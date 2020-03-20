The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Erykah Badu is readying an interactive live stream experience for the bargain price of $1. The “quarantine concert series” will be held in the Grammy winner’s bedroom and streamed over social media, she announced on Tuesday (March 17).
“Peace and love, the show must go on,” Badu says in an Instagram video. “Introducing the quarantine concert series live from my bedroom. We’ll be performing right here live this weekend. $1 to get in."
“We gotta’ keep moving y'all,” she added. “We gotta keep this thing going. We’re a community of artists [whose] survival depends on performing, creating, laughing, living, and loving.”
Fans will have the opportunity to choose the songs that Badu performs. She promised to share more details about the interactive concert "soon."
Badu joins John Legend, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Pink and other recording artists who have been using Instagram and other social media outlets to perform for fans while the U.S. (and many countries around the world) remains under home confinement amid the spread of COVID-19.
Watch Badu’s full announcement in the video below.
This weekend . YOU CHOOSE THE Songs by poll . One $ to get in. 1 dollar . We gone pull it off. We gone be calm . You gone help me make it happen . Can’t do it without you. Stay tuned for details . E.Badu
Drake Reportedly Self-Isolates After Coming Into Contact With Kevin Durant Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus
Kevin Durant's positive diagnosis of coronavirus has drawn attention to Drake, who spent time with the rapper a week prior to the global pandemic. Fans can rest easy now that the rapper is practicing social distance in his home.
Sources tell Page Six Wednesday (March 17) the rapper is safe and sound in his lavish home in Toronto. Mr. Aubrey Graham and Durant were seen in West Hollywood last week at hotspot Nice Guy. Durant, who was recovering from a torn Achilles tendon, was in town for the game between the Nets and the Lakers. That game was untimely the last of the season as the NBA suspended remaining games after two players tested positive for the virus.
Since then, Drake has reportedly chilled at home with limited contact with others. When his historic feat on the Billboard Charts was announced Monday (March 16), the rapper posted a few celebratory photos and a video of his basketball court with the caption, “My life for the next however long." Other videos showed him popping champagne with a friend and interaction with a barber.
Drake hasn't revealed his status to the public. Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the border between Canada and the U.S. will be temporarily closed to non-essential traffic.
Joe Budden's criticism of Jay Electronica's new album, A Written Testimony, has led to the two trading insults on Twitter.
After Budden expressed distaste for the album on his self-titled podcast and his Revolt TV show State of the Culture, a Twitter user critiqued Budden himself. "Joe Budden hasn’t dropped a classic in his life and he’s critiquing Jay Electronica and Hov?" Jay Elec responded with a video clip of DaBaby saying "fuck it," and directed the tweet at Rory, Budden's cohost who said he liked the album.
Budden responded, referring to Jay-Z's performance on A Written Testimony, since he appears on eight of the album's ten tracks. "I never got absolutely mopped around on my own project either… @ me, not Rory."
Jay Electronica had his own zinger ready in return. “I never heard your albums bro," he tweeted. "May Allah bless your career as a journalist.” Budden replied, “I took you off yours & it’s a Hov mixtape now. Peace be unto you as well King.”
On an episode of his podcast that was released on Saturday (March 14), Budden said that Jay Electronica "got slapped around" by Jay-Z, and asserted that he has been able to avoid standards and requirements around releasing music that other rappers have been able to avoid. "We aren't able to get a fair assessment of Jay Elec, which has been my critique of him this entire time," he said. "...And we're deprived that. and to make up for it, you give us the best rapper in the world, which also hinders the lens that I'm looking through."
On Friday (March 13), Jay Electronica released A Written Testimony, his first solo album after more than ten years of delays. The album features appearances by Jay-Z, The-Dream and Travis Scott, with additional production by The Alchemist, No ID, Swizz Beatz and Hit-Boy.