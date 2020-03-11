The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
The NBA officially suspended the 2019-2020 season after Utah Jazz player, Rudy Gobert, tested positive for coronavirus, the league revealed in a statement released on Wednesday (March 11).
“A player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of Wednesday's game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena,” the statement reads. “At that time, Wednesday's game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena.
“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of Wednesday's schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”
Prior to the announcement, the NBA was reportedly considering hosting games without fans in attendance. The latest update follows the postponement and cancellation of numerous public events including the Coachella and SXSW festivals, the E3 gaming expo, and the World Figure Skating Championships.
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics, scheduled to kick off in July, could be next on the list of major events to be cancelled or postponed. In mid-February, the International Olympics Committee created a joint task-force with the Japanese government and the World Health Organization. The IOC noted that it will continue to follow the advice of the WHO. As of now, Tokyo “plans to host safe and secure games.”
Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, tested positive for coronavirus. The Oscar winner revealed in a statement posted to social media on Wednesday (March 11) that he and Wilson began feeling ill while in Australia and were tested for the virus.
“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too,” Hanks explained. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.
The couple plan to remain in quarantine until further notice. “We Hanks’ will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated.”
pic.twitter.com/pgybgIYJdG
— Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) March 12, 2020
Australia’s first confirmed case of coronavirus was a man in his 30s who had not traveled oversees, Chief Minister Andrew Barr announced on Wednesday. “We were, of course expecting COVID-19 to come to the territory, and following this confirmation now every state and territory in Australia has a confirmed case.”
There are more than 130 confirmed cases in Australia and more than 100,000 cases worldwide.
Josie Harris, Floyd Mayweather's ex-girlfriend with whom he shared three children, was found dead in a parked car on Tuesday (March 10).
According to a news release from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a medical call on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old mother of three was pronounced dead at the scene upon being discovered unresponsive inside a vehicle in the driveway of her home inside a gated community in Valencia, Calif.
Though there were no immediate signs of foul play, Harris' cause of death remains unclear.
A native of Las Vegas, Harris previously appeared on the reality show, Starter Wives Confidential, chronicling the lives of celebrity ex-wives and ex-girlfriends including DMX’s ex, Tashera Simmons, 50 Cent’s ex, Shaniqua Tompkins, and Lamar Odom’s ex, Liza Morales.
Harris dated Mayweather from 1995 until 2010 when he was arrested for domestic violence and sentenced to three months in jail after pleading guilty to a lesser charge of misdemeanor battery and harassment.
#ThrowBackThursday @FloydMayweather and @JOSIELHARRIS in Biloxi Mississippi I was about 17 he was 20 🙂 pic.twitter.com/mtQEYDre
— Josie L. Harris (@JOSIELHARRIS) May 18, 2012
The undefeated boxer denied Harris’ physical abuse allegations in a 2015 interview with Katie Couric where he accused Harris of being under the influence of drugs at the time of the altercation that led to his arrest. Harris intern filed a $20 million lawsuit against Mayweather claiming defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligent infliction of distress. The lawsuit was ongoing at the time of her death.
Harris was also working on a memoir. "She was broken hearted because the family had not stayed together. She loved Floyd and she loved the kids," a friend of Harris' told Los Angeles' KABC Eyewitness News.
Harris' death remains under investigation. Authorities urge anyone with information on the case to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or via the “P3 Tips” mobile app.