CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

New Orleans has twice as many COVID-19 cases per capita than any other county or parish in the country. This time last month, the Big Easy welcomed over a million visitors for Mardi Gras, which likely contributed to the diseases spreading rapidly around the city.
New Orleans registered its first case of COVID-19 on March 9. As of Friday (March 27), the city reported more than 20 additional coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 119. The death tole increased by 19% in one day, according to the Times-Picayune. That said, the number of those who have contracted the disease could vary due to a lack of testing in Louisiana, and around the country. The state reported 441 new cases as of Friday.
Male patients account for 43% of the COVID-19 cases in the state, while women make up 57%. The largest number of cases by age group are adults between the ages of 50-59. Orleans Parish, which is Louisiana’s third most populous parish behind East Baton Rouge and Jefferson Parish, reported 57 of the 87 coronavirus-related deaths.
At least 24% percent of New Orleans residents are living below the poverty line, and 1 in 5 households are without a vehicle, further limiting access to testing and treatment, USA Today reports. The poverty stats, compounded with lack of access to proper health care and those with underlying medical conditions, contribute to the spike in cases.
“New Orleans is preparing to mobilize in a way we hope we will never see again in our lifetimes,” New Orleans Homeland Security Director Collin Arnold said, per USA Today. “This disaster will define us for generations.”
The city is running out of hospital beds, and ventilators could be next on the list. Of the more the 773 reported patients hospitalized over COVID-19, 270 of them require ventilators. Louisiana has close to 2,800 ventilators statewide. While the city works to gain access to necessary medical supplies, others are stepping forward to help feed NOLA residents.
Earlier in the week, New Orleans Saints player Drew Brees and his wife, Brittany, announced that they are donating $5 million to various charities including Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health, Jimmy Johns, and Waitr, to prepare and deliver over 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana.View this post on Instagram
Brittany and I are committing $5,000,000 to the State of Louisiana in 2020. The priority now is helping our communities get through this tough time. After considerable research and conversations with local organizations, we will be mobilizing our partnerships with Second Harvest Food Bank, Ochsner Health Systems, Walk-Ons, Jimmy Johns, Smalls Sliders and Waitr to prepare and deliver over 10,000 meals per day throughout Louisiana for as long as it takes to children on meal programs, seniors, and families in need. Let’s all do our part, maintain hope, and get through this together.
In neighboring Mississippi, there are 570 confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight deaths out of 3,139 tests administered. Mississippi also has more women battling the disease (59%) than men (41%).
According to the U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, New Orleans, Detroit, Chicago and other “hot spots” will have a worse week next week than they had this week.
In Milwaukee, the city’s Black community is being hit harder than any other group in the state. All of the eight deaths (five men and three women) in Milwaukee County were Black people, and seven of the eight were Milwaukee residents.
Philadelphia has at least 475 cases of the disease with over 2,200 confirmed cases statewide. On a positive note, more than 21,000 people have tested negative for coronavirus in Pennsylvania.
With over 42,246 people testing positive for the disease, New York tops the list of coronavirus cases around the country and has been receiving the brunt of nationwide press around the pandemic, while states like Michigan, which falls fifth on the nationwide list, aren't generating the same amount of national headlines. The Midwestern state has been considered an epicenter for the disease, and cities such as Detroit and Flint, where residents have been without clean water for years, are among the most vulnerable.
As of Thursday (March 28), the U.S. confirmed more cases of COVID-19 than any other country in the world. Over 100,000 people tested positive for the disease and while hospitals are still in need of critical supplies and testing kits, there is one small glimmer of hope: the fatality rate in the U.S. remains at less than 10% (1607 confirmed deaths), and over 2,000 people in the country have been reported as recovered from COVID-19.
Things got physical on an American Airlines flight after a white passenger used the n-word against a Black crew member and a fellow passenger last Sunday (March 15).
“You’re gonna’ sit here and call him a f**ckng ni**er while you’re sitting beside an African-American woman? You are f**king stupid,” the Black woman tells the white woman in video footage recorded by another passenger on the flight. The recording begins after the woman referred to a crew member as a “ni**er.”
“You need to be locked the f**k up!” The black passenger says before calling the white passenger a “dumb as** b**ch.” The two go back and forth before the white woman calls the black woman a “ni**er” and immediately catches hands.
The Black woman can be heard saying, “You done lost your motherf**king mind!” as flight attendants attempt to break up the altercation.
The viral video was posted on Facebook with the caption, “Footage from a horrific flight with American Airlines today…there was a lot that [led] up to the altercation…Just unbelievable but when you try to bark like a dog don’t be surprised when you get walked like one.”
Watch the video below.
American Airlines 2020. 🌎😕 pic.twitter.com/aCweOGhp7L
— Tice. (@_TheComeUp3) March 16, 2020
With coronavirus infecting thousands in the U.S. and tens of thousands across the globe, Mississippi inmates are among the most vulnerable populations at risk of contracting the disease, according to a new legal filing. A motion was filed on Monday (March 16) is demanding that Parchman prison inmates receive coronavirus testing.
The motion is apart of an ongoing lawsuit spearheaded by Yo Gotti and Jay Z’s Team Roc, surrounding inhumane conditions inside the facility. “Those inmates have been subjected to inhumane health and safety risks, and now have to deal with the uncertainty and potential devastation of the coronavirus too,” Gotti said in a statement. “It is imperative that the Mississippi Department of Corrections implement a plan within Parchman to provide medical resources necessary to protect inmates that might be exposed.”
In addition to immediate testing, the motion calls for a 14-day quarantine for new inmates, as well as quarantines for inmates who test positive for COVID-19, exhibit symptoms, or were exposed to the disease.
“In the face of the coronavirus pandemic, Parchman inmates are helpless in the most literal sense of the world without Court intervention, the MDOC will default to the same feckless approach to crises that has become the norm at Parchman,” the motion states per CBS News. “If said adequate testing kits are unavailable or scarce, then the most concerning symptoms — fever and cough — should be tested.”
More than two dozen inmates have died in Mississippi prisons since last December, many of whom passed away at Parchman, where at least 2,200 prisoners are housed. The last reported death was 42-year-old Michael Robertson who was found unresponsive in his cell last Thursday (March 12). Robertson’s cause of death has yet to be determined pending an autopsy. There were no signs of foul play suspected, according to the MDOC.
In an effort to protect staff, inmates and the public from exposure to COVID-19, the MDOC has temporarily suspended visitation “at all facilities where inmates are housed,” with the exception of attornies and other “essential visitors.” The MDOC also suspended inmate transfers from county jails to MDOC facilities, and GlobalTell is offering inmates two free phone calls up to five minutes each per week.
Mississippi has confirmed at least 21 coronavirus cases as of Tuesday (March 17), with 389 individuals tested. There are currently no confirmed COVID-19 cases within the MDOC prisons.
“We are monitoring new developments and plans will be updated accordingly,” said Deputy Commissioner Jeworski Mallet. “Steps are being taken to protect staff, inmates, and the public from potential exposure to the coronavirus.”