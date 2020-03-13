Andrew Gillum Speaks Out After Being In Hotel Room With Man Treated For Possible Overdose

The 40-year-old politician says he was in Miami for a wedding.

Former Florida gubernatorial candidate and onetime Tallahassee, Fla. Mayor Andrew Gillum broke his silence after reportedly being in a hotel room where a man was treated for a suspected drug overdose and a substance, believed to be crystal meth, was recovered.

“I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends,” Gillum explained in a statement to the Miami New Times. “While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines. I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement.

“I’m thankful to the incredible Miami Beach EMS team for their effort. I will spend the next few weeks with my family and appreciate privacy during this time.”

Police were responding to a separate distress call at the Mondrian Hotel at around 1 a.m. when they spotted Miami Beach Fire-Rescue treating a man identified as, Travis Dyson, for a possible overdose. “Officers then made contact with two other males who were inside the hotel room: Aldo Mejias and Andrew Gillum,” the incident report states.

Officers attempted to speak with Gillum but he was “unable to communicate with officers due to his inebriated state.” The report also states that Gillum was vomiting in the bathroom, and Dyson had vomited on the bed.

Mejias administered CPR on Dyson prior to calling 911. Mejias told police that he gave Dyson his credit card a day earlier to rent the hotel room. Authorities recovered clear plastic bags containing “suspected crystal meth” on the bed and floor of the hotel room, the report states.

Dyson, who was treated and hospitalized out precaution, told the Miami New Times that he and Gilum have been friends “for a while” but that he knew nothing about the wedding that Gillum referenced in his statement. “I don’t know if [Gillum] was in town for a wedding. He did not mention that.”

Gillum left the hotel without incident.