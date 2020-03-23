Bun B (R) and Angela (L) arrive at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Bun B's Wife Called N-Word At Drive-Thru: "Today She Felt Like Calling Us A Ni**er"

The woman was lost for words after running into Queenie at a nearby Walgreens.

Bun B and his wife Angela "Queenie" Walls were met with a racial slur while in a fast-food drive-thru.

The rap legend hopped on Instagram Live Sunday (March 22) in Missouri City, Texas to show fans how an unidentified woman threatened to shoot Walls over Whataburger's long drive-thru line. She also proceeded to call them the n-word.

“So the [drive-thru] line extended out into the street; she pulled up and was blowing [her horn] at us to move,” Bun told an officer in the nearly 17-minute live video. “We told her to wait, we’re not moving yet. She told my wife she was gonna threaten to shoot my wife, then she got out the car and called my wife ‘a stupid nigger.’ I have everything on video.”

As fate would have it, the couple ran into the woman at a local Walgreens where she obviously didn't have the same energy for Queenie. "Surprise, so am I still that n***a?" she said. The woman shook her head in fear while trying to walk away.

“Be careful what you say to people and think you just gonna walk away from it,” Bun said before the video comes to an end. “Be very careful.”

Bun and his wife made the news last year when he shot a home intruder who tried to steal his car. The suspect was charged on two counts of aggravated robbery with a weapon and one count of burglary.