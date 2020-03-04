The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
From the Web
More on Vibe
While fans await the release of Lil Uzi Vert's, Eternal Atake, the Philly native teased the album by dropping a short film on Tuesday (March 3). The intergalactic visual opens with Uzi working a typical 9-5 amidst what appears to be a technical glitch that changes the course of his day.
After making it out the office safely, Uzi finds himself in an empty field just as a UFO crash lands in the distance. He becomes surrounded by ladies dressed in purple before being abducted into outer space.
Uzi explained some of the concept on Twitter writing in part, “Ladies in Purple comes from Pluto and Venetia Burney.” Burney was an English woman credited with naming the planet Pluto (after the god of the Underworld in Roman mythology) when she was just 11 years old.
Ladies in Purple comes from Pluto and Venetia Burney conscious and her knowledge of Greek mythology 🛸 They can also free roam earth and space. Life span Immortal / Eternal . pic.twitter.com/HCWpammN0n
— BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) March 4, 2020
If the Ladies in purple Decides to wear Blue they are Searching For Love And Rebirth so that means they take your soul and you will be stuck at the age that was your best year. BUT Everything and everyone you love will die or disappear as time goes on .🥺😞💔🛸 #Eternalatake pic.twitter.com/DxMhdlGmjf
— BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) March 4, 2020
Last week, Uzi debuted “That Way” from his Eternal Atake LP. The song, which samples the Backstreet Boys hit “I Want It That Way,” caught the attention of Backstreet Boy’s member, Nick Carter, who loved Uzi’s fresh take on the song and invited him to make a guest appearance on the group’s next album.
Eternal Atake is scheduled to debut on March 13.
Watch Uzi’s short film below.
Vanessa Bryant is “absolutely devastated” by reports that sheriff’s deputies and other first responders shared gruesome photos from the crash scene that killed Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, along with seven others, including three other minors.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva personally apologized to Vanessa “on behalf of the poor conduct of our employees,” he told CNN on Monday (March 2).“We want to make this right. We don’t want to extend or increase anybody’s anguish.”
According to a statement released by her attorney, Gary C. Robb, Vanessa personally visited the Southern California Sheriff’s office on Jan. 26 — the day that her husband and daughter were killed — and requested that the crash site area be a designated “no fly zone and protected from photographers.”
“This was of critical importance to her as she desired to protect the dignity of all the victims, and their families,” the statement adds. “First responders should be trustworthy. It is inexcusable and deplorable that some deputies from the Lost Hills Sheriff’s substations and LAFD [Los Angeles Fire Department] would allegedly breach their duty. This is an unspeakable violation of human decency, respect, and of the privacy rights of the victims and their families.”
The incident is currently under investigation.
Eight sheriff’s deputies are facing disciplinary actions after being accused of sharing the photos, which were brought to light after someone complained about the photos being shown at a bar in Norwalk, Calif. The sheriff’s department ordered deputies to delete all photos from the crash scene.
“That was my No. 1 priority, was to make sure those photos no longer exist,” Villanueva told NBC News. “We identified the deputies involved, they came to the station on their own and had admitted they had taken them and they had deleted them. And, we're content that those involved did that.”
The Bryant family demands that the accusers receive the “harshest possible” disciplinary action and that their identities be made public “to ensure that the photos are not further disseminated.”
Megan Thee Stallion has had her supporters proclaiming #FreeTheStallion after venting on Instagram Live about indie label 1501 Certified Entertainment refusing to allow her to release new music after she requested to renegotiate her contract. But the label's CEO, former Major League Baseball player Carl Crawford, insists that he's unjustifiably getting a bad wrap.
In an interview with Billboard, Crawford says that he gave Megan Thee Stallion (real name Megan Pete) a reasonable contract for a new artist, but that she and her manager T. Farris are trying to avoid paying him moneys owed.
"She got 8 million followers that know they can pounce on me because I'm smaller. She know she gon' win when it comes to that sh-t right there, but I don't care about that," Crawford told Billboard. "They can thrash me or whatever they do, but the real is you got Hollywood and you got up under Roc Nation and you're acting like you don't have to honor your contract no more. Then, you want to say you tried to negotiate? Man, you sent your lawyers in there and they want to take me out."
After Megan's Instagram Live session, a Texas federal judge granted her a temporary restraining order against 1501 Certified Entertainment, and to "do nothing to prevent the release, distribution, and sale of Pete's new records," and also prevented interference with her career via social media or through collaborators and associates.
Crawford confirmed the claims of Megan Thee Stallion's lawsuit, which claimed that 1501 Certified Entertainment gets 60 percent of recording income and that she gets 40 percent, and that 1501 receives 30 percent of her income from touring and merchandise. But he also added that Megan Thee Stallion has retained part of her masters in the deal, so that her allegations of him being "greedy" are off-base.
"Let's talk about your contract. It's a great contract for a first-timer," he said. "What contract gives parts of their masters and 40% royalties and all that kind of stuff? Ask Jay-Z to pull one of his artists' first contracts, and let's compare it to what Megan got... I guarantee they won't ever show you that."
Crawford also has said that Megan hasn't paid her moneys owed from the contract since she signed with Roc Nation management in August, and that she and T. Farris, Crawford's business partner who was handling Megan's career, are attempting to force him out so that she can sign with Roc Nation.
"Their real plan was to get you out of my contract so they can sign you to Roc Nation. That's all they want to do. ... She signed with Roc Nation in August and decided she didn't wanna pay me no more," he said. "They're using that as a strong-arm tactic so that I can renegotiate the contract. They're holding the money, and they haven't paid me since August. She done over 15 shows. Y'all do the math. She gets $100,000 a show. She owe me, and I haven't recouped almost $2 million that we spent on her, building her up so that Roc Nation would wanna come [around]. Where was Roc Nation at when we was grinding and riding around on them backstreets? Roc Nation was nowhere to be found.
"Soon as we spent our money, blow it up, now all of a sudden, these strangers and people you just met -- they introduce you to Beyoncé and now we the devil? We were just the angels sent from the sky. Now, we're the devil just because Jay-Z saved you. You're so fake."
VIBE will provide updates to this story as they develop.