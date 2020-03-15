Donald Glover's Surprise Album Disappears Shortly After Its Release

The collection of songs debuted online and seemingly disappeared hours later.

Donald Glover dropped a new album for fans to enjoy during the current global pandemic, but there’s an apparent time limit on the release. The Grammy-winner unveiled a surprise project dubbed, Donald Glover Presents, early Sunday (March 15).

The project, which was streamed exclusively via donaldgloverpresents.com, features guest appearances from SZA, 21 Savage and Ariana Grande. The collections of a dozen songs include previously released tracks like “Feels Like Summer,” “Wardlords” and “Algorithm.”

Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino drops off surprise album on his website titled “DONALD GLOVER PRESENTS” The project contains 12 tracks featuring Ariana Grande SZA and 21 Savage. pic.twitter.com/jRjBoh2uU2 — DMTHEWORLD (@DMTHEWORLD_) March 15, 2020

Unfortunately, the apparent album was wiped from the website by Sunday evening. Fans had around 12 hours to listen to the music, per Hits Daily Double. It’s unclear if the music will return.

In other Glover-related news, FX has suspended filming on Atlanta as a precautionary measure due to the spread of coronavirus. The series is among numerous TV and film productions that have been halted until further notice. Season three of Atlanta is expected to debut next year.