DaBaby performs at the Hennessy All-Star Saturday Night with Nas, A$AP Ferg, & Da Baby at The Old Post Office on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.

DaBaby Alleged Slapping Victim Says She Is Now A Target Of Cyber Bullying

Tyronesha Laws says she's faced hateful messages online and doesn't believe the rapper's apology.

A woman who claimed she was slapped in the face by DaBaby isn't accepting his apology.

Speaking with TMZ, Tyronesha Laws says she was the person the chart-topping rapper struck during his recent appearance in Tampa, Florida. Laws, a mother of one, pointed out that she isn't the person who flashed him with her phone but ended up with a contusion on her cheekbone.

After the incident, DaBaby took to social media to defend his actions but also apologize to the victim. Despite this, Laws isn't accepting the apology. She claims since the incident went viral she has been the target of cyberbullying.

“I don’t feel like he was sincere with the apology," she said. "I was embarrassed. I got people calling me, writing me on Instagram with fake pages. People seeing me at my job, like saying oh you’re the girl that got slapped."

In addition to DaBaby promising a $10,000 bag for anyone to come forward with more footage from the incident, he teamed up with comedian Michael Blackson to make light of it all.

Shortly after Laws' interview hit the web, DaBaby's Drew Findling tells TMZ multiple people have come forward claiming to be the victim, including Laws. Findling says an enhanced video of the incident shows a fan pushing their phone with the flash on into the rapper's left side of his face from the front, unlike Laws' claim that she was standing next to a woman who pushed their phone in his face.

Either way, the situation is messy and as we've learned time and time again violence isn't the answer. Findling's firm is on the hunt for the person who was actually hit by the rapper.