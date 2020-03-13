The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Serena Williams says she’s taking some time off amid the coronavirus outbreak. The tennis star announced her hiatus on Instagram on Thursday (March 12).
“Spending the next 6 weeks in solitude,” Williams wrote. “Being a wife. Being a mom. Cooking. Cleaning. Spring cleaning. Face mask. Makeup tutorials. I’ll let you know how it goes…stay safe everyone. This is serious.”
The virus has spread rapidly around the world with more than 145,000 confirmed cases. Italy was placed on a nationwide lockdown in wake of the outbreak and other countries might follow suit. The U.S. has confirmed more than 1,800 cases so far.
Several states have closed down schools until April, and some businesses have asked employees to work from home. On Friday (March 13) President Donald Trump declared a national emergency.
T’yanna Wallace is making a name for herself. In an interview with the New York Post, the 26-year-old daughter of the Notorious B.I.G. talked about stepping out of the shadow of her famous father.
“I don’t like when people say, ‘Oh, that’s Biggie’s daughter,’ because that’s not my name,” Wallace shared during the runway show for her Notoriouss clothing line earlier in the week. “Now everybody knows Notoriouss clothing by T’yanna Wallace. I barely hear ‘Biggie’s daughter.’ I hear T’yanna first, and I like that.
That being said, Wallace’s Notoriouss Clothing Boutique and fashion line, obviously pay homage to the hip-hop legend. The Brooklyn-based boutique also features several images of her father hanging on the walls, and the fashion show paid tribute to Biggie.
“I don’t want to live off of my dad’s money. I want to make my own money,” added Wallace who pointed out that she worked in the cafeteria for a year while attending Penn State.
@notoriouss_clothing fashion show was LIT! Thank you again @alyiv @chasitycoxpr @quietstormvodka @drinkmarcel @fleurc0uture @alonzo_arte @xoticdrinkz @remedyfields @stoneandshadow @bljtheartist @partysupplynyc
Wallace was just a toddler when her father was gunned down in Los Angeles on March 9, 1997. Her younger brother, C.J. (Biggie’s son with Faith Evans) was five months at the time of the rapper's murder. Brother and sister have a close bond and continue to celebrate the memory of their late father who is among the posthumous inductees into the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
It’s actually happening. Jay Electronica debuted the tracklist for his long-awaited debut album, A Written Testimony, on Thursday (March 12).
The 10-track LP features appearances from The Dream and Travis Scott. Jay Z is also said to be featured on the album, though his contribution may be uncredited.
The tracklist was released in Arabic and translated into English.
The NOLA native was scheduled to hold album listening sessions in New Orleans, L.A. and New York on Thursday, but they were scrapped at the last minute out of coronavirus concerns.
“At Tidal, the health and wellbeing of our employees, members, and artist-partners is our top priority,” the company said in a statement.“Based on the guidance of health officials and the growing impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) around the country, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel all of tonight’s listening events for Jay Electronica’s ‘A Written Testimony’. We know the artists and our members were looking forward to the event. We were too, an will be listening to the album along with everyone else once available on TIDAL.”
A Written Testimony will be available on Friday (March 13).