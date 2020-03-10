Coachella 2020 Postponed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The festival was moved from April to October.

The 2020 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival is among the latest major music events to become a casualty of the Coronavirus outbreak. Festival organizers announced that Coachella and Stagecoach, both of which were scheduled to take place next month, will be postponed until the fall.

“At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns,” reads a statement released on Tuesday (March 10). “While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”

According to multiple reports, there have been six confirmed cases in Riverside County, which includes three new cases in Coachella Valley.

Coachella 2020 will take place over two consecutive weekends beginning Oct. 9-11. Stagecoach will go down October 23-25. Ticket purchasers will receive refund information on Friday (March 13).