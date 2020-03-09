The Vibe Mix Newsletter
It’s been 30 years since the release of House Party, the enduring Reginald Hudlin-directed teen rap comedy starring Kid ‘N Play. In those three decades, the popular movie has spawned an entire franchise (with an expected reboot on the way), turned Kid ‘N Play into pop culture superstars (remember the cartoon?), led to some cast reunions and retrospectives, and made it a fixture on most lists celebrating classic Black movies. It’s uniquely timeless: a movie draped in Black culture, an ode to Black teendom and a film that celebrates the universal, youthful release that hip-hop has always been able to provide.
The film was born of a 1983 short that was shot and produced by Hudlin while he was still a student at Harvard. In 1987, brothers Reggie and Warrington Hudlin turned the short into a full feature script, presenting it to New Line Cinema, the movie studio then predominantly known for the Nightmare On Elm Street horror series. Looking to hop on the post-Spike Lee Black film wave, the studio greenlit the movie. Initially written for Grammy-winning pop-rap duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, the starring roles instead went to their contemporaries Kid ‘N Play, a pair of fleet-footed rhymers from Queens who’d enjoyed a string of rap hits helmed by superproducer Hurby “Luv Bug” Azor. A virtually unknown Martin Lawrence soon joined the cast as Kid ‘N Play’s hapless buddy, Bilal—fresh off his first big screen appearance in Lee’s 1989 classic Do The Right Thing.
As the film’s two female leads, Sidney (Tisha Campbell) and Sharane (A.J. Johnson) are at the center of both the film’s romantic conflicts and their own semi-rivalry. The two actresses already knew each other when House Party began casting.
“I was just coming out of In Living Color,” Johnson recalls to VIBE. “[My attorney] was also the attorney for Reggie and Warrington Hudlin. He told me there was a film he was representing that I was perfect for. They were looking for a brown-skinned dancer, high energy, attitude, fun loving--and that’s kind of where it began. By the time he set up my audition, it was actually a pairing for the Sidney and Sharane roles. At the time, Tisha was my friend but more my mentor. Because at that time, I was a dancer. I’d done little bits of acting, but more so dancing. She said ‘I’ve got an audition for a movie called House Party!’ I said ‘Me too!,’ and she was like ‘omigod! Let’s go at the same time!”
On-set, Johnson admits that she didn’t get the movie initially. But she focused on the bond between she and Campbell’s characters.
“Not at all!” she says with a laugh when asked if she knew at the time that this project was special. “I didn’t get the humor. I didn’t live in the projects, so I [didn’t] understand half these lines and jokes. [But] Tisha and I were creating this friendship. So because Tisha was the thespian between the two of us, she was very strong in saying ‘Let’s create a friendship that other sisters will want to emulate.’”
The soul of House Party was the late comedy legend Robin Harris. As “Pop,” Harris was the grumpy-but-hilarious dad--attempting to catch his wayward son, Kid, after the teenager sneaks out to attend the shindig at Play’s house. It would be Harris’ biggest role, and sadly, his last. He died of a massive heart attack just days after the film hit theaters. But the movie became a major part of a legacy that has continued in the decades since his death. The late John Witherspoon also makes a memorable appearance as an angry neighbor—one of many scene-stealing appearances he would have in classic Black comedies throughout the 1990s.
A box office hit in the spring of 1990, House Party was a trailblazer. After a decade of classic 80s teen movies like Weird Science and Pretty In Pink, films that mined the angst of coming of age but from a decidedly white perspective, here was a film telling a story of Black teenage culture at the dawn of the 1990s. Critics raved, and took note of House Party’s uniquely African-American lens.
In 1990, the Los Angeles Times wrote:
“Shot for $2.5 million with a nearly all-black cast and a crew the Hudlins tabulate as 65% African-American, the film is loaded to the max with specific references--jokes, fashion, dance, music, language, products, politics--to the black teen-age hip-hop subculture. Combined with the film’s ethnic wit and edge, and its raucous energy, it adds up to a cultural richness rarely found in standard teen comedies.”
The then-28-year-old Reggie Hudlin believed that authenticity is what resonates universally. “The theory we’ve always believed…is that if you can make a film that is culturally uncompromised, it will still have broad appeal. And, in fact, by diluting the (ethnic content of) the film, it becomes less interesting for all audiences.”
In making the film, both Hudlin and the cast tapped into a wealth of experiences. The movie’s iconic dance scene was the brainchild of Johnson, who’d attended Spelman College in Atlanta and felt no party could be a party without a dance battle. “I was coming from a dance battle environment,” she explains. “I was at an HBCU. I pledged Delta Sigma Theta Incorporated. So between stepping in a sorority and being at Spelman, all I knew at parties were dance battles. When I got to the script and there was no dance battle, I said to Reggie ‘I don’t know how to party without a dance battle!’ And he said ‘Well--let’s see what that looks like.’”
Part of why House Party resonated then and continues to now is that kind of warm authenticity. Sure, its R-rating is earned—there is no shortage of raunchy jokes—but it feels true to Black teenage experience in a way that audiences hadn’t seen in a major film since Cooley High. These were young Black people who aren’t sanitized—they face issues like cop harassment, after all—but who also aren’t “at-risk” necessarily, and whose lives aren’t neatly divided into stereotypical boxes. The movie shows you Black kids from the projects and from middle-class suburbia—and they don’t seem all that far away from each other, geographically or culturally. It was shot in L.A. but never looks or feels like the same backdrop as Boyz N the Hood or Colors; it feels like this story could be anywhere in Black America.
“For that to be my first true starring theatrical role, it spoiled me,” says Johnson. “It was hard to do anything less than the collaborative energy that Reggie gave. It was very respectful and he honored each of our talents: he honored the comedy in Martin; the comedic timing in [co-star] Daryl ‘Chill’ Mitchell; he honored the camaraderie and teenage female energy between Tisha and I; he honored what Kid N Play had already established as Kid N Play even offscreen, and then he honored what he was watching as we moved through the film. He’d witnessed all of it. He was just basically there to nurture more chemistry and more good times. After that, it was hard for me to work with other directors who are not as collaborative.
“It’s almost like Reggie gave me the permission to be the true artist I was. A lot of directors, they tell you your mark, they tell you how to say a line—and that’s ok, that’s the director’s style. But because my first experience as a lead in a film was Reggie Hudlin, it was hard for me to work with another director that was more constricting.”
In 2016, Lawrence told Collider: “Well I was just young and I was new to the game and I was so excited to be part of all that. I was just very happy and eager to get my career going and people to know who I was. You know, just deliver. Become somebody to be reckoned with and that’s why I was so excited about that time.”
It's not hard to understand why House Party still resonates. Everything from the clothes to the music speaks to its era in a way that honors that moment in time; and with its honest depictions of youthful Black exuberance, every generation of teenagers finds themselves relating to the antics onscreen. Beyond just teens, it feels like a love letter to Black pop culture; it references everything from Dolemite routines to the Hey Love R&B compilation commercials (“No, my brother—you got ta buy ya own”) to P-Funk chants, with a kinetic soundtrack that features R&B and hip-hop from the likes of Full Force (who also famously appear as high school bullies in the film) and Public Enemy. This was a movie unafraid to be as Black as it could possibly be, and it helped to announce the wave of Black cinema that would define the early 1990s.
Jason “Jadakiss” Phillips is two weeks away from releasing what's arguably the best album of his career, but when he visits the VIBE office in Times Square, he has a different reason to celebrate. “This is my 23-year-old son,” he proudly shares in his distinctive raspy voice, pointing to a young man behind him wearing a red hoodie. “He just graduated from Clark Atlanta in psychology.”
While his son earned a college degree, ‘Kiss has been dropping doctorate level bars for more than two decades. He established himself as a rap legend in the mid-90s with his heartless, street-touching rhymes as a member of The LOX and on songs alongside rap greats like Notorious B.I.G., Jay-Z, Nas, DMX, and more. Whether he’s conjuring images of a luxurious bathroom on “We Gonna Make It,” ruminating on social issues on his 2004 hit “Why,” or illustrating a heartless “Bishop” from 1992’s Juice on Schoolboy Q’s track “Groovy Tony,” Jadakiss has always been as hard as it gets. But 26 years after the Yonkers-bred group made their debut on Main Source’s song “Set It Up,” Jada’s connection to the street looks different. He and his groupmate Styles P went from solely trading lines on wax for the legendary record labels, Bad Boy and Ruff Ryders, to starting Juices For Life, a health-conscious juice bar in their childhood stomping grounds just north of New York City. The 44-year-old father of five children is also preparing to get into voiceover work, starting with a role as a superhero in an animated film.
The grown-up Jadakiss is reflected on Ignatius, his fifth solo studio album, scheduled for a March 6 release (the album was pushed back one week for sample clearances). The LP is named after Ignatius “Icepick” Jackson, his friend, former A&R and manager who died from colon cancer in 2017. Fans of the mixtape monster “Al Qaeda Jada” will get their fix with the Pusha T collab “Hunting Season,” but the rest of the record showcases him as the Jason Phillips that his friend Icepick inspired him to be: a seasoned musician with stronger hooks and more mature songwriting, covering a wide range of emotions and speaking about the relationships and experiences that matter to him while dropping jewels throughout. The first single “Me” sees him, “giving the people who don’t know me a quick autobiography,” he says. “Catch And Release” finds Jada recovering from a woman who betrayed him, while the Ty Dolla $ign-assisted “NYB (Need Ya Best)” gives love another shot; “Keep It 100” narrates how a friendship deteriorated over dishonesty in a deal. It's no 4:44 or Life Is Good when it comes to baring his soul, but on Ignatius, Jadakiss is clearly a more focused, comprehensive artist than he’s ever been before. Just five years ago, with his last solo album, he was still citing himself as Top 5 Dead Or Alive; the raps still matter to him, and he’s clearly proud when two VIBE staffers tell him that this could be his best album, but there appears to be more purpose this time around.
In an interview with VIBE, Jadakiss speaks about his friend Icepick, bringing maturity to street music, and which rappers make him focus when he writes his bars.
VIBE: Tell me about Icepick; I’ve heard him mentioned in songs, but I don’t know much about him. How did you meet him?
Jadakiss: I met him many, many years ago, probably when I was 17 or 18. He worked at Black Man’s Jewelers inside Mart 125, on 125th Street. That was always catchy to me because he was the first black jeweler that I ever met. Then after that, when Ruff Ryders caught on fire, they pulled him in to be the A&R. He A&R’d all of the Ruff Ryder compilations, he was there for We Are The Streets, my solo album, Styles’ solo album, Eve projects, DMX projects. Then after Dee got into the accident and Ruff Ryders kind of went down, I hired him to work with me. He started A&Ring all my projects after that, everything I released on Def Jam up till now. We just got really tight – from the music for my career, to picking the production, mapping out who I should work with, building up my social media brand, teaching me and bringing me to art shows. He was adamant with me about working out and eating right. He used to speak to me every morning, map out a plan to take over the world.
I was one of the last people to find out that he was fighting colon cancer. He ain’t want me to know though. He made sure that everybody that was around him who knew, wouldn’t tell me. That’s what led to this project. After the funeral and after the whole thing got out and we buried him, it still didn’t sit right with me. It’s like it was all new because I didn’t know until the end. I was trying to figure out how to deal with it, as far as what I was going to do with my career, what I was going to do with regular life. Then I just thought, after the Freddy Vs. Jason project (with Fabolous), because he was actually there for the beginning of that when the talks were happening and the contracts were drawn up. So then I just decided, what can I do to get it off my back for a sense of closure? That’s why I thought of naming it after his real name. Unless you went to school with him, you ain’t know his name was Ignatius. A lot of the features are things he always asked me to do – when would I work with Pusha, 2 Chainz, Ty Dolla, we always wanted a John Legend record. Some of the production is stuff that he left around that we had future plans of working on, like the “Closure” outro; the producers came from Norway, called the Pitchshifters, he was working on some stuff with them. I just wanted to base everything around him, then I can sorta leave that right there and get on with the regular Jadakiss scheduled program. He’ll still be with us spiritually, but we don’t have to dwell on it. We can end it off with a celebration. This is like the laminated card they give you at the funeral home.
A lot of us have health issues that we don’t tell people about. He’s calling you every morning ––
We talked every morning for years. For the two or three years prior to that.
How’d you react when you finally found out?
When they finally let me go see him, he was as small as (picks up a notebook bookmark ribbon). He was a brolic dude, so that dropped me to the floor seeing him. Then he passed away the next day or the day after that. In hindsight, after sitting down with myself, smoking and crying and thinking about it, he probably knew far as maybe a year prior to that, he knew and he wouldn’t tell nobody. I have such a vivid memory and I can [recall] things, he was giving me signs, he was telling me without telling me. He actually had a surgery that was related to that, but he told me it was some whole other. … He said, “I gotta go get this little surgery, it ain’t nothing.” Then after, he was having pains in his back or in his leg, so he had to go in and do another surgery. And that’s when it got real bad. He still was playing it off. The last few times we talked, I’d say “I’m coming to Harlem to see you,” and he’d make up something. “Yo, come to the crib,” he’d make up something. When I sat down and thought about it, he already knew. He just didn’t want me to know.
But he gave me probiotics. He’d give me wild stuff. That was all signs. “Take these every day.” He gave me vitamins two months before I stopped seeing him.
So he was trying to make you focus on your health, while you had no idea what he was dealing with as far as his health.
I think that’s what hit me the hardest. He was on me so hard to lose weight, work out, eat right, and I don’t even know the whole time, he’s going through his own. That really messed me up.
Did you ever feel upset with him for not telling you?
That’s in some of the songs. All of the songs have a double meaning. “Keep It 100,” I’m talking about my life inside my house and an incident that happened with one of my ex-friends. But I’m also talking to Pick, that he should’ve kept it 100 with me. I can’t wait to see him again so I can smack the hell out of him. There was a part of me that was angry. Me and him were tighter than glue; being one of the last people to find out, that crushed me. But I was one of the last people to find out because he wanted me to be. That makes me happy that he loved me that much that he knew it would’ve hurt me, but I also wish I could’ve helped out. I might’ve could’ve helped the situation instead of trying to go ballistic. I could’ve helped out financially somehow, or anything.
People show their love for us in different ways. But you also said that thinking back, you said that he was showing signs. Did you ever feel bad that you didn’t figure it out?
No, because it was done casually and charismatic and nonchalant. It would be random little stuff. He was on me so much about working out and eating. When I first started with my trainer, he came for the first week or so. Then once he seen that I had the bug – I got off red meat, started eating fish and vegetables – he got off me. He would be on me till I get it, then he’d leave me alone. It didn’t seem like he was doing it, but the whole thing is a setup.
Is he older than you?
He’s older. I think he’d be 48 or 47 right now. Two or three years older.
Do you have any bigger brothers?
Nah.
So would you say he’s like a bigger brother?
He was definitely like a bigger brother, partner, mentor, all that.
What would’ve been his favorite song on this album?
Hm. I’d say the joint with 2 Chainz. Or the joint with Push. Or the John Legend. This is his album! He made it! He A&R’d it from the pearly gates! When you say that, it feels like he would’ve loved all of them joints. That’s a beautiful thing, that it’s named after him. I feel like it accomplished what I wanted it to accomplish. I feel like people who knew him, or knew of him, would receive it better than a fresh listener, but a fresh listener would still be able to appreciate it.
Generally, I’m a mixtape Jada guy. All of your albums have a few joints that I like, but sometimes I think you’re trying to cover too much ground. This album has a lot more clarity and is more focused. All 13 songs fit. Do you think thta making an album dedicated to him helped you find more clarity?
I think it’s him. His whole spirit and presence and being and aura was in each session, each production being picked. This is the only album I did post-production on. That’s something he was on me about. Whenever he first started working with me, and The LOX, and the Ryders, it would get done a little bit, but never how much I did it on this album. Live instruments, samples, beefed-up bass. I didn’t notice it until halfway through the process, like “holy sh*t, Pick always wanted this.” I didn’t care what it was going to cost. He was a part of the project without physically being there. All the ideas he wanted me to do, I was able to do to the best of my ability.
You’ve always had bars, but this album feels more mature and developed. The hooks are better, song concepts are fleshed out. How have you gotten so much better as an artist, when you were always a top tier rapper?
Learning the game a little more. Understanding music. Understanding that hip-hop is an art form that you have to express it whatever way it comes out. Being open to new music. My son brings a little bit of A&R to the table, hearing the music from his aspect and his age group. Just enjoying it, never thinking you’re bigger than the music. That gives legs to dudes like me.
What does it take to stay sharp?
Sharpening your skills. Staying in the studio. Listening to new music, listening to old music. There’s a couple golden era CDs and albums that, if you always pop them in, they always sharpen you up like a college professor, or a high school class. Even a church sermon. There’s some discographies out there that are therapeutic to listen to before you write. Even some of the not so new, but new stuff. Some of those Drake albums, Kendrick, J. Cole, Slaughterhouse, Royce Da 5’9”. There’s a collage of music out there that should make you want to create.
I appreciate where you and Styles’ careers have gone, because you’ve shown that street music can mature. That you can have connection to the streets, but talk about it in a way that’s different from when you were younger.
We always look at it as being elder statesmen. One of the catches with being a dope artist is saying the same exact thing a trillion different ways, and being able to get across somehow differently every time. The way to express maturity and growth and evolution is to do that throughout the music. We started as pitchers to bosses. Now we’re business owners. We’re still bosses, but P always tells you in his bars, “I’m selling fruit now.” That’s what it’s about. The A Boogies, I expect them in a few years to still be lit, but in a different way. That’s what it should be. Hov started out as a drug dealer in Marcy; he’s bumping his head on the clouds now. If you’re not picking that up, you’re not picking up the right message in hip-hop. Despite how they might try to tarnish it. Some of the things they say are true, but a lot of them are not. But it’s a stepping stone.
It’s about evolving and making a career out of it. A lot of dudes have nice, big songs. One of them, or maybe two of them. But to have a career, you’ve got to salute them. Rick Ross, a lot of dudes. Look at what Ludacris was able to do – a radio personality to the Fast and Furious franchise. That’s incredible. That’s stuff that goes underrated, he should get big upped for that. LL, from being the first artist on Def Jam to where he’s at now. That’s unheard of. Nobody would’ve ever thought dude that came in on Krush Groove [would be doing this]. That’s stuff that goes under the rug, but dudes that study the game, I appreciate that. I want to take steps up to where when I am older and don’t feel like doing it no more, the transition will be an impeccable one like those guys.
The video for “Me” was a nine-minute film. Do you want to do more movies?
Definitely, my bucket list is to do more movie stuff and more voiceover stuff. I actually got an animated movie coming called Supercharged out in April, I’ve got the lead role. It’s a kids movie where there’s a superhero that’s got superhero kids that he leaves with a babysitter, and the babysitter asks a girl that’s his friend to come over and study with him. But somebody’s that got beef with the dad tries to steal the kids. The babysitter’s playing a videogame where this is happening, but it’s actually happening. I’m the dad. My character’s name is Captain Lightyear. I can’t wait for my kids to see it, and to see their faces when they hear my voice and see the cartoon moving. It’s going to be nuts.
This album definitely shows a new, mature Jada. What is the mature Jason like?
Family man. It’s always some good and bad, some positive and something sad. After Pick’s passing, I got my family in order, bought a new house, did the picket fence type of thing. Father comes home at night, look at my kids’ homework on the counter. Eat my meal, look at Sportscenter. Look in his room, see if he’s there. Go and sadly watch the end of a reality show with his moms, and fall asleep. I’m Kiss the artist, and Jason the father. It’s my job. I reap benefits outside of work, as well as hardships because of work. You deal with it. It’s no different than your favorite actor or your favorite ballplayer. You pinch us, we still gotta go “ouch.” Some people think your life is so vainglorious that you’re unpinchable. Nah, same thing. When they say “cut,” you gotta go into your moms and take the garbage out, or bring her some hot sauce or something. It’s reality.
Kobe Bryant passed away recently.
Rest in peace to the Mamba. And everybody on board the helicopter, his daughter and the other passengers as well. They don’t get the proper [acknowledgment]. Though they wasn’t the biggest profile people as Kobe and his daughter, we’ve gotta always mention them out of respect.
You’re a father of five, and Kobe had four kids. How did that death hit you as a father?
I was in LA, unfortunately. I was there, and you hear it, you think it’s fake news. You hope it’s fake news. Then you turn on the TV, and you’re hearing it from everywhere and you realize it’s real. You’re so sad for Kobe. Then when they mention his daughter might be aboard, then you’re really like, “Oh nah, please Lord.” And then once they tell you she was actually one of the passengers...if you’ve got daughters, or any kids in general, you put yourself there and you can never even imagine what to do. You start thinking, what were they thinking? It’s horrible to visualize and think about. All you can do is pray for his family, his wife, his other kids, as well as the other people’s families.
You’ve recorded with some of the best rappers of all time, and I haven’t heard anyone completely wash you. Is there any rapper that makes you rewrite? That makes you think, “if I’m working with him, I really gotta bring it”?
I wouldn’t say they make me rewrite. But there are certain artists that I would take a slower approach. It’s some dudes I can come in, scour the room, and be like “put the beat on,” like Larry Bird at the three-point contest when he didn’t take his warm-up jacket off and he came in and said, “who got second?” That’s how I feel with some dudes. But there’s others that you’re going to take your jacket off and strategically throw several bars that you’re sure several of your peers would’ve kept. You just throw them away until you get that perfect fit and pay homage and respect to your colleagues. It’s like taking your time on an essay instead of completing the amount of sheets that your teacher says need to be done. That’s just how it’s done. I don’t think Jordan wouldn’t play the same against Magic Johnson as he did the old Knicks.
So which artists push you like that?
Always Styles and Sheek. That’s why I think we’re so dynamic. My two brothers at home keep me on my toes, first and foremost. And then Fab, Nas, ‘Hov, Andre Three Stacks, Drake, Cole, Cordae. A lot of dudes are spitting. Don Q, Game, 2 Chainz. Niggas spit. Never underestimate nobody. Never take nothing for granted. You just saw the Wilder fight. It can always go wrong on any night. [chuckles]
When listing the most pivotal and popular artists in the history of gangsta rap, many of the names mentioned will have ties to New York or California: N.W.A., The Notorious B.I.G., 2Pac, Kool G Rap, Ice-T, and others. Artists from Philadelphia - the home of rap legend Schoolly D, who many credit with helping pioneer and popularize the sub-genre - were often an afterthought in these conversations, particularly during the '90s, when the city's dearth of rap talent on the national stage paled in comparison to that of other major markets across the country. Following the success of the hit singles "P.S.K." and "Gucci Time," Schoolly D's style would shift towards sociopolitical rap during the late '80s and by the turn of the decade, was considered past his prime. Cool C and Steady B had a hot streak during the '80s, but faded into obscurity shortly before being convicted for their roles in the murder of a Philadelphia Police officer during a botched bank robbery. And for all of their commercial success and groundbreaking accomplishments, DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince were often maligned for their lack of street cred, both on wax and off, and released their last album as a unit in 1993. Sure, The Roots, Jamal, Bahamadia and others made noise during the mid '90s, but lacked the mainstream appeal or staying power to truly put the city on their back, leaving the City of Brotherly Love without a rap artist with the lyrical chops, credibility and platform to possibly be mentioned alongside those aforementioned names for the better part of the '90s.
This would change during the late '90s when a crop of new talent emerged out of Philadelphia, the most touted prospect being Beanie Sigel, an artist who embodied the gritty aesthetic and culture of the city, all the while possessing skills comparable to the most lauded wordsmiths of all-time. Born and raised in Philly, Sigel, the product of a broken home, took to the streets at an early age, dropping out of school and quickly building a reputation as a brute hustler and stick-up kid. Charged with aggravated assault as early as age 13, Sigel had numerous run-ins with the law, most notably in 1994, when he, along with a neighbor, were accused of shooting an off-duty police officer during a physical altercation. However, those charges were ultimately dropped, leaving Sigel a free man and adding to his legend in his South Philly stomping grounds. That close call did little to deter Sigel from continuing his criminal lifestyle, as he became even more entrenched in the streets in the subsequent years. But in 1998, Sigel – a longtime fan of acts like EPMD, Kool G Rap and Big Daddy Kane who had developed a gift for rhyming himself – stumbled upon the opportunity of a lifetime after linking with a local Philly rapper named Murder Mil, who inspired him to take his craft a bit more seriously. "It was just something I knew how to do," Sigel recalls. "I met a cat named Murder Mil and he actually made me want to start writing, we actually battled and I felt, at that time, that he had got over on me. He won that battle and I ain't like that."
From there, Sigel and Murda Mil sparked a partnership, taking on various rappers on the local battle circuit, most notably Philly's Most Wanted, one of the hottest duos in the city who were on the cusp of signing a major label record deal at the time. Trading off bars over Destiny Child's "No, No No (Remix)" instrumental, Murda Mil and Sigel fared favorably against their counterparts, with Sigel stealing the show with an onslaught of couplets. The performance caught Philly's Most Wanted member Boo-Bonic's attention, who convinced his management team to allow Sigel to accompany Philly's Most Wanted to a meeting with Roc-A-Fella Records in New York City. Sigel, still skeptical of taking a full dive into the music world, was initially reluctant to take the trip, even considering attending an illegal dogfight instead. "I had a few rhymes that I had 'cause where I was from, what we was doing, that rap thing was out the window," he explains. "That was something I had to do on my own time. We was doing what we was doing so it wasn't cool to be a rapper. We was clowning people who was trying to rap at that time, we was getting money. We was dressing like rappers and we had things that the rappers had." However, he ultimately decided to take Boo-Bonic and his manager, Sadiq, up on their offer, making the trek up I-95 to Manhattan for a night that would forever change the trajectory of his life.
By 1998, Jay-Z, Damon Dash and Kareem "Biggs" Burke had taken Roc-A-Fella Records from an independent label into a potential industry powerhouse, with a distribution deal with Def Jam, along with Jay-Z's platinum-certified sophomore album, In My Lifetime, Vol. 1, positioning the Roc as the next seismic movement on the east coast. While commercially successful, In My Lifetime, Vol. 1 received mixed reviews for its glossy production and contrived radio-friendly singles, leaving many pondering whether Jay-Z had let the Cristal and Moet go to his head, to the point he'd lost touch with his roots as a battle-tested lyrical wizard. In spite of housing Hov's protege, Memphis Bleek, and R&B acts Rell and Christión, Roc-A-Fella had yet to become the army it is now known as, with the label's brain trust still in search of a prize prospect to add to the roster. Keying in on Philadelphia as a breeding ground to poach new talent from, the Roc heavily considered Philly's Most Wanted as the free-agent acquisitions that would help take the label over the top. But, as fate would have it, their interest would shift towards a relative unknown named Beanie Sigel, who remembers his first encounter with Roc-A-Fella fondly. "Jay was actually working on, I believe, the Hard Knock Life [album]," Beans shares. "'Cause he was doing a song with Too Short, ‘It Was All Good Just A Week Ago.’ I remember Too Short being in the studio with Jay. So we in the lobby of the studio and Dame Dash was out there talking, he had Philly's Most Wanted with some other cats that was in there that was rapping. And Dame sparked up a little confrontation about Philly rappers and New York rappers and, 'I hope they this, that and the third.'"
Dash's thinly-veiled slights and jabs at the away team resulted in an impromptu cipher, with Philly's Most Wanted and other Roc-A-Fella hopefuls going toe-to-toe with one another while Beans played the back. However, when one rapper began to get a bit too animated for Sigel's liking, he inserted himself into the fray, putting forth a showing that left the indefatigable Dash at a rare loss for words. "He was getting too aggressive so I started rapping," Beans says of his decision to step up to the plate. "So when I started rapping, Dame was like, 'See, I told you.' He thought I was from New York, and I had to correct him. ‘Man, I'm from Philly.' So he was like, 'Yo, you from Philly?' So he went and got "Biggs," Kareem [Burke], he brought him out like, 'Yo, you gotta hear this kid.' He was like, 'Yo, spit that rap,' and I wouldn't rap no more. I'm like, 'Nah, I ain't here for that.' I wound up rapping for him, they start flipping out. They went in the joint and pulled Jay out the booth like, 'No, you gotta come out now.'" Slaughtering the "A Week Ago" instrumental for nearly 20 minutes, Sigel's extended rhyme spill was so impressive that Jay-Z, Dash and Burke quickly brokered a record deal with The Broad Street Bully in the subsequent weeks, making him the first bonafide rap free agent to be inducted as a member of the Roc-A-Fella family.
From there, it didn't take long for Sigel to make an impression on the rap world, making his debut on Philly rap band The Roots' 1998 single "Adrenaline," which saw the neophyte anchoring the track with an epic stanza to close the proceedings. Next on the docket was a string of buzzworthy showings to close out the year, including appearances on "Reservoir Dogs," a stacked posse cut from Jay-Zs Vol. 2... Hard Knock Life album featuring The LOX and Sauce Money, and "Crew Love," a cut from the Belly soundtrack featuring Jay-Z and Memphis Bleek. However, 1999 would see Sigel truly put his name in contention for rap's Rookie of the Year, earning over a dozen credits alongside the likes of Foxy Brown ("4-5-6"), Blackstreet ("I Got What You On"), Puff Daddy ("Journey Through the Life"), Eve ("Philly Philly"), Sisqó ("Unleash the Dragon"), and The Notorious B.I.G., Black Rob, Ice Cube ("If I Should Die Before I Wake"). He also provided reinforcement alongside his Roc-A-Fella labelmates, joining Jay-Z and Memphis Bleek on "More Money, More Cash, More Hoes (Remix)," Jay-Z, Memphis Bleek and Amil on "For My Thugs," as well as a pair of appearances on Vol. 3.... Life & Times of S. Carter, the most prominent being "Do It Again (Put Ya Hands Up)." Released as the lead single, the Rockwilder produced cut peaked at No. 9 on the Hot Rap Singles chart and thrust Sigel into the spotlight, with many fans clamoring for the firebrand's debut solo studio album.
Released on February 29, 2000, The Truth was the first Roc-A-Fella release of the new millennium and looked to position Sigel as the next street orator to place his imprint on the rap game. With comparisons to the likes of The Notorious B.I.G. putting even more pressure on Sigel, the first single from The Truth was as much of an opportunity to make a statement to affirm the hype behind his name as it was to gain traction on radio and the Billboard charts, which the album's title track accomplished on both fronts. Produced by Kanye West, who earned his first credit on a Roc-A-Fella project via this record, "The Truth" instantly grabbed listeners' attention upon its release in early 2000, many of whom were captivated by the scorching instrumental, which samples "Chicago" by Graham Nash. But the true crux of the track was Sigel's imposing presence, with the newcomer brazenly warning "I hope you got an extra mic and a fireproof booth/'Cause you know I'm known to melt a wire or two" on the opening bars, making it clear that the lyrical exploits were going to be aplenty. Reaching No. 23 on the Hot Rap Singles chart, "The Truth" presented Sigel as the last of a dying breed, an artist with the street credentials and skills to become the next legendary emcee to emerge out of the east coast.
Setting the tone with that introductory number, the Philly rep teams up with Memphis Bleek on "Who Want What," building on the innate chemistry the pair displayed on previous collaborative efforts like "My Hood to Your Hood," from Bleek's own 1999 solo debut, Coming of Age. According to Just Blaze, who produced the track, the song was his first placement within the Roc-A-Fella camp and was one of the more beloved selections from the album. “I had the beat already done and gave it to Hip Hop (aka Kyambo Joshua), who was the A&R for Rocafella at the time," Blaze remembers. "They heard the record and they just went in, did it, and mixed it. I didn’t know as many people liked that record as they did until I was out one night and I heard it [playing out of] five cars driving past." Volleying four-bar couplets before passing off the mic to one another, Bleek and Beans put forth a war-ready salvo, announcing themselves as the future of the label, with Bleek snarling, "You bout ta witness a dynasty like no other/Who flow like Bleek, think, no other/Who rhyme like Sigel, dog, no other/It's Roc-a-Fella twins desert eagle no other," as Sigel assumes the role of enforcer while assuring Jay-Z that they're more than qualified to carry the torch. Speaking of Sigel's over boss, Hov appears on three songs on The Truth, the first being the Bink!-produced standout "Raw & Uncut," which captures Sigel comparing their synergy to that of Micheal Jordan and Scottie Pippen. "Playa," an uptempo anthem for the clubs, also includes a feature from Jay-Z, who joins former Roc first lady Amil and Sigel as the trio holds court over jittery production by T-Mix.
In addition to contributions from Roc-A-Fella's core nucleus, The Truth also includes a guest spot from fellow Philly native Eve, who tackles the hook on the uplifting, feel-good single "Remember Them Days," but perhaps the most enduring meeting of the minds on the album comes via "Mac And Brad," which pairs the Broad Street Bully with southern rap legend Scarface. Produced by J5, this offering finds the kindred spirits and purveyors of the morbid broadcasting their cruel intentions, sans a hook, planting the seed for future collaborations between Scarface and the Roc, as well as a long-rumored joint-album that failed to materialize. While Sigel's various costars turn in admirable performances, The Truth's most brilliant moments come when its host flies solo, with highlights like the Buckwild-produced "What a Thug About" confirming his ability to thrive on his own strength without the added reinforcements. On "What Your Life Like," Mac paints a visceral picture of life behind the wall that has been hailed as one of the more authentic and jarring descriptions of prison to ever be laid on wax, before voicing his undying allegiance to his most trusted comrades on "Ride 4 My," a Bink!-produced number powered by a sample lifted from the Conan the Barbarian soundtrack. However, the apex of Sigel's mastery behind the mic is displayed on "Die," an intense composition that finds him pondering the various ways he could come face-to-face with his demise. Rhyming "When you live by the sword, you die by the sword/I'll probably die in the vocal booth spittin' out raw/Die on stage, rippin' down tours/Die from AIDS, trickin' out-a-town whores," Sigel puts the trappings of fame with the realities of his checkered past and illicit lifestyle into context, resulting in a sobering tune that finds its author closing the proceedings out on an evocative note.
Debuting at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 with 155,000 copies sold in its first week, The Truth was considered a commercial and critical success, with a number of critics praising Beanie Sigel's performance throughout the album and the realism of his lyrical content. In addition to Sigel's own singles, The Truth was also bolstered by "Anything," a solo selection by Jay-Z tacked on the end of the album. The song, which peaked at No. 9 on the Hot Rap Singles chart, features a sample of Lionel Bart's "I'll Do Anything," was a blatant attempt at recapturing the magic of his breakout 1998 single "Hard Knock Life," which Hov admitted himself in an interview years later. Reaching gold certification, The Truth not only solidified Beanie Sigel as a rising star in rap, but gave Roc-A-Fella as a viable movement with a talented stable beyond its leader that was fully capable of holding down the fort. Later that same year, Sigel was prominently featured on Jay-Z fifth studio album, The Dynasty: Roc La Familia, further entrenching him as one of the premier spitters out of the east coast and the most respected rapper out of the streets of Philly. He would also go on to become the leader and frontman of State Property, a crew of Philadelphia rappers that helped rejuvenate and revive interest in the cities rap scene on a national scale. In a career that includes multiple classic bodies of work, The Truth remains the moment that the rap world got introduced to The Broad Street Bully, whose only intent was to put on for his hometown. "That's just me being able to let my home know that I knew how to rap," he says of his mindstate while recording his debut. "They ain't know who I was 'cause I wasn't out on the scene like that, so when I did The Truth, I always knew how to rap. It was just a collection of little raps I would play with when I was in the mix."