh ... I mean, you know, we all got our story."

We totally do. Don't let slave movies confuse you. The Black experience isn't always embroiled in pain but I guess we all say silly things in front of rap legends.

Elsewhere in the interview, the rapper discussed his viral Oscars performance of "Lose Yourself" which Eminem himself has refused to watch. "I'mma tell you why I'm making that face," he said at the 31:07 mark about his frustrations over the performances.

"Because when I went there, everything was cool, right? I go through the first verse, and they had the mic pack that you wear on your belt and I'm rappin', and all of sudden I see between my legs, the motherf**kin' pack swinging."

He tried to save the performance but was able to grab the mic pack before the song came to an end. "So I'm rapping the lyrics while I'm doing this, and then I'm like, 'Man, I'll just put it in my front pocket. F**k it. By that time, the song's over, and I'm, like, 'Man, what the f**k?' We rehearsed for that s**t—I know the words to 'Lose Yourself,' right—but we rehearsed that s**t extra, extra, extra just so we didn't f**k that up. And then that was the one thing we didn't plan for, and of course it went wrong ... I haven't watched it."

When it comes to the best parts of his life, Eminem has fatherhood to thank. He's helped raise two of his nieces in addition to his daughter Hallie. "I have a niece that I have help raised too that's pretty much like a daughter to me and she is 26," he says. "And I have a younger one that's 17 now. So when I think about my accomplishments that's probably the thing I'm the most proud of is that—is being able to raise kids."

Check out the interview above.

Continue Reading
Shirley-Family-Immune-Booster-Coronavirus
Twitter

Jamaican Family Living In Wuhan, China Shares Natural Recipe To Boost Immune System

A family residing in the center of the coronavirus outbreak is sharing holistic practices and gentle reminders to ease the growing anxiety across the social stratosphere.

On Monday (March 16) Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness shared a video from The Shirleys Family on Twitter, a family of four from Jamaica who is currently residing in Wuhan, China. “We want you to know that in spite of the worldwide pandemic of the coronavirus, there is light at the end of the tunnel, and there is hope,” Eileen, the matriarch of the family says.

In addition to discussing their devotion to their faith and staying indoors, the family also shared a drink from their native home that has reportedly boosted their immune system. It includes a strong mix of garlic, honey, ginger, sour oranges, and apple cider vinegar. While it might not be tasty to the masses, it does the job for them as none of the four members have contracted the coronavirus.

All of the ingredients have strong health benefits. Apple cider vinegar fights bacteria, aids weight loss, reduces cholesterol, lowers blood sugar levels, and improves the symptoms of diabetes. Garlic and ginger have been proven to help combat the common cold and can reduce blood pressure. While organic honey can be hard to find, it can heal wounds, kill unwanted bacteria and fungus, treat digestive issues and much more. Sour oranges, known as Citrus aurantium, can help aid weight loss, indigestion, fungal skin infections, athletic performance, and reduce high blood pressure.

Eileen stresses that their practices aren't a seal on the virus and that it might not work for everyone. But something that will work for everyone is the Shirleys' amazing sense of optimism. “This war can be won, and it will be won if everyone plays their part,” their youngest son Cruz says. “We can limit the spread by taking personal responsibility for our safety and obeying the instructions that the government and authorities give us. This everybody’s fight.”

Watch their insightful video below.

A Jamaican family living in Wuhan, China where the Coronavirus (Covid-19) was first discovered, had a message for us back home currently dealing with the outbreak. The family shared some useful tips; here’s their story. pic.twitter.com/RPRM9AtLyW

— Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) March 16, 2020

Continue Reading
Drake-Self-Quarantines-Coronavirus
Drake watches a screen alongside other Toronto Raptors fans as they gather to watch Game Six of the NBA Finals outside of Scotiabank Arena on June 13, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.
Cole Burston/Getty Images

Drake Reportedly Self-Isolates After Coming Into Contact With Kevin Durant Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Kevin Durant's positive diagnosis of coronavirus has drawn attention to Drake, who spent time with the rapper a week prior to the global pandemic. Fans can rest easy now that the rapper is practicing social distance in his home.

Sources tell Page Six Wednesday (March 17) the rapper is safe and sound in his lavish home in Toronto. Mr. Aubrey Graham and Durant were seen in West Hollywood last week at hotspot Nice Guy. Durant, who was recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, was in town for the game between the Nets and the Lakers. That game was untimely the last of the season as the NBA suspended remaining games after two players tested positive for the virus.

Since then, Drake has reportedly chilled at home with limited contact with others. When his historic feat on the Billboard Charts was announced Monday (March 16), the rapper posted a few celebratory photos and a video of his basketball court with the caption, “My life for the next however long." Other videos showed him popping champagne with a friend and interaction with a barber.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Mar 11, 2020 at 8:59am PDT

Drake hasn't revealed his status to the public. Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the border between Canada and the U.S. will be temporarily closed to non-essential traffic.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music News

11h ago

Erykah Badu Streams 'Quarantine Concert Series: Apocolypse One' From Her Bedroom

News

2h ago

Ava DuVernay And Netflix Beat Defemation Lawsuit

Music

1h ago

Dvsn To Release Long-Awaited Album, 'A Muse In Her Feelings'