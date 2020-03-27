Dallas Mavericks v San Antonio Spurs, Game 1
DJ D-Nice, Swae Lee And Victor Oladipo Sign Up For NBA’s Instagram Live Performances

March 27, 2020 - 2:25 pm

#NBATogether wants to administer good vibes this Friday.

Although the NBA is currently on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the professional basketball league is still giving fans content to dissect. On Friday (March 27), the entity continues its NBA Together Live campaign with performances from Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee alongside Indiana Pacers’ Victor Oladipo (who also sings), and DJ D-Nice who has kept the virtual dance party going since earlier this month.

The NBA Together program was launched in response to the virus’ outbreak that has plagued several countries. Stateside, New York has remained the epicenter of the coronavirus’ contagion rate.

"The program is centered on four pillars—Know the Facts, Acts of Caring, Expand Your Community and NBA Together Live—that will amplify the latest global health and safety information, share guidelines and resources, and keep people and communities socially connected through digital tools and virtual events as everyone copes with the impact of the pandemic," a statement from the entity reads. "As part of NBA Together, the NBA family is committed to contributing and helping raise more than $50 million to support people impacted by the coronavirus and community and healthcare organizations providing vital services around the world, which includes the more than $30 million financial commitment already made by NBA and WNBA teams and players to date."

Swae Lee and Oladipo will launch their performances on the NBA’s Instagram channel at 3 p.m. EST while DJ D-Nice will take over from 7-9 p.m. EST.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#NBATogetherLive brings you a special edition of @dnice’s #ClubQuarantine on @nba IG LIVE at 7:00pm/et TONIGHT!

A post shared by NBA (@nba) on

The UK Adjusts To Life Under The Coronavirus Pandemic
The Olympic rings are seen at sunset in the Olympic Park in Stratford as Tokyo Olympics organisers are considering options to delay the Olympics with teams threatening to pull out due to the coronavirus on March 23, 2020 in London, England. Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread to at least 182 countries, claiming over 10,000 lives and infecting hundreds of thousands more.
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Postponed To 2021

One of the world’s largest sports gatherings has a new date. According to the Associated Press, Japan's Tokyo Olympics 2020 will take action in 2021 due to health concerns over COVID-19. The virus' global outbreak has placed a halt on a number of planned gatherings and grounded various travel plans leading into the spring and summer months.

"In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community," a statement from the International Olympic Committee reads.

The games were set to begin July 24-August 7, with the AP noting hotels and other entities previously signed off on contracts for those dates. While the postponement must happen on a date before the summer next year, it’ll still be referred to as the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The news website also published that the country has reportedly spent $28 billion in accommodations and preparations. Although the torch relay was set to begin this week (March 26), the display will live in Fukushima, Japan.

Due to war, the Olympics in 1916, 1940 and 1944 were canceled, but the AP states this is the first time the Olympics were postponed, even due to a virus. Globally, the number of positive cases for COVID-19 reached upwards of 375,000.

Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets reacts during the second half of their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Barclays Center on October 23, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Emilee Chinn

Kevin Durant Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has already impacted basketball fans with the suspension of the NBA season and the cancellation of the NCAA tournament. But now, another prominent player has tested positive: Kevin Durant.

Durant, a star for the Brooklyn Nets, has been sidelined all season after tearing his Achilles' tendon in 2019 while playing for the Golden State Warriors. But the former MVP and two-time champion told The Athletic that he has still tested positive for the coronavirus. He insists that he "feels fine," and brought a message of calmness and hope.

Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus, Durant tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Durant says he is feeling fine: "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this."

— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020

"Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine," Durant said. "We're going to get through this."

The NBA suspended its season after Rudy Gobert, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year for the Utah Jazz, was tested positive for the coronavirus. Donovan Mitchell, another star on the team, also tested positive. Today saw the news of Durant and three of his Nets teammates being infected. Various NBA players, including Zion Williamson and Blake Griffin, have pledged to donate money to help NBA employees survive during the league's suspension.

Portland Trail Blazers v Brooklyn Nets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets State Four Players Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Earlier this month, the National Basketball Association (NBA) decided to postpone its season for a minimum of 30 days in response to the coronavirus outbreak. The first NBA player to test positive for the illness was Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert. Another teammate of his, Donovan Mitchell, also tested positive but both athletes’ health status continue to show optimistic results.

A few days later, and another NBA team, the Brooklyn Nets, announced four of its players have tested positive for COVID-19. Their names are not yet known, but three are asymptomatic while one is showing signs of the virus. “All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff,” the statement from the organization reads. “The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible.” According to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, the team recently arrived in New York from San Francisco and paid a private company to conduct the tests. Kevin Durant has been named one of the four players.

Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus, Durant tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Durant says he is feeling fine: "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this."

— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020

Durant has not had symptoms and was among four positive test results on the Nets. The two-time NBA Finals MVP's message is one for everyone to heed: Stay quarantined. https://t.co/7E58fcyFjm

— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020

Christian Wood, a center for the Detroit Pistons, also previously tested positive for the virus, according to CBS Sports.

The Nets announce that four players tested positive for COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/S0kAztSG8g

— Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) March 17, 2020

Following the NBA's decision to postpone its season, other major sports like baseball, various soccer leagues, and more decided to follow suit. While the National Football League (NFL) halted spring training, the organization continued its season of trades and free agency, leading former New England Patriots Tom Brady to announce on Tuesday (March 17) his departure from the team.

