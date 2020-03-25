The Vibe Mix Newsletter
Broadway Cares, Nevada’s Three Square Food Bank and MusiCares are receiving a big donation from the estate of Michael Jackson to help with those affected by the coronavirus.
Rolling Stone reports each organization will receive $100,000. Comprised of entertainment and service workers, the donation will help with those who have been hit the hardest due to production and stores closing in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States. The move to issue relief was also inspired by the passing of Manu Dibango, the legendary Afro-jazz saxophonist who died earlier this week from the virus in Paris.
Dibango's career started in the 1950s, and he worked with the likes of Fela Kuti, Robbie Shakespeare, and others, but he's perhaps most known for "Soul Makossa" – which along with being popular in its own right, was sampled by Michael Jackson on the Thriller hit "Wanna Be Startin' Somethin.'"
“This virus strikes at the heart of the communities we are close to,” John Branca and John McClain, co-executors of the Estate of Michael Jackson, said in a statement. “We learned today that the legendary Manu Dibango passed away from the virus. Other performers and support staff in music and on Broadway are sick or have been left without work and are facing an uncertain future. And in Las Vegas, which has been so welcoming to Michael Jackson, the entire city has been shut down leaving thousands of workers and their families devastated and without an income.”
“MusiCares is very grateful for the outpouring of generosity we’ve seen from many in the music industry to grow the COVID-19 Relief Fund,” Steve Boom, MusiCares chair, said in a statement to the outlet. “The challenges that our industry is facing right now are enormous. It is contributions such as these that will help our community survive in this unprecedented time of tremendous need.”
Self-isolation during the coronavirus outbreak seems to be best practice in keeping our families and peers safe but it's also a shift in our normal social behavior. As millions of families around the country get adjusted to self-isolation, the state of our mental health and how our bodies react to the practice are changing by the day, especially lower-income and marginalized groups.
Speaking with Wired, John Vincent, a clinical psychologist at the University of Houston, shared how apathetic behavior can rise to the forefront, making space for anxiety and depression.
“People start getting lethargic when they don’t have positive inputs into their small worlds,” Vincent says. “We can expect depression to kick in, and depression and anxiety are kissing cousins.”
But the biggest reason behind the uneasiness isn't the self-isolation but just how long it will last. Details of COVID-19 are changing by the day with the most cases now coming out of New York. Yet, there's still little to no information on what happens next.
“Open, transparent, consistent communication is the most important thing governments and organizations can do: Make sure people understand why they are being quarantined first and foremost, how long it is expected to last,” Samantha Brooks of King’s College London told the outlet. “A huge factor in the negative psychological impact seems to be confusion about what's going on, not having clear guidelines, or getting different messages from different organizations.”
Uncertainty hitting low income and marginalized groups is also a problem within itself. As virtual parties and celebrities opening up on social media happen on a daily, there are people who might not access fun distractions on the web.
“Some people have posited technology as a means of connecting people, but lower-income groups might not even have FaceTime or Skype or minutes on their phone,” Thomas Cudjoe, a geriatrician researching the intersection of social connections and aging at Johns Hopkins University says. “People take that for granted, using their devices can be a strain on people’s incomes.”
To make self-isolation less than a bore or a daunting task, experts suggest creating a schedule to dictate control in your home.1. Work It Out
Gyms are closed, but your home can be transformed into a personal training center. Use heavy bags for weights and if you can, create a playlist of workouts on YouTube. For those who have memberships for Blink or Peloton, the platforms have streamed their workouts on apps.2. Mindful Meditation
Meditation isn't about dumping your thoughts, it's about staying aware and mindful. AQUA has developed online that leverages the power of "Mindful Meditation and Mobility Movements" for flexibility and fluidity in the body. Classes are free of charge but feel free to donate.3. Take It Back To High School
Give your friends a call or indulge in a FaceTime party. Feel free to use the Wifi in your home to reduce the amount of data used on your phone. Lala Anthony held a too-cute FT birthday party for writer Kiyonna Anthony with a 70s theme. You can also find creative ways to hop on the phone with friends and family instead of constantly chatting about 'rona.
View this post on Instagram
We made the best out of our quarantine situation🎉‼️FACETIME 70s Party💃🏽🎉HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY NIECE @kiyonnathewriter ❤️❤️💃🏽💃🏽SHOUT OUT TO ALL MY ARIES ♈️ MAKE THE BEST OF IT!!!😘4. Start A Journal
Journals just aren't for kids. The practice not only gives you something to do, but it fuels creativity and a new level of self-awareness. Former First Lady Michelle Obama recently developed Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice, with over 150 inspiring questions and quotes that connect to key themes in her memoir. The journal will also help bring readers to terms with the importance of family and personal reflections as well as the goals they'd like to make a reality.5. Have a Dance Party or Enjoy Lo-Fi Beats To Quarantine To
If you don't have data or battery power to watch a virtual DJ party, make your own. If you have to pull out your record player, do it! You can also hop on your favorite streaming service and create a playlist all your own.
If you're evading the pesky push-up challenge and want to take on something Mary Jane related, don't fret. The Kush Up challenge has entered coronavirus quarantines with plenty of smoke for everyone.
Kicked off by Gille da Kid, the rules are simple. Participants are required to take ten pulls without exhaling until the last and then challenge the next batch of challenges. Rappers like Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Dave East and Jim Jones made the challenge look easy while Russ and G Herbo tapped out early.
"Y'all playin the game wrong," Jones wrote on Instagram for his challenge. "This game originated in the Bay Area shout out to Blegit who was smokin' gas back in 1997 when Me and Camron took our first trip to the Bay. Told us they play a game called "10 for 20." Take 10 pulls hold it for 20 seconds."
In addition to breezing past the competition, Khalifa used the opportunity to announce the midnight release of his new single rightfully titled, "Contact" featuring Tyga.
See how these rappers held up against the smoke.Gillie Da Kid
View this post on Instagram
Kush Up Challenge 💪🏾 I challenge @snoopdogg @troubleman31 @durkioworld @nolimitherbo @lilduval @jimjonescapo @wizkhalifa @wakaflocka #KushUpChallengeSnoop Dogg
View this post on Instagram
Sorry Unc I apologize 🤦🏾♂️ @snoopdogg ur lungs Different 😂💙 #PlayasFuckUp2 #KushUpsChallengeWiz Khalifa
View this post on Instagram
@juicyj @tydollasign @xzibit @russ @gillie_da_king @snoopdoggG Herbo
View this post on Instagram
@gillie_da_king I TRIED 😂😂😂😂😂😭 DO I GET TO NOMINATE OTHER MFS JUST FOR TRYING OR I GOTTA SUCCESSFULLY DO IT?Juicy J
View this post on Instagram
Yoo @wizkhalifa I accept your #KushUpChallenge #Trippytine not #quarentine @asaprocky @2chainz @logic... @hillaryclinton (bill don’t have a ig) @sethrogenScott Storch
View this post on Instagram
Ay yo @gillie_da_king I accept your #kushupchallenge 💨💨💨💨🎼 @illadaproducer @snoopdogg @wizkhalifaJim Jones
View this post on Instagram
Yal playin th game wrong this game originated in th Bay Area shout out to Blegit who was smokin gas back in 1997 when me n @mr_camron took our first trip to th BAy Told us they play a game called 10for20 take 10 pulls hold it for 20 seconds Also where th term #HotBoxing came from If u from th Bay am I sayin this right I pass this #kushupchallenge to @dudvampfitt @drako_187_ @creeplife_snagz @bmoneyback92 @730morework @kushedgod @lscollection__ @daveeast @bigbullybg @6ankheadpmBlockoy JB
View this post on Instagram
Don’t Play Wit Him ♿️ #kushups @nolimitherbo @snoopdogg @wizkhalifa @trippieredd @sadababy @gillie_da_kingWaka Flocka
View this post on Instagram
My ni$$a @wakaflocka completed the #KushUpChallenge 😂💪🏾🔥 #Episode53OutNowDave East
View this post on Instagram
@daveeast Tapped in #KushUpChallenge 💪🏾💙 #Episode53OutNowRuss
View this post on Instagram
Ay @wizkhalifa why tf did you nominate me for this 😑😑 I almost died 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #kushupchallengeTrippie Redd
View this post on Instagram
@trippieredd oooooo ur yung ass smoke smoke huh 😂😂😂😂😂 u did dat #KushUpChallenge