The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
Donald Glover has released his long-awaited album, Donald Glover Presents 3.15.20.
Originally shared on a customed website last Sunday (March 15), fans are now able to stream the project or continue to listen in a fun virtual manner on the site. The album has been uploaded under the musical moniker Childish Gambino but seems to be presented in a different way, without indication from RCA that this is Childish Gambino's final album.
Regardless, fans can now enjoy tracks heard last week and over the final minutes of DJ Nice's legendary quarantine party.
Also shared from Gambino's label was a photo of him and two boys believed to be his children rocking Spiderman masks.
The album features guest spots from Ariana Grande, 21 Savage, Khadja Bonet and more. See the full tracklist for Donald Glover Presents 3.15.20 and the full album on Apple Music, Spotify and Tidal below.
Track List:
01 0.00 02 Algorhythm 03 Time 04 12.38 05 19.10 06 24.19 07 32.22 08 35.31 09 39.28 10 42.26 11 47.48 12 53.49
Will Smith made an appearance on a two-part installment of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk to discuss the ongoing spread of coronavirus, and misinformation surrounding the disease.
Episode one, which aired on Wednesday (March 18), includes Will, Jada, Willow and Trey Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Jones, a.k.a. "Gammy." Jaden Smith skipped the show as he is currently practicing social distancing to help protect Gammy's health.
The Smiths were joined by Michael Osterholm, director for the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, and Chiara Digiallorenzo, a 25-year-old COVID-19 patient who has been sharing her health journey on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
We as a family were able to come around the Red Table to get some questions answered. I hope this episode will help you and your family have discussions about Covid-19 and what it all means during this time as well. Stay healthy and safe❤️ @redtabletalk
Episode two debuts next week, and centers around the mental health burden caused by the global pandemic. Psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula and motivational speaker Jay Shetty will be featured on the episode to discuss how to manage anxiety and stress amid the outbreak.
Watch episode one of "What You Need to Know About Coronavirus" above.
Podcasts are ridiculously popular thanks to the freeing and filterless conversation that ensues between unlikely characters. So when Mike Tyson tapped Eminem for his latest episode of Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson, we should have expected what would happen next.
Em and Tyson enjoyed discussing the rapper's impeccable career and then some. The conversation hit an awkward bump at the 45:55 mark when Tyson compared Em's life to the Black experience.
"Everything you got was, f**kin'—not even given to you," Tyson said. "You f**kin' slaved for it, you know what I mean? You're the only white guy that knows what it's like to be a n***a."
"Not sure how to answer that," the rapper nervously responded. "But, uh, nah man. It's uh ... I mean, you know, we all got our story."
We totally do. Don't let slave movies confuse you. The Black experience isn't always embroiled in pain but I guess we all say silly things in front of rap legends.
Elsewhere in the interview, the rapper discussed his viral Oscars performance of "Lose Yourself" which Eminem himself has refused to watch. "I'mma tell you why I'm making that face," he said at the 31:07 mark about his frustrations over the performances.
"Because when I went there, everything was cool, right? I go through the first verse, and they had the mic pack that you wear on your belt and I'm rappin', and all of sudden I see between my legs, the motherf**kin' pack swinging."
He tried to save the performance but was able to grab the mic pack before the song came to an end. "So I'm rapping the lyrics while I'm doing this, and then I'm like, 'Man, I'll just put it in my front pocket. F**k it. By that time, the song's over, and I'm, like, 'Man, what the f**k?' We rehearsed for that s**t—I know the words to 'Lose Yourself,' right—but we rehearsed that s**t extra, extra, extra just so we didn't f**k that up. And then that was the one thing we didn't plan for, and of course it went wrong ... I haven't watched it."
When it comes to the best parts of his life, Eminem has fatherhood to thank. He's helped raise two of his nieces in addition to his daughter Hallie. "I have a niece that I have help raised too that's pretty much like a daughter to me and she is 26," he says. "And I have a younger one that's 17 now. So when I think about my accomplishments that's probably the thing I'm the most proud of is that—is being able to raise kids."
Check out the interview above.