'Black Folk Must Vote's PSA Amplifies An Important Factor This Election Season

"Our goal is to draw as many African Americans as we can into the election process to increase turnout in 2020."

Since its launch in 2004, Black Folk Must Vote has administered the necessary information and education to assist voters that have been historically overlooked. Now, the grassroots organization has returned with a PSA to stress the importance of this year's critical election.

Directed by Azzie Scott, alongside his company Dream Dept. Media, the entity teamed up with Black Folk Must Vote (BFMV) to breathe life into this PSA. In a statement, BFMV founder Ken Smaltz explained the PSA's mission and the importance of communication during times like these.

"Our goal is to draw as many African Americans as we can into the election process to increase turnout in 2020," Smaltz said. "Communicating strong messages and advocating for access to the ballot represents the best opportunities for getting out the vote in Black communities and for shaping the future of our democracy."

As a means of supporting and amplifying black voters' rights in 1963 Mississippi, BFMV took its name from that period of the civil rights movement and continued those activists' mission. View their latest offering above.