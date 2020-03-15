Donald Glover Donald Glover
Donald Glover's Surprise Album Disappears Shortly After Its Release

March 15, 2020 - 10:03 pm by VIBE Staff

The collection of songs debuted online and seemingly disappeared hours later.

Donald Glover dropped a new album for fans to enjoy during the current global pandemic, but there’s an apparent time limit on the release. The Grammy-winner unveiled a surprise project dubbed, Donald Glover Presents, early Sunday (March 15).

The project, which was streamed exclusively via donaldgloverpresents.com, features guest appearances from SZA, 21 Savage and Ariana Grande. The collections of a dozen songs include previously released tracks like “Feels Like Summer,” “Wardlords” and “Algorithm.”

Unfortunately, the apparent album was wiped from the website by Sunday evening. Fans had around 12 hours to listen to the music, per Hits Daily Double. It’s unclear if the music will return.

In other Glover-related news, FX has suspended filming on Atlanta as a precautionary measure due to the spread of coronavirus. The series is among numerous TV and film productions that have been halted until further notice. Season three of Atlanta is expected to debut next year.

 

Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 3
Kanye West speaks on stage at the "Kanye West and Steven Smith in Conversation with Mark Wilson" at the on November 07, 2019 in New York City.
Unreleased Kanye West Song "LA Monster" From 'Jesus Is King' Leaks

An unreleased song from Kanye West called "LA Monster," originally slated for his 2019 album Jesus Is King, leaked online over the weekend.

Though all visible links to the song have been taken down, some were able to briefly hear the song. Fans will recognize the title from Kim Kardashian, who posted an early tracklist for the album on her Instagram. It was originally slated to be song no. 6, after "Sunday" – presumably the song that was later titled "Closed On Sunday."

Have faith... pic.twitter.com/2HF4HiPQoq

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 27, 2019

Kanye West was plagued with leaks in 2019. A whole project that was thought to be his album Yandhi leaked online, with features from the likes of Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign. But that didn't stop Jesus Is King from topping the Billboard 200, and breaking records by having so much success on the gospel charts and the hip-hop/R&B charts alike.

Fans of Kanye are now excitedly waiting for the rapper/producer's collaboration with Griselda, after a photo surfaced of him standing alongside Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, and Havoc of Mobb Deep.

jay-electronica-01-GettyImages-96290968-1584063191
Jay Electronica Unveils Tracklist For ‘A Written Testimony’

It’s actually happening. Jay Electronica debuted the tracklist for his long-awaited debut album, A Written Testimony, on Thursday (March 12).

The 10-track LP features appearances from The Dream and Travis Scott. Jay Z is also said to be featured on the album, though his contribution may be uncredited.

The tracklist was released in Arabic and translated into English.

The official tracklist for Jay Electronica’s ‘A Written Testimony ‘ translated. pic.twitter.com/lHPb9WpnqC

— DatPiff (@DatPiff) March 12, 2020

The NOLA native was scheduled to hold album listening sessions in New Orleans, L.A. and New York on Thursday, but they were scrapped at the last minute out of coronavirus concerns.

“At Tidal, the health and wellbeing of our employees, members, and artist-partners is our top priority,” the company said in a statement.“Based on the guidance of health officials and the growing impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) around the country, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel all of tonight’s listening events for Jay Electronica’s ‘A Written Testimony’. We know the artists and our members were looking forward to the event. We were too, an will be listening to the album along with everyone else once available on TIDAL.”

A Written Testimony will be available on Friday (March 13).

Lil Uzi Vert
Lil Uzi Vert Teases ‘Eternal Atake’ Album In New Short Film: Watch

While fans await the release of Lil Uzi Vert's, Eternal Atake, the Philly native teased the album by dropping a short film on Tuesday (March 3). The intergalactic visual opens with Uzi working a typical 9-5 amidst what appears to be a technical glitch that changes the course of his day.

After making it out the office safely, Uzi finds himself  in an empty field just as a UFO crash lands in the distance. He becomes surrounded by ladies dressed in purple before being abducted into outer space.

Uzi explained some of the concept on Twitter writing in part, “Ladies in Purple comes from Pluto and Venetia Burney.” Burney was an English woman credited with naming the planet Pluto (after the god of the Underworld in Roman mythology) when she was just 11 years old.

Ladies in Purple comes from Pluto and Venetia Burney conscious and her knowledge of Greek mythology 🛸 They can also free roam earth and space. Life span Immortal / Eternal . pic.twitter.com/HCWpammN0n

— BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) March 4, 2020

If the Ladies in purple Decides to wear Blue they are Searching For Love And Rebirth so that means they take your soul and you will be stuck at the age that was your best year. BUT Everything and everyone you love will die or disappear as time goes on .🥺😞💔🛸 #Eternalatake pic.twitter.com/DxMhdlGmjf

— BABY PLUTO 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) March 4, 2020

Last week, Uzi debuted “That Way” from his Eternal Atake LP. The song, which samples the Backstreet Boys hit “I Want It That Way,” caught the attention of Backstreet Boy’s member, Nick Carter, who loved Uzi’s fresh take on the song and invited him to make a guest appearance on the group’s next album.

Eternal Atake is scheduled to debut on March 13.

Watch Uzi’s short film below.

Idris Elba Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Donald Glover's Surprise Album Disappears Shortly After Its Release

10 Soulful Songs To Sing While Washing Your Hands