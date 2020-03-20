The Vibe Mix Newsletter
“I think I might be happy.”
It’s one of the first things we hear on Broward County, Florida rapper Robb Bank$’s most recent project, Road to Falconia. If you’re a longtime listener, the tagline is familiar, as Bank$ has been using it throughout his music for nearly a decade. The phrase—taken from the U.S. version of the young adult drama series Skins—is built in to be a noncommittal response for how Bank$ could be feeling on any given day, across any given project.
When we meet in late January, at the Kandypens house in the Hollywood Hills, Bank$ is finally straightforward.
“I’m happy,” the 25-year-old creative says. He’s settled across from me on a gray couch, the two of us sitting opposite a blazing fire. Bank$ is wearing a lime green jacket over a softer, worn-in grass green Weezer T-shirt, and green velvet Off-White Timberlands. “Not with my spot, because I always want more,” he continues. “I’m an artist: I’m hungry. I always want more and more and more. But I’m happy with the little genre and niche I’ve created for myself. I like it because I feel like all my fans is smart. All my supporters are smart.”
When I tell Bank$ we, as listeners, have to be willing to put in a certain amount of work to keep up with him, he laughs.
“Yeah, ‘cause you got to listen or you’re not gonna catch nothing I’m saying and talking about,” he says. “You’re not going to get the little hidden messages.”
To be a fan of Robb Bank$ is to commit yourself to repeat listens, constant Googling, and immersion in as much obscure pop culture as possible. Since I began listening to Bank$, I’ve made it a point to watch anime series he endlessly references in his songs; One Punch Man, My Hero Academia, and Inuyasha are a few.
Bank$ and his stans exemplify a top-level partnership between artist and listener, one unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. That degree of dedication—a choice of endless studying—has become enmeshed with my personal approach to music consumption. It’s why nearly every other hip-hop artist can seem bland to me in comparison. To put it simply, Robb Bank$ is my favorite rapper. And, much to my dismay, he’s retiring.
“I’m trying to put artists on,” he says of his new career direction. “When I look at the artists that I’ve helped break—and I’ve never spoken on this, especially publicly, on an interview scale. It’s never been with paperwork, ‘cause I was young and I just… the way I am, I see talent and I’m like, ‘I just want to help you.’ I don’t know why, but that’s just how I’ve always been. I just want to help. If I got a platform, I’mma help you.”
Bank$ lists in-house producer Cris Dinero, and rappers Ski Mask the Slump God and the late XXXTentacion among the unofficial beneficiaries of his guidance.
“Half of Florida, I took on their first tour,” he continues. “I took DaBaby on tour. Road 2 Falconia tour in 2017. Me, DaBaby, and Kid Trunks. That’s how I met Baby, and I’m so happy for him. He’s doing great. The thing that I love, that I’ve noticed a pattern of, it’s like, ‘Yo, everybody that I came in contact with or helped or put on a tour of mine, they always got right.’”
Bank$ says he’s chosen to have such an active role in artists’ careers because of the lack of a shepherding presence in his own.
“When I was 16, 17, I used to pray a ni**a would just come and I have a big homie in the music business,” he says. “[Birdman] was the only one that did that. Only one that ever did that for me. That’s Unc.”
While Bank$ makes it clear any reports of him previously signing to Cash Money are “fake news,” the artist has been working with Rich Gang Management and soaking up game from the No. 1 Stunna himself since at least 2017. All the while, he’s been working to position himself as a boss in his own right. Bank$’s current company is called 430 Entertainment, evolved from the nascent Smart Stunna (SS) Records. “Even with Bird, that’s my inspiration as far as like, a CEO and just building, accomplishing what he accomplished from nothing,” Bank$ says. “From just being a young ni**a in New Orleans, in the slums, and made a billion-dollar company.”
Robb Bank$’s self-proclaimed magnum opus, Falconia, will serve as his exit from the recording artist lifestyle and into full-blown mogul status. “You’re still going to get content from me, but there will be no more ‘Robb Bank$’ projects,” he explains. “No more full bodies of work.”
Bank$ released his first full-length solo project in 2012, the underground hit Calendars, which saw Bank$ spitting over well-known, throwback beats like Aaliyah’s “One in a Million” and Master P’s “Bout It, Bout It,” as well as recent, subterranean production from SBTRKT and Clams Casino. The marriage of old and new, hardened and hazy, quickly put Bank$ on the radar of listeners frequenting the Tumblr platform, in its heyday. “I can’t even listen to that sh*t no more,” Bank$ admits. “Like that type of sh*t is just, the style of rap was older. It was more traditional.”
Post-Calendars, Bank$ has announced new drops like clockwork; while numerous EPs, mixtapes, and official albums have come about, not all of the projects have seen the light of day. It’s one of several facets that makes the MC an enigma. “It’s a lot of music that exists,” he says. “People be thinking I just be lying. But when you’re an artist, you kinda fried. You kinda crazy. And I know I’m fried. So I’ll do sh*t where I jump the gun and be like, ‘This project is about to come out!’ And I’ll have the name and the concept ready. But then I’ll start recording for it and it’ll turn into something completely different.”
One project fans have been hotly anticipating: the sequel to Bank$’s popular 2016 mixtape No Rooftops, modeled after Lil Wayne’s No Ceilings. In addition to original songs, No Rooftops featured the rapper jacking beats like 2 Chainz’s “Watch Out” and Denzel Curry’s “Ultimate.” In an interlude on the tape, Robb teases the follow-up, saying it could be released within weeks of the original project’s drop. It’s still awaiting a release date.
“[My listeners] will be like, ‘Well, what happened to this? What happened to that?’” Bank$ says. “They be asking me about No Rooftops. That’s like… my ni**a. That’s still gon’ come out, but I’m in a whole different space, you know what I’m saying? I had to do this first.”
Bank$’s current focus, Falconia, is conceptually designed to mirror the Berserk manga, and scheduled to be released in a three-arc rollout in the near future. Despite persistent imploring from his cult fan base, Bank$ won’t say when Falconia, and his subsequent departure, is coming.
“I’ve learned from my mistakes as to don’t say no times,” he tells me. “The thing people don’t understand is, sometimes it is me being a perfectionist, like, ‘No, we can’t put it out yet.’ But a lot of times, it’s the music business.”
According to Bank$, 2019’s Road to Falconia was constructed as a bridge to tide listeners over before Falconia’s orchestrated arcs begin to fall into place. “This one was more so—to the people who read Berserk—it would be like the Black Swordsman Arc,” he explains. “The intro, almost. Just a, ‘Hello, how are you doing? This is me.’”
Considered Arc 0, ahead of three installments to come, Road to Falconia is Robb Bank$ on full display, doling out each of his styles like a money machine. You want to be aurally annihilated by straight bars? “Top Man GOTTI” and “Broward Coward” are for you. You want introspective rhymes that veer toward the vulnerable? “Intro” and “Onme / PrivateShow” are for you.
Bank$ is unsatisfied with simultaneously existing on opposing ends of the standard rap spectrum. Instead, he takes a figurative serrated knife and extends the edges of said spectrum toward territories previously unexplored. To say the result is attention-grabbing would be an understatement. Robb Bank$ knows this.
“That’s the goal, to be honest,” he says. “My goal was always to get people’s attention. Whether you making them upset and making them uncomfortable, making them happy, like anything: any attention for me would be good attention. That’s how I used to think. And I’m just trying to stay true to how I was when I first came in.”
I’ve been in rooms where people are legitimately taken aback by Bank$’s delivery (“I know some people be like, ‘Turn this sh*t the f**k off!’” he jokes), so I press further and ask why he chooses to go to such extremes. He admits it’s his natural inclination.
“I just get bored easily,” he says. “When you’re in the studio for like, 18 hours straight type sh*t, you gon’ do some dumb sh*t. I feel like I have the shortest attention span in the world. So I have to keep doing new stuff. I just want to do something else.”
For Robb Bank$, boredom leads to tracks like the near-inexplicable “430 Kuban Doll,” a Road to Falconia standout. The “interlewd” borrows production from SpaceGhostPurrp’s “730 Goth Blood Gang,” and features jarring, irregular snare chops, and squawks and roars from a pitched-up Bank$, who uses the song to rattle off his own women rapper-influenced version of Pokémon. It sounds like necessary chaos. “It was completely unmixed,” Bank$ says of the finished song. “It sounded like sh*t. We initially was always going to mix it, but we ended up losing the session. The file got corrupted. So I was like, ‘We gotta just put it out how it is.’”
Bank$ also takes a moment in “430 Kuban Doll” to express his frustration over XXXTentacion’s death: “Ni**as took Jah[seh] and I wish they would’ve shot me / ‘Ni**as blew your dog head off and you ain’t kill ‘em?’ / Them ni**as killed X and turned themselves in before we got there.”
While Bank$ is “happy” today, as with any person, that can change at a moment’s notice, especially when dealing with as many losses as Bank$ has experienced. During our conversation, he tells me he started therapy. When I ask specifically why, he exhales deeply. “Bad lifestyle choices,” he says. “Sh*t like that. I just needed to go to therapy.”
He’s had more than one session, and says he plans to proceed with the experience. “I like it,” he says, convincingly. “I like it.”
Like countless others, Bank$ and I have therapy in common. My reasons for therapy tie back to 2016, shortly before I had my very first manic episode; I’ve since been diagnosed as bipolar. In my bouts with extreme mania—a heightened mental state that feels like euphoria on a supernaturally interconnected, yet unstable level—I gravitate heavily toward Bank$. Very heavily. I become hyper-obsessed with his music, tweeting about it, playing it on repeat at max volumes, and finding patterns and “clues” in the music that somehow relate back to me. By the time I’ve reached peak elevation, I’m fully convinced it’s me and Robb against the destructive forces of the world: he’s the voice in the sky and I’m the feet on the ground, getting people ready for a global transformation unlike anything the human race has ever seen. In my mind, Bank$’s discography (and the music of a select few peers) is the audio version of a contemporary Bible, the soundtrack to a new, deeply engaging story of life and creation.
In my most recent episode, last October, I took it a step further and did everything in my power to emulate the rapper: I squawked; I roared; I yelled at the top of my lungs about the opps; I mimicked his outbursts and ad libs. My family sent me straight to a mental hospital, and told me they no longer wanted me to listen to him.
To keep it a buck, I went into this interview thinking I’d have to “break up” with Bank$. I was prepared to tell him to his face that I couldn’t listen to his music anymore, that I couldn’t support him on social media or involve myself in anything that pertained to him, in the slightest.
If anything, the complete opposite happened.
When I tell Bank$ about my manic transformation, a diamond-sprinkled smile extends across his face. “That’s hard,” he says, repeating the phrase several times as I go further into detail. “That’s hard.” It’s a simple response, but it tells me everything I need to know: that I’m a pure fan, and Bank$’s music has done what it was designed to do—stick with me. Neither of us have a real answer for why I react the way I react. There’s no exact way to prevent myself from burrowing him into the chemically imbalanced crevices of my brain. Further, there’s no way to extract what’s already been placed. I might as well enjoy the ride, and enjoy the f**k out of Bank$’s music while I’m riding out, manic or not.
After we wrap up our formal interview, Bank$, his manager, and security guard lead me outside to a black SUV, where Bank$ plays unreleased music, including an updated version of a collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert, tentatively titled “ShootOut.” Minutes earlier, I questioned why Bank$ had not yet released it.
“It’s just timing,” he says. “Everything’s about timing. It’s going to drop at the right time. It’s going to do what it’s supposed to do: f**k up the internet. Just f**k everything up.”
For the past several years, I’ve been on the edge of my seat, waiting for Robb Bank$ to shoot into the musical stratosphere AKA the top of the charts. I’ve always believed he’s more than capable of being mainstream. I ask if that’s something he wants, after having a cult fan base for most of his career.
“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t,” he candidly replies. “Yeah, of course, I want to be mainstream. But I want to do it on my terms. I don’t want to do it on nobody else’s. I don’t want to have to go in there and have a writer next to me and like, tell me what to do. That’s not what I came here for. I promise—it will be on my terms.”
Another thing Bank$ refuses to compromise on is his penchant for fast-tracked evolution. His listeners exist on both the adoring and analytical sides of fandom, and some can be critical of Bank$’s habit of leaving behind old vocal styles and topics as he grows into a more mature artist.
“I get it,” he says. “When people be like, ‘I don’t like this sh*t, go back to your old sh*t,’ unfortunately, I’m just not one of those people. I’ve tried. I’ve tried everything—everything—to go back to that old Robb like they be saying, but it’s impossible at this point.”
Bank$ continues, sounding resolved, but compassionate toward his day-one fans.
“I can still do that same sh*t, but the subject matter won’t always be the same,” he says. “I’m not going through the same things I was going through then. A lot of that sh*t back then was kid sh*t. You know what I’m saying? I was 17, like, kid depression. Not the sh*t I’m going through now, the real-life sh*t. This is life or death. No matter what, the only thing that will not change, I will always leave everything on the song. Everything that I’m going through, always.”
Madam C.J. Walker (born Sarah Breedlove) is one of the most impactful figures of the 20th century. Still, as is the case with many Black historical figures, the general public knows very little about the first American woman and self-made millionaire. Born to recently freed slaves on a cotton plantation in Louisiana, Walker was a laundress before discovering her true passion, Black women's hair care. In addition to building her beauty empire, the entrepreneur and philanthropist worked diligently to enable other Black women to earn money outside of domestic labor.
At the turn of the 20th century, the world was incredibly dangerous and riddled with adversity for Black women. Walker encountered overwhelming racial and gender biases, along with personal betrayals and business rivalries. Yet, none of this deterred her from revolutionizing Black hair care and kicking open the door for the billion-dollar industry that it is today.
Now, 101 years after her death, Netflix is bringing Walker's magnificent life into the 21st century with a limited series helmed by prolific director Kasi Lemmons and director DeMane Davis (Queen Sugar, How To Get Away With Murder). Starring Academy-Award winning actress Octavia Spencer, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker follows the cultural icon's hard-earned journey, from the scalp disorder that caused her hair loss, to becoming the wealthiest woman in America. In addition to Spencer, the four-part series stars actors Blair Underwood as the entrepreneur's husband, C.J. Walker, Tiffany Haddish, as her daughter Lelia, and Carmen Ejogo as her business rival Addie Munroe. Garrett Morris, Kevin Carroll, and Bill Bellamy also star in the series, based on the biography On Her Own Ground by Walker’s great-great-granddaughter, A'Lelia Bundles.
Lemmons, who has given cinema some of its most timeless films centering Black women including Eve's Bayou (1997) and Harriet (2019), spoke with VIBE about the effort it took to bring Madam C.J. Walker's life to screen. The director also discussed why colorism and sexism within the Black community are topics that we must continue to unpack.
VIBE: When did you first learn about Madam C.J. Walker?
I can't remember when it first was, but I know that I've been trying to do a movie on her for like 25 years. I've known about her for a very long time. She's a part of our remarkable history, especially as Black women. Black hair is so essential to our culture.
What Madam C.J. Walker built was almost implausible for a Black woman during her time. What stood out to you most about her story?
In Madam C.J. Walker's time, a lot of people didn't even have plumbing, so just the hygiene alone for hair care was compelling to me. The idea of taking the time to cleanse and beautify your hair, for a generation of women that had a lot of other things on their minds. Basic survival was at the forefront of their minds. Looking at old photographs and seeing these intricate hairstyles on these every-day women was incredible.
Joining you on this project was director DeMane Davis, writer, and co-executive producer Nicole Jefferson Asher, as well as showrunners Elle Johnson and Janine Sherman Barrois. Black women truly spearheaded this series. Why was that vital for Madam C.J. Walker's story?
There's such a feminine force of nature in Madam C.J. Walker. I think we were all inspired by that, and it became a mission that moved everybody, including Netflix, to get on board. It's the type of thing where you need support to build that vision. You need other people to think it's essential, too. We had meetings where there were no men in the room, and that was incredible. We were women having a very high level of creative conversation and directional conversation about the entire production. I'd never been in that situation before. Women also led Harriet, but in terms of being all women in the room, my first time witnessing that was on this project.
How did you know you could tell such an expansive story in just four episodes?
That was a major evolution. When Nicole [Jefferson Asher] and I sold the project to Netflix, I think we had 10 episodes in mind. We felt that there was enough material to keep it going. However, the creator and the writer's job is to showcase what is important. What are the essential stories that move you? What's the critical evolution, and how do you tell the personal story as well? That's what makes it resonate. The family story was fundamental to me, and that was a big part of her life.
Considering Madam C.J. Walker's loved ones, the cast came together so beautifully. How involved were you with the casting process?
Nicole and I talked to Octavia early on, before we were even at Netflix. We had a conversation, and she wanted to come on board. I didn't know that Tiffany [Haddish] had independently wanted to do this project. It felt like a very natural and positive coming together. Blair [Underwood] was our revelation. He was just so perfect for C.J., and we figured, this is the guy. It was something everyone agreed on. Bill [Bellamy] was a unanimous decision too. I think that there was a lot of synergy in our casting process.
In Self Made, overt sexism in the Black community is addressed head-on. Madam C.J. Walker has a troubling encounter with Booker T. Washington (Roger Guenveur Smith). Did you have any qualms about highlighting the misogynoir in the Black community?
I think in some ways we don't like to admit some of the problems that are within our race and community because there are more significant problems. However, we have to be willing to look at it to see how absurd it is, to fix it, and begin to evolve. We have to be able to look at where we've come from and how complex that has been. Booker T. Washington was like Obama. He was a star during that era, but he dismissed her. She refused to cower because she had something to say. We wanted to know where she got that force of will. Her vision was awe-inspiring. How did she ever imagine that she could go up against him like that?
Watching Madam C.J. Walker's relationship with Addie Munroe deteriorate was gut-wrenching. Why did you choose to illustrate colorism in this way?
Addie had a certain vision of who could sell her product. She's thinking, "It's me that is selling the product. Yes, I have a good product, but I'm using the illusion of myself and good hair, as a way of selling. This is my tool." So when she looks at Sarah [Madame C.J. Walker], it's like, "No, she is all wrong. That would never work." That was her mindset. She leans into that "mulatto thing." That's why it's so great when Sarah calls her on it. She says, “Your mama and grandma were raped.” She says it just like that. It's an illusion that is very important historically. People have said horrible things to people with darker skin, especially in the early part of the century. We knew we needed to be willing to look at that history while appreciating Sarah's self-empowerment. She ultimately puts her face on her products.
Though Self Made is a wholly modern story in terms of its production, the series constantly reminds the viewer of the lynching epidemic of the era and how near it was to the antebellum period. Was that deliberate?
I think it's important for any historical story. You want to ground it in the events of the time, and how it affected people. However, I've always said that Black people didn't spend all their time thinking about white people. You couldn't. We had our own hierarchies in our own communities and our own personal problems and our own family troubles. However, that outside influence was there, that was the world that we were living in. I think it's super important to put it into context without letting the context overtake the story. Amid all of this, Madam C.J. Walker was trying to build a dream and an empire, and she did.
Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker is set to debut on March 20, 2020, on Netflix.
A year before Jay Electronica’s momentous 2010 Roc Nation signing, the hoopla surrounding his mystique was nearly deafening, but online music junkies, tastemakers and refined rap connoisseurs had already been intrigued by his persona and music for some time. His grand introduction came by way of Act 1: Eternal Sunshine (The Pledge), a 2007 Myspace release spanning 15 minutes over the course of one track. As if the novelty of rapping over drum free selections from Jon Brion’s film score of the same title wasn’t startling enough, listeners found heavy cosigns from Erykah Badu and Just Blaze that stressed this arrival as that of a pivotal juggernaut.
The greatest press release a mildly buzzing rapper could ask for at the time, voicemails from Roc-A-Fella’s production mastermind and Jay Electronica’s one-time romantic interest made him seem larger than life, with a mind greater than anything we had previously been exposed to. Contextualizing him as a pure-hearted artist capable of becoming a savior figure, it felt like we were being introduced to an extraterrestrial superhuman from Marvel’s cinematic universe. Left with the impression that we were lucky to even know about him via their reflections, this rollout was an organic dash of marketing genius that set the upstart’s career in motion before Twitter and other technological resources advanced hip-hop careers.
Though Jay Electronica went over a decade without releasing a full-length body of work until his recent formal debut A Written Testimony, invested fans were fortunate enough to discover older material through unofficial compilations found on blogs and file-sharing services. Many of his earliest musical visions were demo quality recordings that appeared to be unfinished though sporadically impressive, considering his performances were accentuated by production from Detroit guru Denaun Porter on top of hand-chosen recognizable beats from the late J. Dilla. Paying clear homage to the likes of Jay Z, Notorious B.I.G. and Nas, Jay Elec’s command of the microphone was enough for many to believe that his novelty would manifest into something special once he settled into a groove.
With the help of his well-established benefactor Just Blaze, the two years following Act 1: Eternal Sunshine (The Pledge) made Jay Electronica one of the more widely touted and anticipated emcees since Canibus a decade prior. A deep dive into his earliest music uncovers a bit of untapped potential, but much of the work was haphazard and conceptually aimless until the earth-shattering “Exhibit A.” Initially released in conjunction with Guitar Center, the song felt like an apocalyptic harbinger that validated the praise that had been heaped upon the newcomer.
Dark and futuristic in nature, familiar followers were elated as this was a fully-realized production with improved audio quality. The song’s remix featured a latter-day Mos Def who was still sharp as ever, this collaboration bringing Jay even closer to acceptance and a place at the table with rap’s elite Jedi fold.
October 27, 2009, started the fateful chain of events that elevated Jay Electronica’s myth beyond reasonable expectations. Just Blaze premiered “Exhibit C” on Shade 45 and while it wasn’t a far stretch from the producer’s trademark sound (a classic soul loop accompanied by hyperactive drum patterns i.e. Jay-Z’s “Hovi Baby” and “Show Me What You Got”), it caught instant wildfire. Released as social media was beginning to sprout wings, the song became a moment forever etched in hip-hop’s ethos, setting a new standard and perhaps unfairly redefining how he’s been received since. Looking back, this was a perfect storm moment where preparation met opportunity, as the hook free barrage of upper echelon quasi-autobiographical rhymes (complete with mentions of encouragement from Nas and Diddy) sparked a frenzy in traditionalists already aggravated by autotune and Drake’s fusing the genre with R&B.
At a moment when the fervor surrounding him being spiked and hit a feverish peak, Jay Electronica’s next steps (or lack thereof) would throw his audience for a confounding loop while holding them entranced in the palm of his hand. Accustomed to a business model where record labels rush to capitalize on hot names and mold new stars out of clay, it became evident this was a one of a kind nomadic enigma who moved at his own pace. Unlike storied names such as Kid Hood, whose untimely passing came after impressing the world on A Tribe Called Quest’s “Scenario” remix, Jay Elec engaged the world in a tug of war between frustration and excitement making brief cameo appearances on songs or dropping a song intermittently before disappearing again. The past decade also found him in a short-lived love affair with an heiress to the UK’s upper-class Rothschild family, only adding to the culture’s confusion surrounding his mystique and every move.
Album done .
— J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020
“...my debut album featuring Hov man this is highway robbery”
— J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020
Recorded over 40 days and 40 nights, starting from Dec 26
— J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020
Releasing in 40 days
— J A Y E L E C T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020
Salivation and hunger for a full-length Jay Electronica project would spawn eventual restlessness and doubt, with his backstory remaining largely untold short of going down intricate internet rabbit holes and taking context clues from his music. Attention to detail uncovers his roots in New Orleans, residencies including Detroit, Philadelphia, New York and his steadfast devotion as a practicing follower under Louis Farrakhan’s Nation Of Islam, but the question remained: Would we ever be introduced to his fully fleshed-out visions, grounding philosophies and principles the way legends like Nas and Jay Z so expertly did with Illmatic and Reasonable Doubt? To everyone’s surprise, last month Jay Electronica exited seclusion to inform Twitter that an album had in fact been completed, this revelation even met with a bit of well-deserved skepticism.
In the short time since A Written Testimony world premiered on Instagram and Youtube via a studio session and its subsequent release to digital streaming platforms, the long-awaited release has already been met with passionate debate akin to “Ether” vs. “The Takeover” or any other topic rap passionates devote energy to. Stylistically a bridge between the influences of Five Percenter legends such as Rakim and New Orleans hometown heroes not limited to Soulja Slim, it would serve well to remember that Jay Electronica has rendered himself a magician, as his initial 2007 greetings displayed a fascination with the film The Prestige. By this logic, one could assume he initially set out to be an idea, a concept or a spectacle designed to inspire and exist outside of the conventional confines of the music industry.
With mixed reviews of his debut in mind, we’re left with new questions to consider: Did the initial hype and excitement amount to smoke and mirrors? With him still having Just Blaze’s public support, why is the album mostly made up of underdeveloped self-produced beats? Is Jay Electronica a hot business commodity and an investment for Roc Nation or is there an actual kinship with Jay-Z who guest stars throughout the effort?
Without question, Jay Electronica is one of the more complex personas we’ve come across in ages. There’s a noteworthy delivery and a sharp knack for writing in his newest verses, but the extended hesitation to develop into a polished act and deliver output suggests he may have never wanted this level of attention, to begin with. Though he remains shrouded in mystery, it’s a pretty safe bet that we’ll be watching his next act – that is, if he ever chooses to resurface in the public eye.