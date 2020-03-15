Andrew Gillum To Enter Rehab For Alcohol Abuse Following Hotel Incident

After taking a moment of “deep reflection,” following an alleged-drug related incident in a Miami hotel room, Andrew Gillum has decided to take a step back from the spotlight. The 40-year-old politician will be entering rehab for alcohol abuse, he announced on Sunday (March 15).

Gillum revealed that he has been battling depression since his failed bid for Florida governor in 2018. “After conversation with my family and deep reflection, I have made the decision to seek help, guidance and enter a rehabilitation facility at this time,” Gillum said in a statement. “This has been a wake-up call for me. Since my race for governor ended, I fell into a depression that has led to alcohol abuse. I witnessed my father suffer from alcoholism and I know the damaging effects it can have when untreated. I also know that alcoholism is often a symptom of deeper struggles. I am committed to doing the personal work to heal fully and show up in the world as a more complete person.

“I now need to firmly focus on myself and my family,” continued the married father of three. “I will be stepping down from all public facing roles for the foreseeable future. I want to apologize to my family, friends and the people of Florida who have supported me and put their faith in me over the years.”

The announcement comes days after Gillum was said to be extremely intoxicated when police arrived to a room inside Miami's Mondrian Hotel. Authorities were responding to a 911 call placed by another man, Aldo Mejias, who administered CPR to a third man, Travis Dyson, who reportedly overdosed. A substance was found in the room that was believed to be crystal meth. Gillum denied using drugs but explained that he was extremely drunk at the time of the incident and was in town for a wedding.