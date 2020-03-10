The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Podcasts are ridiculously popular thanks to the freeing and filterless conversation that ensues between unlikely characters. So when Mike Tyson tapped Eminem for his latest episode of Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson, we should have expected what would happen next.
Em and Tyson enjoyed discussing the rapper's impeccable career and then some. The conversation hit an awkward bump at the 45:55 mark when Tyson compared Em's life to the Black experience.
"Everything you got was, f**kin'—not even given to you," Tyson said. "You f**kin' slaved for it, you know what I mean? You're the only white guy that knows what it's like to be a n***a."
"Not sure how to answer that," the rapper nervously responded. "But, uh, nah man. It's uh ... I mean, you know, we all got our story."
We totally do. Don't let slave movies confuse you. The Black experience isn't always embroiled in pain but I guess we all say silly things in front of rap legends.
Elsewhere in the interview, the rapper discussed his viral Oscars performance of "Lose Yourself" which Eminem himself has refused to watch. "I'mma tell you why I'm making that face," he said at the 31:07 mark about his frustrations over the performances.
"Because when I went there, everything was cool, right? I go through the first verse, and they had the mic pack that you wear on your belt and I'm rappin', and all of sudden I see between my legs, the motherf**kin' pack swinging."
He tried to save the performance but was able to grab the mic pack before the song came to an end. "So I'm rapping the lyrics while I'm doing this, and then I'm like, 'Man, I'll just put it in my front pocket. F**k it. By that time, the song's over, and I'm, like, 'Man, what the f**k?' We rehearsed for that s**t—I know the words to 'Lose Yourself,' right—but we rehearsed that s**t extra, extra, extra just so we didn't f**k that up. And then that was the one thing we didn't plan for, and of course it went wrong ... I haven't watched it."
When it comes to the best parts of his life, Eminem has fatherhood to thank. He's helped raise two of his nieces in addition to his daughter Hallie. "I have a niece that I have help raised too that's pretty much like a daughter to me and she is 26," he says. "And I have a younger one that's 17 now. So when I think about my accomplishments that's probably the thing I'm the most proud of is that—is being able to raise kids."
Check out the interview above.
A family residing in the center of the coronavirus outbreak is sharing holistic practices and gentle reminders to ease the growing anxiety across the social stratosphere.
On Monday (March 16) Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness shared a video from The Shirleys Family on Twitter, a family of four from Jamaica who is currently residing in Wuhan, China. “We want you to know that in spite of the worldwide pandemic of the coronavirus, there is light at the end of the tunnel, and there is hope,” Eileen, the matriarch of the family says.
In addition to discussing their devotion to their faith and staying indoors, the family also shared a drink from their native home that has reportedly boosted their immune system. It includes a strong mix of garlic, honey, ginger, sour oranges, and apple cider vinegar. While it might not be tasty to the masses, it does the job for them as none of the four members have contracted the coronavirus.
All of the ingredients have strong health benefits. Apple cider vinegar fights bacteria, aids weight loss, reduces cholesterol, lowers blood sugar levels, and improves the symptoms of diabetes. Garlic and ginger have been proven to help combat the common cold and can reduce blood pressure. While organic honey can be hard to find, it can heal wounds, kill unwanted bacteria and fungus, treat digestive issues and much more. Sour oranges, known as Citrus aurantium, can help aid weight loss, indigestion, fungal skin infections, athletic performance, and reduce high blood pressure.
Eileen stresses that their practices aren't a seal on the virus and that it might not work for everyone. But something that will work for everyone is the Shirleys' amazing sense of optimism. “This war can be won, and it will be won if everyone plays their part,” their youngest son Cruz says. “We can limit the spread by taking personal responsibility for our safety and obeying the instructions that the government and authorities give us. This everybody’s fight.”
Watch their insightful video below.
A Jamaican family living in Wuhan, China where the Coronavirus (Covid-19) was first discovered, had a message for us back home currently dealing with the outbreak. The family shared some useful tips; here’s their story. pic.twitter.com/RPRM9AtLyW
— Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) March 16, 2020
Drake Reportedly Self-Isolates After Coming Into Contact With Kevin Durant Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus
Kevin Durant's positive diagnosis of coronavirus has drawn attention to Drake, who spent time with the rapper a week prior to the global pandemic. Fans can rest easy now that the rapper is practicing social distance in his home.
Sources tell Page Six Wednesday (March 17) the rapper is safe and sound in his lavish home in Toronto. Mr. Aubrey Graham and Durant were seen in West Hollywood last week at hotspot Nice Guy. Durant, who was recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, was in town for the game between the Nets and the Lakers. That game was untimely the last of the season as the NBA suspended remaining games after two players tested positive for the virus.
Since then, Drake has reportedly chilled at home with limited contact with others. When his historic feat on the Billboard Charts was announced Monday (March 16), the rapper posted a few celebratory photos and a video of his basketball court with the caption, “My life for the next however long." Other videos showed him popping champagne with a friend and interaction with a barber.
View this post on Instagram
Drake hasn't revealed his status to the public. Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the border between Canada and the U.S. will be temporarily closed to non-essential traffic.