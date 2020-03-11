Apple Testing Feature That Allows You To Retract Text Messages: Report

The capability could be included in the iOS 14 update.

Texting regrets? There’s already an app for that but Apple reportedly wants to make the feature available to iMessage users.

The tech giant is rumored to be testing out a new iMessage feature that will allow users to unsend text messages, Business Insider reports. According to a post on Mac Rumors, the sender and the recipient would receive a notification that the message was rescinded.

The capability is supposedly being tested internally, and is one of multiple features that could potentially be included in iOS 14.

Additional features in development include the ability to mark a message as unread after opening it, and a capability to tag your contacts with their name and an @ symbol, similar to messaging capabilities on the popular Slack messaging application.

Apple’s iOS 14 update is slated for release in September following the potential release of the iPhone 9, which is expected to be delayed due coronavirus fears. The update will reportedly feature a triple-lens camera for the iPad Pro, an “augmented reality” application, a new Apple TV remote, and an application that will allow users to download apps for guided workouts that can be synced to Apple Music.