The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
An Alabama man was executed on Thursday (March 5) hours after the Supreme Court temporarily halted the execution. Nathaniel Woods maintained his innocence since being convicted in the 2004 murders of three Birmingham police officers.
Woods, 44, was touted as an accomplice in the triple murder. The triggerman, Kerry Spencer, who was also Woods’ roommate at the time of the fatal shooting, attests that Woods is “100% innocent.”
According to NBC News, Spencer and Woods were accused of selling drugs out of their residence. On the day of the shooting, four officers arrived to serve a warrant to Woods and Spencer. Prosecutors claim Woods set the cops up so that Spencer could carry out the murders. Three of the four officers were killed, the surviving officer confirmed that Woods didn’t pull the trigger, but due to a technicality in Alabama law, Woods received the death penalty along with Spencer, who remains on death row with no execution date.
A petition calling for Woods' to be exonerated sites witness and evidence tampering among the factors proving his innocence. According to the petition, which has received more than 100,000 signatures, Woods rejected a plea deal that would have put him in prison for 20-25 years. Woods turned down the deal because his lawyers “incorrectly” told him that “he could not be convicted let alone executed since there was no evidence of a plan to kill or of Nate being in any way responsible for the shooting,” the petition reads.
The case went to trial and Woods was sentenced to death in a 10-2 jury vote (Alabama law stipulates that the vote doesn’t have to be unanimous).
“Nathaniel Woods is 100% innocent,” Spencer wrote in a letter defending Woods. “I know that to be a fact because I’m the person that shot and killed all three of the officers that Nathaniel was subsequently charged and convicted of murdering. Nathaniel Woods doesn’t even deserve to be incarcerated, much less executed.”
Twitter wants users to share their “fleeting thoughts” and “momentary opinions” without any pressure. The social media app is currently testing a new feature called “Fleets” in Brazil, which is basically its own version of Instagram Stories and Snapchat posts.
“We want to make it possible for you to have conversations on the platform in new ways with less pressure and more control,” Twitter Product Manager Mo Al Adam wrote on the company’s blog on Wednesday (March 4). “This is the reason why we will test, starting today in Brazil, a new feature called Fleets, a way to have conversations initiated with your fleeting thoughts.
“Fleets are for you to share your ideas and momentary opinions. These posts disappear after 24 hours and have no Retweets, likes or public comments. In an initial survey, people told us that, once the Fleets are gone, they are more comfortable sharing everyday and everyday thoughts. We hope that those people who are not usually comfortable with Tweeting use Fleets to talk about the reflections that come to their head.”
Brazil was chosen as the first testing location because its one of the countries where people talk the most on Twitter. The company plans to expand the feature globally but some users don’t seem happy about the idea.
Shortly after the announcement, the hashtag #RIPTwitter began trending. Read some of the reactions below.
Everyone: oh twitter please add an edit button Twitter: how about add stories #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/os5GnUkDNl
— Trias (@triasdims) March 5, 2020
Twitter users:- add an edit button!
Twitter:- *adds stories to twitter*
Twitter users:- #RIPTwitter pic.twitter.com/aMrq0SMi4y
— EscaRAW🐝 (@kamuikilla15) March 5, 2020
#RIPTwitter Twitter is adding stories or some shit and not important shit like An edit button? the fuck??? pic.twitter.com/UzMbdKP9Ct
— Junno Ocomen (@junnoocomen02) March 5, 2020
#RIPTwitter Us: Can we have an edit button?
Twitter: Nah, but here's stories
Us: pic.twitter.com/mVjBQi0JVf
— Lactoles.vfx 🏳️🌈 on ig⁷ (@kpopstripperr) March 5, 2020
#RIPTwitter is trending because Twitter is adding the 24hr story function like IG and FB :/
we just wanted the edit tweet button and a way to organize bookmarks we didnt ask for this-
— 두유 SOY ⁷ ☾ ☻🌿 (@soyjinnie) March 5, 2020
Despite ongoing legal drama with her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment, Megan Thee Stallion is determined to drop her debut album this week. The Houston Hottie unveiled the tracklist and cover art for her upcoming Suga LP on Wednesday (March 4).
SUGA 3/6 #REALHOTGIRLSHIT pic.twitter.com/v6dUZjWgXj
— HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) March 4, 2020
Meanwhile, 1501 boss Carl Crawford, filed for an emergency court hearing to potentially block the release, TMZ reports. Although Megan was granted an emergency restraining order earlier in the week, Crawford reportedly claims in court documents that she still has to get his approval to drop music. He also notes that legal disputes must be handled in arbitration, per her contract.
Crawford wanted a court hearing to be scheduled for Wednesday but its unclear his request was granted.
The retired baseball player has found his name back in headlines after Megan blasted his record label for allegedly refusing to renegotiate her contract. The dispute appears to have boiled over after Megan signed with Roc Nation and learned more about the contract that she signed with 1501. As it stands, Meg gets 40% of her earnings and the remaining 60% goes to the label.
In an interview with Billboard, Crawford confirmed the 60-40 deal but added, “It's a great contract for a first-timer. What contract gives parts of their masters and 40% royalties and all that kind of stuff? Ask Jay-Z to pull one of his artists' first contracts, and let's compare it to what Megan got... I guarantee they won't ever show you that.”