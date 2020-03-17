The Vibe Mix Newsletter
An unreleased song from Kanye West called "LA Monster," originally slated for his 2019 album Jesus Is King, leaked online over the weekend.
Though all visible links to the song have been taken down, some were able to briefly hear the song. Fans will recognize the title from Kim Kardashian, who posted an early tracklist for the album on her Instagram. It was originally slated to be song no. 6, after "Sunday" – presumably the song that was later titled "Closed On Sunday."
Kanye West was plagued with leaks in 2019. A whole project that was thought to be his album Yandhi leaked online, with features from the likes of Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign. But that didn't stop Jesus Is King from topping the Billboard 200, and breaking records by having so much success on the gospel charts and the hip-hop/R&B charts alike.
Fans of Kanye are now excitedly waiting for the rapper/producer's collaboration with Griselda, after a photo surfaced of him standing alongside Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, and Havoc of Mobb Deep.
Late-night shows may be on hiatus due to the coronavirus, but this hasn't stopped Trevor Noah from delivering some well-needed laughs and reliable information.
The comedian shared a special message for fans Monday from his home with the hashtag, #AloneTogether. While confirming that the show will be on a hiatus, he also discussed the importance of keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) regulations that strongly suggest washing your hands and limit social gatherings.
"We at the Daily Show have decided we're not going to have any shows next week and we won't record anything from the studio because we're trying to do our part to socially distance ourselves," he said.
He also explained the difference between social distancing and quarantines, which have caused panic and the spread of misinformation. "I know it's confusing but social distancing means trying to stay away from people as much as possible. Six to ten feet if you have to be in public, but let's try to stay away from bars and restaurants." The tip comes after some news analysts suggested to go out a support local business, an idea that's sweet in nature, but dangerous to practice.
Another rumor has spread about a national mandatory two-week quarantine that has floated around the web with the White House debunking it over the weekend. The Verge reports the note was spread throughout text messages in connection to The Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, known as the Stafford Act.
“Please be advised. Within 48 to 72 hours the President will evoke what is called the Stafford Act,” it reads. “Stock up on whatever you guys need to make sure you have a two week supply of everything. Please forward to your network.”
This isn't true as the Stafford Act does not have a section that would give guidance to the federal government to enforce a mandatory quarantine. New York City mayor Bill de Blasio also debunked the rumor that Manhattan would be quarantined.
The CDC has recommended people who might have COVID-19 symptoms to self-quarantine, in an effort to reduce their exposure to others.
Noah has promised to deliver some laughs during these trying times with jokes about families buying toiletries in bulk and more.
Check out his #AloneTogether message up top.
With the NBA season halted over the ongoing spread of COVID-19, several athletes are stepping up to help ease financial burdens. Blake Griffin, Kevin Love, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Zion Williamson are among the list of players who will be covering salaries for employees at various arenas around the country while the NBA season is postponed.
Griffin, who plays for the Detroit Pistons, is donating $100,000 to employees at the Little Ceasars Arena who are affected by the shut down. Love, of the Cleveland Cavaliers, will be donating $100,000 to aid staff at the Quicken Loans Arena.
Williamson, of the New Orleans Pelicans, will be covering salaries for Smoothie King Center employees for the next month. “This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national crisis,” Williamson wrote on Instagram. “This is an incredibly resilient city full of some of the most resilient people, but sometime providing a little extra assistance can make things a little easier for the community.”
The people of New Orleans have been incredibly welcoming and supportive since I was Drafted by the Pels last June, and some of the most special people I have met are those who work at smoothie King Center. These are the folks who make our games possible, creating the perfect environment for our fans and everyone involved in the organization. Unfortunately, many of them are still recovering from long term challenges created by Katrina, and now face the economic impact of the postponement of games because of the virus. My mother has always set an example for me about being respectful for others and being grateful for what we have, and so today I am pledging to cover the salaries for all of those Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days. This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis. This is an incredibly resilient city full of some of the most resilient people, but sometimes providing a little extra assistance can make things a little easier for the community.
Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks forward and 2019 MVP) and his family have pledged $100,000 to help staff at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum. “It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family lives and my teammates lives easier,” he tweeted on Friday (March 13).
Utah Jazz player, Rudy Gobert, whose contraction of the coronavirus triggered the early end of basketball season, will be making a $500,000 donation in support of the Vivint Smart Home Arena and “COVID-related social service relief” in Utah, Oklahoma City, and health care efforts in his native country of France.
President Barack Obama sent a shout out to the players tweeting in part that the act of generosity stands as, “A reminder that we’re a community, and that each of us has an obligation to look out for each other.”