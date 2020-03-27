The Vibe Mix Newsletter
One of the world’s largest sports gatherings has a new date. According to the Associated Press, Japan's Tokyo Olympics 2020 will take action in 2021 due to health concerns over COVID-19. The virus' global outbreak has placed a halt on a number of planned gatherings and grounded various travel plans leading into the spring and summer months.
"In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community," a statement from the International Olympic Committee reads.
The games were set to begin July 24-August 7, with the AP noting hotels and other entities previously signed off on contracts for those dates. While the postponement must happen on a date before the summer next year, it’ll still be referred to as the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The news website also published that the country has reportedly spent $28 billion in accommodations and preparations. Although the torch relay was set to begin this week (March 26), the display will live in Fukushima, Japan.
Due to war, the Olympics in 1916, 1940 and 1944 were canceled, but the AP states this is the first time the Olympics were postponed, even due to a virus. Globally, the number of positive cases for COVID-19 reached upwards of 375,000.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has already impacted basketball fans with the suspension of the NBA season and the cancellation of the NCAA tournament. But now, another prominent player has tested positive: Kevin Durant.
Durant, a star for the Brooklyn Nets, has been sidelined all season after tearing his Achilles' tendon in 2019 while playing for the Golden State Warriors. But the former MVP and two-time champion told The Athletic that he has still tested positive for the coronavirus. He insists that he "feels fine," and brought a message of calmness and hope.
Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus, Durant tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Durant says he is feeling fine: "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this."
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020
"Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine," Durant said. "We're going to get through this."
The NBA suspended its season after Rudy Gobert, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year for the Utah Jazz, was tested positive for the coronavirus. Donovan Mitchell, another star on the team, also tested positive. Today saw the news of Durant and three of his Nets teammates being infected. Various NBA players, including Zion Williamson and Blake Griffin, have pledged to donate money to help NBA employees survive during the league's suspension.
Following the NBA's decision to postpone its season, other major sports like baseball, various soccer leagues, and more decided to follow suit. While the National Football League (NFL) halted spring training, the organization continued its season of trades and free agency, leading former New England Patriots Tom Brady to announce on Tuesday (March 17) his departure from the team.